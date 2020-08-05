 Seven Days of Music: Aug. 6-12 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 6-12

Interstellar tunes, a 17 year old's wild guitar playing, protest songs, and more

By

click to enlarge seven-days-of-music-pittsburgh.jpg
Thu., Aug. 6 (IRL)
Laser Galactic Odyssey. 2:30 p.m. Carnegie Science Center, North Side. $2-8
 Fly through space to the soundtrack of interstellar tunes during this all-ages show. Tickets are available on-site and seating capacity is extremely limited. Seats and armrests are sanitized between each show.

Fri., Aug. 7
Save Our Stages. saveourstages.com
 According to a survey of National Independent Venue Association members, 90% of independent venues report they will close permanently in a few months without federal funding. Current PPP funding will not solve the crisis. Visit saveourstages.com to sign a letter telling legislators to save independent music venues.

Sat., Aug. 8 (IRL)
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer. 8 p.m. Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. $15-28
 Nicknamed Taz for his wild guitar playing, 17-year-old Brandon Niederauer is scheduled to showcase his skills at Jergel's Rhythm Grille with folk artist Gabriel Kelley. All guests must be seated for the show and maintain social distancing. Additionally, by attending the show, you “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold any presenting entities.”


click to enlarge 7daysmusiclifelesun_cover_art-32.jpg
Sun., Aug. 9 (Music to stream)
lifelesun. multiverse theory. lifelesun.bandcamp.com
 “Listen to this album while you contemplate the vastness of space,” reads lifelesun’s Bandcamp. “I created this with the intention of creating a consistent, mysterious, space-like vibe throughout, curating the track list in such a way as to take the listener on an uninterrupted journey within and without.”
click to enlarge 7daysmusic-32.jpg

Mon., Aug. 10
Tonee Turner is still missing.
Stop the music: Pittsburgh artist Tonee Turner was last seen on Dec., 30, 2019. Some of her belongings were found on the Homestead Grays Bridge that same evening. If you have any information, contact Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800 or text an anonymous tip to 412-689-2815 (not the police).

Tue., Aug. 11 (Music to stream)
2020 BLM Protest Songs playlist. Pittsburgh City Paper’s Spotify
 Black artists using music as a way to voice share their experiences is nothing new, but a new wave of protest songs have made their way into the world. Check out some of CP’s favorites

Wed., Aug. 12 (Music to stream)
MR. YUKK.
"BAD feat. Vandull & MagMag." mryukkdubstep.bandcamp.com
A little angry, a little heavy, fully wonky. This new dubstep track from Mr. Yukk fills the void of not being able to see the Pittsburgh DJ in person.

