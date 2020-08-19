Seven Days of Music: Aug. 20-26

Every week this summer, a different band or musician performs as part of the Miller Lite Thunder Thursdays Summer Music Series, put on by Syria Shriners in conjunction with Moondog's and the Starlite Lounge through Oct. 1. Masks are required and social distancing is strictly enforced. No outside food or beverage are allowed, but a full bar will be available along with food from The Starlite Lounge.Calling all singers and rappers. This is a chance to showcase your spit game while helping support disabled musicians. The Dreamz of Music foundation is holding an open mic at Level Up Studios with a prize package including $150 cash, a beat produced by Blaze Bundlez, one week of Radioplay from Hotxxmagonlineradio, and more. Interested parties must sign up at least 24 hours in advance.Spend your Saturday evening outside, listening to acoustic covers from The Knockoffs. Tunes will range from rock and pop songs of the ’90s to current releases. Masks are required, and those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees are asked to “BYOC (bring your own chair.)”Geenpool prides himself on mixing multiple genres in his music, and that mentality comes through strong in “Better That Way (Quiet Storm Remix).” With classical undertones, thanks to Sloan Monro on violin, and soulful funk aspects with Samuel Appa playing piano, Jason Rafalak on electric bass guitar, and Justin Bechak playing moog synth, this track is both soothing and upbeat.“Function” is the lead single from JM the Poet’s upcoming album,. The bassline and instrumentals are simple, leaving room for the sharp-tongued lyrics to shine through.Pack a lawn chair and head over to Townsend Park for the last day of The Murrysville Recreation Department’s Tuesdays at Townsend. Bluegrass group Sweaty Already String Band is closing out the series, with food and drink available from Pittsburgh Smokehouse and Helltown Taproom Export, respectively.Loud and blazing, these two tracks from The Gotobeds are previously unreleased tracks from the band’salbum sessions.