Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 1-7

Art, poetry, hay rides, and more

By

click to enlarge Najah Alboushi, "Futile Building”  as part of The United at the Pittsburgh Glass Center - PHOTO: PITTSBURGH GLASS CENTER
Photo: Pittsburgh Glass Center
Najah Alboushi, "Futile Building”  as part of The United at the Pittsburgh Glass Center
Music and Poetry
Thu., Oct. 1
 At a virtual City of Asylum event for Jazz Poetry Month, four jazz musicians perform pieces responding to Douglas Kearney's poem "Tallahatchie LullaBye, Baby," a vivid ode to Emmett Till and ongoing racial injustices. 7 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org

Virtual Art
Fri., Oct. 2
 Join the Pittsburgh Glass Center for a virtual opening event for its new exhibit, The United, which features artwork that explores what it means to be an immigrant, or the descendant of one. The event will feature a hot glass demonstration, gallery tour, and discussion. 6 p.m. facebook.com/pghglasscenter/live

Movie Night
Sat., Oct. 3
 Director Miranda July's latest film Kajillionaire, now playing at the Manor Theatre, is a lighthearted family comedy about two con artists who spend their daughter's whole life raising her to forge checks and steal mail. It stars Rachel Evan Wood as the daughter, with extremely long hair and a surprisingly deep voice. Various dates and times. 1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. manorpgh.com


Farm Fresh
Sun., Oct. 4
 Nothing says social distance like a 75-acre farm. Head to Trax Farms and go on a hayride, get lost in a corn maze, and pick out your perfect pumpkin. As a safety precaution, Trax Farms requires purchasing a timed ticket, which are available a week in advance. 528 Trax Road, Finleyville. $10. traxfarms.com

Living Green
Mon., Oct. 5
 It's never too late to adapt your lifestyle habits to be gentler on the planet. Learn about everything from garbage waste to vegan diets with Adult Eco Classes from Sara's Pets and Plants. This week's class focuses on native plants and their uses. 7 p.m. 908 Main St., Sharpsburg. $15. saraspetsandplants.com

Watch and Learn
Tue., Oct. 6
Learn to sketch some of your favorite animals with an Online Family Friendly Drawing Workshop from the Carnegie Museum of Art. The virtual workshop centers on Doug Aitken's video piece, migration (empire), and will share techniques on drawing animals based on close observation of their characteristics. 7 p.m. Free but registration required. cmoa.org

Lit Lecture
Wed., Oct. 7
 Author Caroline Kim won the 2020 Drue Heinz Literary Prize for her collection of short stories, The Prince of Mournful Thoughts and Other Stories, which spans 18th century Korea to 1980's America. Kim will be in conversation with author Alexander Chee as part of the Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures series. 6 p.m. Free. pittsburghlectures.org

