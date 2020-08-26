Seven Days of Music: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

, the debut album from alt-folk artist Kallan, will get under your skin. Released Aug. 18, the production is minimalistic, leaving room for Kallan’s intoxicating, piercing voice to disarm and captivate the senses.Pittsburgh pop punk band Eternal Boy is hitting the stage at 25 Carrick Ave today to play the entirety of its 2017 album,, along with a few other favorites. The livestream is free and will broadcast on YouTube and Facebook, however, the band will be accepting donations to benefit the ACLU via Paypal and Venmo.All over the country, drive-ins are having a resurgence, now offering performances from comedians and musicians on top of movie screenings. Country singer Aaron Lewis is the latest production taking place at Starlight Drive-In just north of Pittsburgh in Butler.Forget, Musicians of the PSO have Sunday Night Live. Every Sunday night, a different PSO musician provides a short live performance from their home via Facebook live. Past performances include Lorna McGhee, Laura and Andrew Fuller, Will Chow, and Max Blair, and can be found on the Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Facebook page.Over a year after its release, Yorel Tifsim’sonly recently came across my radar. And maybe that’s the point. The album is an ode against social media and our superficial mainstream society, with song titles like “Cruelcorruptselfishlife,” “Theevileye,” and “Umayburnout.” Tifsim is not necessarily trying to make a big fuss, he’s just trying to make music.On Friday, Carnegie Science Center added two new musical film selections to its rentable Rangos at Home offerings:and. From 1968 to 1973, the public-television variety showwas among the first to provide unfiltered, uncompromising celebrations of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics on TV.is a documentary featuring participants’ recollections and a bevy of great archival clips capturing a critical moment in culture.The vinyl record renaissance is chronicled in, asking questions like, “Has the return of vinyl made music fandom more inclusive or divided? What does vinyl say about our past, here in the present? How has the second life of vinyl changed how we hear music and how we listen to each other?”For three years, TOBACCO was quiet as a solo act, instead touring with Nine Inch Nails, creating the theme song to HBO series, and working with Aesop Rock for a collaborative album as Malibu Ken. Then a few months ago, he surprised fans by releasing tracks “Hungry Eyes” and “Can’t Count On Her.” A new project,, is set to drop in October, but a preview of the album can be experienced now with singles “Centaur Skin” and “Babysitter.”