 Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 8-14 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 8-14

By

click to enlarge People's Pride in 2019. The celebration returns this month, with masks of course. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
People's Pride in 2019. The celebration returns this month, with masks of course.
Thu., Oct. 8
Celebrating ADA
Commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with Exclusion to Autonomy: The History & Future of Accessible Transportation, a virtual event from the Heinz History Center will be discussing the "unique innovations in accessible transportation that were forged in Pittsburgh." The event will feature a short film about transportation advocate Paul Dick from the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium. 6 p.m. Free. heinzhistorycenter.org

Fri., Oct. 9
FYI
 We are in the middle of one of the most critical elections in modern history, and voter suppression is still rampant. Learn about the history of obstructing voters' rights with a screening of the documentary Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook. The virtual event is hosted by City of Asylum and sponsored by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. 7 p.m. alphabetcity.org

Sat., Oct. 10
This is Halloween
Instead of their usual Allentown Night Market, The Weeping Glass will host a Hallowe-Tried Sadderday event, featuring a mulled cider tent (along with "sweet tricks and treats”), a Halloween-themed art exhibit, and a virtual Midnight Death Parlor, with the stories of Edgar Allen Poe and H. P. Lovecraft. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. 817 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. theweepingglass.com

Sun., Oct. 11
Pride March
 Pride Month activities were mostly cancelled over the summer as coronavirus cases spiked. But Pride is year-round, and SisTers PGH will honor it with the annual People's Pride March, which begins at Freedom Corner and will march through Downtown. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. 10 a.m. Crawford St., Hill District. sisterspgh.com


Mon., Oct. 12
Literature
Join White Whale Bookstore for a Virtual Poetry Reading, featuring work from Alexandria Hall, Jihyun Yun, and S. Brook Corfman. Books from all poets are available for purchase from the bookstore, online or in-person. 7 p.m. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com

Tue., Oct. 13
Film
Head to the Oaks Theater for a viewing of the 1962 film Carnival of Souls, which follows a young woman starting her life over as an organ player after a bad car crash. What could go wrong? The movie is part of the Oaks' Classic Horror Festival, which runs all month long. 6 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont.

Wed., Oct. 14
Learning the algorithm
 Everything from social media sites, to streaming platforms, to search engines use an algorithm to cater to uses. Learn more about how these algorithms function with Algorithms & Social Spaces, an online workshop from the Carnegie Museum of Art that will explain "the ways in which algorithms used in social spaces can exclude and prioritize certain people." 12 p.m. Free. cmoa.org

Trending

Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink
Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services
Best of Pittsburgh: Culture and Nightlife
Best of Pittsburgh: People and Places
Reel Q LGBT Film Festival goes virtual for its 35th year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 1-7

By Hannah Lynn

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 1-7

New Hazlett puppet show The Dragon of Polish Hill becomes a movie after cancellation

By Hannah Lynn

New Hazlett puppet show The Dragon of Polish Hill becomes a movie after cancellation

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 17-23

By Lisa Cunningham

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 17-23

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay

By Amanda Waltz

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Rehabilitation of the Hill

Reel Q LGBT Film Festival goes virtual for its 35th year

By Hannah Lynn

Isaiah Ross of Jack Swing

Jack Swing widens the scope of rock on latest EP

By Jordan Snowden

Song Spotlight: Sam Stucky's "Breathe In"

Song Spotlight: Sam Stucky's "Breathe In"

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation