Seven Days of Music: Aug. 13-19

Music at the drive-in, Pittsburgh Opera teams up with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and more

By

Buku
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Buku
Thu., Aug. 13 (IRL)
Subtronics, Buku. 6 p.m.
Starlight Drive-In, Butler. $139-199. starlightdrive-in.com
 If you and a carload of family members/friends like electronic music, you’re in luck. Pittsburgh’s Buku opens up for dubstep and riddim DJ Subtronics at Starlight Drive-In today. One ticket is good for up to four occupants in a vehicle and no tailgating is permitted.

Fri., Aug. 14 (music to stream)
New Music Friday.
Pittsburgh City Paper’s Spotify
 Friday is the day that most artists and bands release their new music. Check out Pittsburgh City Paper’s New Music Friday playlist on Spotify to stay up-to-date with the latest local and national tunes.

Sat., Aug. 15 (movie to rent)
MARLEY. Rangos at Home. $12.
carnegiesciencecenter.org
 Today seems like a great day for an at-home music night. Carnegie Science Center is now offering MARLEY as part of its Rangos at Home rentable options. In this documentary about Bob Marley, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a portrait of the legendary artist.


Sun., Aug. 16 (livestream)
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Pittsburgh Opera. 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s CW
 In lieu of their annual summer concert series at South Park, Allegheny County moved the series to Pittsburgh’s CW (Channel 11). Every Sunday at 7 p.m., a different performance from Pittsburgh bands and musicians will air. This week's entertainment is a joint performance from Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Pittsburgh Opera. Last week was Punchline and next Sun., Aug. 23 is Brooke Annibale. If you miss the show on the CW, the full performance is available at Allegheny County’s Facebook or YouTube channel starting at 8 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 17 (Music to stream)
Bright Spots. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
pittsburghsymphony.org
 At the onset of stay-at-home order in March, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra introduced its Bright Spots series, where PSO musicians and special guests submitted self-produced videos playing music outside and in their homes. PSO posted the videos every weekday morning for 16 weeks, the last of which was Bob Lauver on July 5 playing an arrangement of “Fanfare pour précéder La Péri” with his dogs.

Tue., Aug. 18 (Music to stream)
WYEP's Reimagination 7. wyep.org
 Before getting into radio, WYEP’s station manager Mike Sauter played keyboard and guitar. His musical pursuits didn’t get very far, however, and he feels it’s because he didn’t have a mentor. That’s where WYEP's Reimagination program comes in. The station pairs teens interested in music with a mentor from the local music scene and together they create a song. Check out Pittsburgh’s next round of up and coming musicians with WYEP's Reimagination 7.

Wed., Aug. 19 (IRL)
 Stationary Pebbles. 7 p.m.
Zelienople Community Park, Zelienople. Free
 Catch funk-reggae-rock band Stationary Pebbles at the amphitheater in Zelienople Community Park for a free show. They ask attendees to maintain social distancing while enjoying music and to wear a mask if within six feet of others.

All Arts+Entertainment »
