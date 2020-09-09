 Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Sept. 10-16 | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Sept. 10-16

A light show at Carrie Furnaces, City Theatre's Drive-In Arts Festival, and more events this week

By

click to enlarge The Heart Lives Through the Hands, an exhibit of work by Swoon now showing at Contemporary Craft - PHOTO: SWOON
Photo: Swoon
The Heart Lives Through the Hands, an exhibit of work by Swoon now showing at Contemporary Craft
Thu., Sept. 10
Art from the Heart
 Check out the new Contemporary Craft space with its opening exhibit, The Heart Lives Through the Hands. Featuring large-scale paper and mixed media pieces from artist Swoon, the pieces "marry the whimsical to the grounded, weaving in fairy tales, myth, and a recurring motif of the sacred feminine." The exhibit is open Thursday through Saturday, and timed tickets can be reserved online. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. contemporarycraft.org

Fri., Sept. 11
Date Night
 Mix things up with Date Night at the Drive-In, part of Allegheny County's summer movies series. Catch La La Land on the big screen at South Park, and practice your dance moves in the car where no one can see you. 7 p.m. Free. 3730 Buffalo Drive, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us/special-events

Sat., Sept. 12
Bilingual Books
 Engage your kids in a bilingual story hour with 123 Andrés, a family band known for its catchy, family-friendly songs in both English and Spanish. In addition to their songs, the family will read aloud from its first children's book, Hola Amigo with a virtual event from City of Asylum. 3-4 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org


Sun., Sept. 13
Drive-in Art
 City Theatre may have had to cancel its scheduled line-up for the year, but the company is still providing a surplus of entertainment with The Drive-In Arts Festival, featuring different programming each night. Catch an evening of dance and classical music at Hazelwood Green from Texture Contemporary Ballet, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, slowdanger, and more. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 27. 4734 Second Ave., Hazelwood. $20-25. citytheatrecompany.org

Mon., Sept. 14
School Tales
 Join Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures for a virtual edition of its Ten Evenings series with Susan Choi, who will discuss her latest novel Trust Exercise, a meta meditation on the traditional high school coming-of-age story that is impossible to describe without spoiling. 7:30 p.m. Available for one week after event. $15. pittsburghlectures.org

Tue., Sept. 15
Learning History
 It's a gift to have a record of your family’s history or community. Learn how to go about creating one with Crash Course: Collecting African-American Oral Histories from the Carnegie Museum of Art. The four-part course explores "best practices for gathering and considering information from the past." 12-1:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 6. $20-40. cmoa.org

Wed., Sept. 16
Light Show
 Explore a collection of light and sound art in the unique setting of the Carrie Blast Furnaces. The new exhibit LightPlay turns the venue into a "a sensorial maze," featuring works from Ian Brill, Julie Mallis, Alisha Wormsley, and more. Continues through Oct. 1. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Swissvale. $9. riversofsteel.com


