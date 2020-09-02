Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 3-9

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Njaimeh Njie

click to enlarge Erin Treacy’s “Layers of Summer Fill My Insides” at BoxHeart Gallery

Visit your favorite shops and restaurants at theseries, which includes vendors from the neighborhood like Waffallonia, Mineo's Pizza House, Amazing Books and Records, and more.Learn more about the history of both whiskey and the suffrage movement with, a virtual event in partnership with the local distillery and the Heinz History Center. The ticket includes a recipe for a suffrage-themed cocktail and the option to purchase a bottle of Wigle's Suffragette Rye Whiskey.Slowly, but surely, movie theaters are opening back up. Last week, thereopened after months of closure. Its slate currently includes the much-awaited, a 10th anniversary celebration of, and. Check Manor’s listings for an updated roster.Need a laugh? (Who doesn’t these days?) Arcade Comedy Theater is here to help with a new outdoor set-up in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Trust Oasis. Join comedians Samantha Bentley, Aarik Nesby, and more for. Masks are required, tables are distanced, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance and on every table. Plus, has there ever been a year better equipped with material for a comedy show?Joinfor its weeklyevent on Facebook Live, discussing politics in the Pittsburgh area. This week, hosts Miracle Jones and Khari Mosley discuss "housing and affordability in Allegheny County," with guests from the Allegheny County Department of Human Service, United Neighborhood Defense Movement, and Pittsburgh Union of Regional Renters.Grab a glass of after-dinner wine and join photographer and filmmaker’s 2019 Person of the Year for Visual Arts) as she hostswith special guest,. Presented by Pittsburgh’s Office of Public Art, the conversation will take place live on Instagram.Peruse artwork in two new exhibits in. In the main gallery, Ellen Chisdes Neuberg’sbrings colorful, cheerful-appearing paintings that may be hiding secrets. Upstairs, the works in Erin Treacy’sfocus on the artist’s Compost Project, “depicting an evolving scene where pieces fall, compositions shift, and colors change.”