Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 8-14

Celebrating ADA
Commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with Exclusion to Autonomy: The History & Future of Accessible Transportation, a virtual event from the Heinz History Center will be discussing the "unique innovations in accessible transportation that were forged in Pittsburgh." The event will feature a short film about transportation advocate Paul Dick from the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium. 6 p.m. Free. heinzhistorycenter.org
Fri., Oct. 9
FYI
We are in the middle of one of the most critical elections in modern history, and voter suppression is still rampant. Learn about the history of obstructing voters' rights with a screening of the documentary Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook. The virtual event is hosted by City of Asylum and sponsored by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. 7 p.m. alphabetcity.org
Sat., Oct. 10
This is Halloween
Instead of their usual Allentown Night Market, The Weeping Glass will host a Hallowe-Tried Sadderday event, featuring a mulled cider tent (along with "sweet tricks and treats”), a Halloween-themed art exhibit, and a virtual Midnight Death Parlor, with the stories of Edgar Allen Poe and H. P. Lovecraft. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. 817 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. theweepingglass.com
Sun., Oct. 11
Pride March
Pride Month activities were mostly cancelled over the summer as coronavirus cases spiked. But Pride is year-round, and SisTers PGH will honor it with the annual People's Pride March, which begins at Freedom Corner and will march through Downtown. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. 10 a.m. Crawford St., Hill District. sisterspgh.com
Mon., Oct. 12
Literature
Join White Whale Bookstore for a Virtual Poetry Reading, featuring work from Alexandria Hall, Jihyun Yun, and S. Brook Corfman. Books from all poets are available for purchase from the bookstore, online or in-person. 7 p.m. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com
Tue., Oct. 13
Film
Head to the Oaks Theater for a viewing of the 1962 film Carnival of Souls, which follows a young woman starting her life over as an organ player after a bad car crash. What could go wrong? The movie is part of the Oaks' Classic Horror Festival, which runs all month long. 6 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont.
Wed., Oct. 14
Learning the algorithm
Everything from social media sites, to streaming platforms, to search engines use an algorithm to cater to uses. Learn more about how these algorithms function with Algorithms & Social Spaces, an online workshop from the Carnegie Museum of Art that will explain "the ways in which algorithms used in social spaces can exclude and prioritize certain people." 12 p.m. Free. cmoa.org