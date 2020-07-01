 Seven Days of Music: July 1-7 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: July 1-7

Thursday, July 2 (Music to stream)
TOBACCO. “Hungry Eyes” and “Can’t Count On Her”
tobaxxo.bandcamp.com
It’s been a few years since TOBACCO put out new music, but on June 5 the sludge-y metal electronic artist dropped a 7” featuring a distorted experimental cover of Eric Carmen’s “Hungry Eyes” and an equally garbled original tune, “Can’t Count On Her.”

Friday, July 3 (IRL)
Told Ya So. 6 p.m. Black Dog Wine Company, Oakdale
The cover band plays pop, reggae, and R&B hits, and will be playing outside at Black Dog, so pack blankets and chairs.

Saturday, July 4 (IRL)
Reggie Watkins Trio. 5 p.m. Quantum Spirits, Carnegie
Jazz is back every Saturday from 5-7 p.m. when The Reggie Watkins Trio sets up on Quantum Spirits patio and fills Main Street with the sounds of bass, drums, and trombone.
click to enlarge mars-jackson-old-to-me-new-to-you.jpg
Sunday, July 5 (Music to stream)
Mars Jackson. Old To Me .​.​. New To You.
marsjackson412.bandcamp.com
It seems quarantine has given Mars Jackson time to dig through his archives. His recently released EP Old To Me .​.​. New To You is a pair of songs dating back to 2015.


Monday, July 6 (Livestream)
Waxahatchee. 9 p.m. NoonChorus. $15.
noonchorus.com
The Andy Warhol Museum has moved its Sound Series online and this is the final day to catch the Waxahatchee Plays series, which started June 8. Each week Waxahatchee performed one of her albums in its entirety and she is ending with her most recent release, Saint Cloud.

Tuesday, July 7 (Music to stream)
Bindley Hardware Co. “Tulsa Time”
misra.bandcamp.com
A few years ago, Bindley Hardware Co. recorded a cover of Danny Flowers' “Tulsa Time,” a track that has been performed by Don Williams and Eric Clapton, among others. Then Bindley forgot about it.

“Tulsa Time” tells the story of Greenwood, a successful Black economic hub in Tulsa, Okla. aka "Black Wall Street," which was burnt to the ground by a white mob in 1921. Some members of the mob had been deputized and armed by city officials.

“We are sharing our recording of ‘Tulsa Time' with you now and using the humble platform we have to remind us all that what happened in 1921 should never be forgotten and that #BlackLivesMatter,” reads the band's description on Bandcamp.


Wednesday, July 8 (Radio Music Trivia)
Drive Time. 3 p.m. 91.3 WYEP
About two months ago, WYEP’s Joey Spehar debuted Drive Time, a virtual music quiz show where he brings in local music lovers and asks trivia questions in three categories: Multiple choice, guess that album, and name that tune. Play along at home and see if your music knowledge is better, or worse.

