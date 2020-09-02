Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 3-9

Outdoor Market
Visit your favorite shops and restaurants at the Squirrel Hill Outdoor Popup series, which includes vendors from the neighborhood like Waffallonia, Mineo's Pizza House, Amazing Books and Records, and more. 4-8 p.m. Forbes and Murray avenues, Squirrel Hill. uncoversquirrelhill.com
Fri., Sept. 4
Women and Whiskey
Learn more about the history of both whiskey and the suffrage movement with Tipsy History with Wigle Whiskey: The Spirited Age of Suffrage, a virtual event in partnership with the local distillery and the Heinz History Center. The ticket includes a recipe for a suffrage-themed cocktail and the option to purchase a bottle of Wigle's Suffragette Rye Whiskey. 8-9 p.m. $5. heinzhistorycenter.org
Sat., Sept. 5
Movie night
Slowly, but surely, movie theaters are opening back up. Last week, the Manor Theatre reopened after months of closure. Its slate currently includes the much-awaited Tenet, a 10th anniversary celebration of Inception, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. Check Manor’s listings for an updated roster. 1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. manorpgh.com
Sun., Sept. 6
Comedy
Need a laugh? (Who doesn’t these days?) Arcade Comedy Theater is here to help with a new outdoor set-up in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Trust Oasis. Join comedians Samantha Bentley, Aarik Nesby, and more for Arcade Comedy at the Oasis. Masks are required, tables are distanced, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance and on every table. Plus, has there ever been a year better equipped with material for a comedy show? 7 p.m. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15. 18+. arcadecomedytheater.com
Mon., Sept. 7
Power Hour
Join 1Hood for its weekly Power Hour event on Facebook Live, discussing politics in the Pittsburgh area. This week, hosts Miracle Jones and Khari Mosley discuss "housing and affordability in Allegheny County," with guests from the Allegheny County Department of Human Service, United Neighborhood Defense Movement, and Pittsburgh Union of Regional Renters. 7-8:30 p.m. facebook.com/1HoodMedia
Storytelling
Grab a glass of after-dinner wine and join photographer and filmmaker Njaimeh Njie (Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2019 Person of the Year for Visual Arts) as she hosts After Dinner Conversations with special guest, DJ Hourglass. Presented by Pittsburgh’s Office of Public Art, the conversation will take place live on Instagram. 7-7:30 p.m. instagram.com/officeofpublicart
Visual Art
Peruse artwork in two new exhibits in BoxHeart Gallery. In the main gallery, Ellen Chisdes Neuberg’s Missing Persons & Other Puzzlements brings colorful, cheerful-appearing paintings that may be hiding secrets. Upstairs, the works in Erin Treacy’s Reciprocal Relationships focus on the artist’s Compost Project, “depicting an evolving scene where pieces fall, compositions shift, and colors change.” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Fri., Sept. 25. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. boxheartgallery.com
