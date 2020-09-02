 Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 3-9 | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 3-9

Women and whiskey, outdoor comedy, after-dinner conversations, and more

By

click to enlarge 7-days-of-arts-entertainment-pittsburgh-city-paper-calendar.jpg
Thu., Sept. 3
Outdoor Market
 Visit your favorite shops and restaurants at the Squirrel Hill Outdoor Popup series, which includes vendors from the neighborhood like Waffallonia, Mineo's Pizza House, Amazing Books and Records, and more. 4-8 p.m. Forbes and Murray avenues, Squirrel Hill. uncoversquirrelhill.com

Fri., Sept. 4
Women and Whiskey
 Learn more about the history of both whiskey and the suffrage movement with Tipsy History with Wigle Whiskey: The Spirited Age of Suffrage, a virtual event in partnership with the local distillery and the Heinz History Center. The ticket includes a recipe for a suffrage-themed cocktail and the option to purchase a bottle of Wigle's Suffragette Rye Whiskey. 8-9 p.m. $5. heinzhistorycenter.org

Sat., Sept. 5
Movie night
 Slowly, but surely, movie theaters are opening back up. Last week, the Manor Theatre reopened after months of closure. Its slate currently includes the much-awaited Tenet, a 10th anniversary celebration of Inception, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. Check Manor’s listings for an updated roster. 1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. manorpgh.com


Sun., Sept. 6
Comedy
 Need a laugh? (Who doesn’t these days?) Arcade Comedy Theater is here to help with a new outdoor set-up in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Trust Oasis. Join comedians Samantha Bentley, Aarik Nesby, and more for Arcade Comedy at the Oasis. Masks are required, tables are distanced, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance and on every table. Plus, has there ever been a year better equipped with material for a comedy show? 7 p.m. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15. 18+. arcadecomedytheater.com

Mon., Sept. 7
Power Hour
 Join 1Hood for its weekly Power Hour event on Facebook Live, discussing politics in the Pittsburgh area. This week, hosts Miracle Jones and Khari Mosley discuss "housing and affordability in Allegheny County," with guests from the Allegheny County Department of Human Service, United Neighborhood Defense Movement, and Pittsburgh Union of Regional Renters. 7-8:30 p.m. facebook.com/1HoodMedia
click to enlarge Njaimeh Njie - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Njaimeh Njie
Tue., Sept. 8
Storytelling
 Grab a glass of after-dinner wine and join photographer and filmmaker Njaimeh Njie (Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2019 Person of the Year for Visual Arts) as she hosts After Dinner Conversations with special guest, DJ Hourglass. Presented by Pittsburgh’s Office of Public Art, the conversation will take place live on Instagram. 7-7:30 p.m. instagram.com/officeofpublicart
click to enlarge Erin Treacy’s - “Layers of Summer Fill My Insides” at BoxHeart Gallery
Erin Treacy’s “Layers of Summer Fill My Insides” at BoxHeart Gallery
Wed., Sept. 9
Visual Art
 Peruse artwork in two new exhibits in BoxHeart Gallery. In the main gallery, Ellen Chisdes Neuberg’s Missing Persons & Other Puzzlements brings colorful, cheerful-appearing paintings that may be hiding secrets. Upstairs, the works in Erin Treacy’s Reciprocal Relationships focus on the artist’s Compost Project, “depicting an evolving scene where pieces fall, compositions shift, and colors change.” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Fri., Sept. 25. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. boxheartgallery.com
Email your latest arts and entertainment happenings to hlynn@pghcitypaper.com.

Speaking of...

At Home With: Njaimeh Njie

By Alex Gordon

At Home With: Njaimeh Njie

Now Playing: Weekly Pittsburgh film roundup, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

By Hannah Lynn

From the Association of Moving Image Archivists Roadshow

Now Playing: Weekly Pittsburgh film roundup, Sept. 20-26

By Hannah Lynn

Brad Pitt, in space

Arcade Comedy Theater delivers a fun-filled laugh riot with Bubble Boy: The Musical

By Amanda Waltz

Arcade Comedy Theater delivers a fun-filled laugh riot with Bubble Boy: The Musical
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

A look at Pittsburgh museums and galleries as they welcome back limited crowds during the pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

A look at Pittsburgh museums and galleries as they welcome back limited crowds during the pandemic

New #ArtsLearningAtHome website provides opportunities to arts educators and students

By Amanda Waltz

New #ArtsLearningAtHome website provides opportunities to arts educators and students

For Sale With Baggage: Rain Refinishing

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Rain Refinishing

Pittsburgh content creator Martayla Poellinitz gains national attention with political statements and creative makeup artistry

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh content creator Martayla Poellinitz gains national attention with political statements and creative makeup artistry
More »

Readers also liked…

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Google Doodle celebrates pioneering Pittsburgh cartoonist Jackie Ormes

Google Doodle celebrates pioneering Pittsburgh cartoonist Jackie Ormes

By Hannah Lynn

New #ArtsLearningAtHome website provides opportunities to arts educators and students

New #ArtsLearningAtHome website provides opportunities to arts educators and students

By Amanda Waltz

Track Review: Deej's "Top Boy"

Track Review: Deej's "Top Boy"

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation