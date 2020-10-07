Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 8-14

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham People's Pride in 2019. The celebration returns this month, with masks of course.

Commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with Exclusion to Autonomy: The History & Future of Accessible Transportation, a virtual event from the Heinz History Center will be discussing the "unique innovations in accessible transportation that were forged in Pittsburgh." The event will feature a short film about transportation advocate Paul Dick from the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium.We are in the middle of one of the most critical elections in modern history, and voter suppression is still rampant. Learn about the history of obstructing voters' rights with a screening of the documentary. The virtual event is hosted byand sponsored by the ACLU of Pennsylvania.Instead of their usual Allentown Night Market,will host aevent, featuring a mulled cider tent (along with "sweet tricks and treats”), a Halloween-themed art exhibit, and a virtual Midnight Death Parlor, with the stories of Edgar Allen Poe and H. P. Lovecraft.Pride Month activities were mostly cancelled over the summer as coronavirus cases spiked. But Pride is year-round, andwill honor it with the annual, which begins at Freedom Corner and will march through Downtown. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.Joinfor a, featuring work from Alexandria Hall, Jihyun Yun, and S. Brook Corfman. Books from all poets are available for purchase from the bookstore, online or in-person.Head to thefor a viewing of the 1962 film, which follows a young woman starting her life over as an organ player after a bad car crash. What could go wrong? The movie is part of the Oaks' Classic Horror Festival, which runs all month long.Everything from social media sites, to streaming platforms, to search engines use an algorithm to cater to uses. Learn more about how these algorithms function with, an online workshop from thethat will explain "the ways in which algorithms used in social spaces can exclude and prioritize certain people."