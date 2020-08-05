Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 6-12

click to enlarge Photo: Reddvision Fresh Fest Digi Fest

are coming together for a night of digital theater, as part of City of Asylum's series,. The evening features a collection of 10-minute Zoom plays that respond to the current climate. The plays are free, but registration is required.This week's Allegheny County Family Drive-In Movie atis the modern Disney classic. The event is free, and there will be popcorn and other treats for sale from Ekernally Yours.Large gatherings are a no-go this summer, but that doesn't mean you can't take part in the country's first Black beer festival.is an online version of the annual festival, with speakers, brewing, live music, and more.Going to a movie theater is still a risk, but not if you know everyone sitting around you. For $50, you can rent out a theater atfor a max of 20 family or friends to attend, and watch a classic movie from a selected list. Slots open at the beginning of every week.According to various websites of questionable legitimacy, Aug. 10 is, so you don't have to do anything! Sit back, relax, and do what you've hopefully been doing for the last four months: not leave your house.Did you know that thereopened several of its branches for curbside pickup and returns? If you request a book, your branch will call or text with a time, Tuesday-Saturday for a contactless book pickup. You can also return those books that have been hanging around the house for four months.Every week, you can catchnew podcast,on Facebook. The show will discuss everything from "Karens behaving badly to your favorite rapper spewing internalized anti-Blackness" with a good dose of "humor and Hip-Hop."