 Seven Days of Music: Aug. 20-26 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 20-26

An open mic competition, a concert in the park, and more music events happening this week in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge seven-days-of-music-pittsburgh.jpg
Thu., Aug. 20 (IRL)
Bobby Thompson and The Groove
7-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Shrine Center Pavilion, Cheswick. Free.
Every week this summer, a different band or musician performs as part of the Miller Lite Thunder Thursdays Summer Music Series, put on by Syria Shriners in conjunction with Moondog's and the Starlite Lounge through Oct. 1. Masks are required and social distancing is strictly enforced. No outside food or beverage are allowed, but a full bar will be available along with food from The Starlite Lounge.

Fri., Aug. 21 (IRL)
Bars Make Writers: Open Mic Competition
8 p.m. Level Up Studios, Garfield. $10
Calling all singers and rappers. This is a chance to showcase your spit game while helping support disabled musicians. The Dreamz of Music foundation is holding an open mic at Level Up Studios with a prize package including $150 cash, a beat produced by Blaze Bundlez, one week of Radioplay from Hotxxmagonlineradio, and more. Interested parties must sign up at least 24 hours in advance.

Sat., Aug. 22 (IRL)
The Knockoffs
6-9 p.m. Voodoo Brewery, New Kensington. Free
Spend your Saturday evening outside, listening to acoustic covers from The Knockoffs. Tunes will range from rock and pop songs of the ’90s to current releases. Masks are required, and those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees are asked to “BYOC (bring your own chair.)”


click to enlarge 7daysmusic34.jpg
Sun., Aug. 23 (livestream)
Geenpool “Better That Way (Quiet Storm Remix)”
genestovall.bandcamp.com
 Geenpool prides himself on mixing multiple genres in his music, and that mentality comes through strong in “Better That Way (Quiet Storm Remix).” With classical undertones, thanks to Sloan Monro on violin, and soulful funk aspects with Samuel Appa playing piano, Jason Rafalak on electric bass guitar, and Justin Bechak playing moog synth, this track is both soothing and upbeat.

click to enlarge 7daysmusicfunction34.jpg
Mon., Aug. 24 (Music to stream)
JM the Poet. Function (featuring Jordan Montgomery and Victor Muthama)
jmthepoet.bandcamp.com
 “Function” is the lead single from JM the Poet’s upcoming album, Deja Vu. The bassline and instrumentals are simple, leaving room for the sharp-tongued lyrics to shine through.

Tue., Aug. 25 (IRL)
Sweaty Already String Band
6:30-8 p.m. Townsend Park, Murrysville. Free
Pack a lawn chair and head over to Townsend Park for the last day of The Murrysville Recreation Department’s Tuesdays at Townsend. Bluegrass group Sweaty Already String Band is closing out the series, with food and drink available from Pittsburgh Smokehouse and Helltown Taproom Export, respectively.

Wed., Aug. 26 (Music to stream)
 The Gotobeds “Have You Checked the Tapes​?​” and “Blazing Sun of Youth”
thegotobeds.bandcamp.com
 Loud and blazing, these two tracks from The Gotobeds are previously unreleased tracks from the band’s Debt Begins at 30 album sessions.

Tags

Latest in Music

Q&A with Jordan Barone of King Catfish on the band's debut album, Americancer

By Jordan Snowden

Jordan Barone (guitar) and Paul Rice (bass)

Deluxe version of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. drops with two new tracks to commemorate 10th anniversary

By Jordan Snowden

The Mac Miller vigil at Blue Slide Park inside Frick Park on Tue., September 11, 2018

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 13-19

By Jordan Snowden

Buku

Old-school punk rockers The Cheats release raw, energetic Cussin’, Cryin ‘n’ Carrying On

By Lisa Cunningham

Old-school punk rockers The Cheats release raw, energetic Cussin’, Cryin ‘n’ Carrying On
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 19-25, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead coming to local drive-in as part of nationwide tour

By Amanda Waltz

Dominic Chambers, Red Sky Visitors, 2019

August Wilson African American Cultural Center announces September reopening and new exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Nils Hanczar and his illustration of the infamous Pittsburgh Left (2)

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Nils Hanczar and his illustration of the infamous Pittsburgh Left

By Bryer Blumenschein

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation