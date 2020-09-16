Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 17-23

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of August Wilson African American Cultural Center Dominic Chamber’s “Red Sky Visitors”

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Lee Terbosic

There’s no mystery in guessing who the killers are in’s newest production. In, performed on South Park’s outdoor stage, the actors fess up right at the beginning. But, according to the program notes, the fun comes from listening to the three characters address the audience and explain why they are “completely justified in having committed the crimes.” Bring a lawn chair and a mask — they must be worn throughout the performance.For the first time since its doors closed in March, thereopens today with a new solo exhibition by New Haven-based artist Dominic Chambers.includes Chambers’ large-scale paintings that explore the line between reality and fantasy, negotiating “ideas of magical realism by presenting Black figures as they delve into literature and contemplation within imagined landscapes.”One of the most popular attractions at the, Pittsburgh’s nonprofit zoo boasting over 550 birds, isn’t a bird at all, but a two-toed sloth! The Aviary actually has two of them in its North Side home, where you can pay extra to book close-up encounters with the mammals. But for those quarantining at home, there’s now a chance to spend intimate time with the slow-moving creatures virtually while you exercise your creative juices over Zoom, learning to paint with(and sloths), led by artist Maria DeSimone Prascak.Some might call what City Theatre’shas done over the past week, bringing large concerts and entertainment back to the city after months of silence due to the pandemic, well, a little magical. Tonight, the festival comes full circle as magician, who has toured nationally and appeared on shows including, returns to wow his hometown in a stage show presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.Take a look at Instagram and TikTok, and it’s easy to see that fashion doesn’t stop just because it’s no longer as accessible in person. When the pandemic forced this year’sto suspend in-person activities, event planners got creative, including asking for video submissions of trendsetters showing off their fashion visions. The best will be shown in a Pittsburgh Fashion Week Film Festival. “We believe this project fits into one of our goals, which is, making Pittsburgh a national and then, hopefully, an international fashion city,” says Downtown CDC executive director John Valentine., an exhibit on display now at, highlights the relationships Warhol had with the women and femmes in his life, including trans women. Today, in conjunction with the exhibit, the museum is presenting an online, to “illustrate the ways that gender-based performance can help teens forge connections from their own homes.” The event will be hosted by drag queens Akasha L. Van Cartier, Morrigana Regina, and teen performer E! The Dragnificent, and will include a multimedia presentation discussing the history and culture of drag.Fine art photographer’s artwork, exhibited widely over the past four decades in Pittsburgh, takes on a different form this evening as part of, a video work with Pittsburgh artist and choreographer. The choreographic work, presented by Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Global Stream through the City of Asylum, uses Ghosal’s dance and narrative and Abramson’s sculptural photography to tell “literal and figurative stories.” Both artists will have a live virtual discussion with KST senior producer Ben Pryer and audience members after the screening.