 Seven Days of Music: Aug. 27-Sept. 2 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

A pop punk band performs an entire album on livestream, a drive-in country concert, must-see music films to rent at home, and more

By

click to enlarge 7daysofmusic-the-impermanent-spectacle-of-now-35.jpg
Thu., Aug. 27 (Music to stream)
Kallan. The Impermanent Spectacle of Now. kallanelizabeth.bandcamp.com
 The Impermanent Spectacle of Now, the debut album from alt-folk artist Kallan, will get under your skin. Released Aug. 18, the production is minimalistic, leaving room for Kallan’s intoxicating, piercing voice to disarm and captivate the senses.

Fri., Aug. 28 (Livestream)
Eternal Boy. 7:30 p.m. 25 Carrick Ave. YouTube and Facebook. Free. eternalboymusic.com
 Pittsburgh pop punk band Eternal Boy is hitting the stage at 25 Carrick Ave today to play the entirety of its 2017 album, Awkward Phase, along with a few other favorites. The livestream is free and will broadcast on YouTube and Facebook, however, the band will be accepting donations to benefit the ACLU via Paypal and Venmo.

Sat., Aug. 29 (IRL)
Aaron Lewis. 8 p.m. Starlight Drive-In, Butler. $165. starlightdrive-in.com
 All over the country, drive-ins are having a resurgence, now offering performances from comedians and musicians on top of movie screenings. Country singer Aaron Lewis is the latest production taking place at Starlight Drive-In just north of Pittsburgh in Butler.


Sun., Aug. 30 (livestream)
Carolyn Edwards and Chelsea Lane. 6:30 p.m. Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Facebook
 Forget Saturday Night Live, Musicians of the PSO have Sunday Night Live. Every Sunday night, a different PSO musician provides a short live performance from their home via Facebook live. Past performances include Lorna McGhee, Laura and Andrew Fuller, Will Chow, and Max Blair, and can be found on the Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Facebook page.

click to enlarge 7days-theresonlynow-35.jpg
Mon., Aug. 31 (Music to stream)
Yorel Tifsim. Theresonlynow. yoreltifsim.bandcamp.com
 Over a year after its release, Yorel Tifsim’s Theresonlynow only recently came across my radar. And maybe that’s the point. The album is an ode against social media and our superficial mainstream society, with song titles like “Cruelcorruptselfishlife,” “Theevileye,” and “Umayburnout.” Tifsim is not necessarily trying to make a big fuss, he’s just trying to make music.

Tue., Sept. 1 (Film)
Mr. SOUL! and Vinyl Nation. Carnegie Science Center's Rangos at Home. $12. carnegiesciencecenter.org
 On Friday, Carnegie Science Center added two new musical film selections to its rentable Rangos at Home offerings: Mr. SOUL! and Vinyl Nation. From 1968 to 1973, the public-television variety show SOUL! was among the first to provide unfiltered, uncompromising celebrations of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics on TV. Mr. SOUL is a documentary featuring participants’ recollections and a bevy of great archival clips capturing a critical moment in culture.

The vinyl record renaissance is chronicled in Vinyl Nation, asking questions like, “Has the return of vinyl made music fandom more inclusive or divided? What does vinyl say about our past, here in the present? How has the second life of vinyl changed how we hear music and how we listen to each other?”


Wed., Sept. 2 (Music to stream)
 TOBACCO. “Centaur Skin” and “Babysitter.” tobaxxo.bandcamp.com
 For three years, TOBACCO was quiet as a solo act, instead touring with Nine Inch Nails, creating the theme song to HBO series Silicon Valley, and working with Aesop Rock for a collaborative album as Malibu Ken. Then a few months ago, he surprised fans by releasing tracks “Hungry Eyes” and “Can’t Count On Her.” A new project, Hot Wet & Sassy, is set to drop in October, but a preview of the album can be experienced now with singles “Centaur Skin” and “Babysitter.”

Tags

Latest in Music

Two new-ish Pittsburgh albums you should know

By Jordan Snowden

Moonth cover art

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 20-26

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 20-26

Q&A with Jordan Barone of King Catfish on the band's debut album, Americancer

By Jordan Snowden

Jordan Barone (guitar) and Paul Rice (bass)

Deluxe version of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. drops with two new tracks to commemorate 10th anniversary

By Jordan Snowden

The Mac Miller vigil at Blue Slide Park inside Frick Park on Tue., September 11, 2018
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 26- 1, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

ScareHouse zombie

ScareHouse finds new home at Pittsburgh Mills

By Amanda Waltz

Billboard from April in Paris of Appalachia

April in Paris of Appalachia artist to launch new driveable billboard museum

By Jordan Snowden

At Home With: Jon Moss, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitt News (2)

At Home With: Jon Moss, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitt News

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation