Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 6-12

10-minute Zoom plays, a digital Black beer festival, your own private movie theater, and more

Thu., Aug. 6
Zoom Theater
 City Theatre and Pittsburgh Playhouse are coming together for a night of digital theater, as part of City of Asylum's series, The Show Must Go On(line). The evening features a collection of 10-minute Zoom plays that respond to the current climate. The plays are free, but registration is required. 7:30 p.m. alphabetcity.org/show

Fri., Aug. 7
Drive-in at the parks
 This week's Allegheny County Family Drive-In Movie at Hartwood Acres is the modern Disney classic Moana. The event is free, and there will be popcorn and other treats for sale from Ekernally Yours. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie starts at dusk. alleghenycounty.us
click to enlarge Fresh Fest Digi Fest - PHOTO: REDDVISION
Photo: Reddvision
Fresh Fest Digi Fest
Sat., Aug. 8
Digital Drinking
 Large gatherings are a no-go this summer, but that doesn't mean you can't take part in the country's first Black beer festival. Fresh Fest Digi Fest is an online version of the annual festival, with speakers, brewing, live music, and more. 12 p.m.-9 p.m. freshfestdigifest.com

Sun., Aug. 9
Private Theater
 Going to a movie theater is still a risk, but not if you know everyone sitting around you. For $50, you can rent out a theater at Waterworks Cinemas for a max of 20 family or friends to attend, and watch a classic movie from a selected list. Slots open at the beginning of every week. 930 Freeport Road, Aspinwall. moviescoop.com/waterworks


Mon., Aug. 10
Do Nothing
 According to various websites of questionable legitimacy, Aug. 10 is National Lazy Day, so you don't have to do anything! Sit back, relax, and do what you've hopefully been doing for the last four months: not leave your house.

Tue., Aug. 11
Return to the Library
 Did you know that the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh reopened several of its branches for curbside pickup and returns? If you request a book, your branch will call or text with a time, Tuesday-Saturday for a contactless book pickup. You can also return those books that have been hanging around the house for four months. Visit carnegielibrary.org/reopening for full information.

Wed., Aug. 12
1Hood Podcast
 Every week, you can catch 1Hood's new podcast, "This Week in White Supremacy,” on Facebook. The show will discuss everything from "Karens behaving badly to your favorite rapper spewing internalized anti-Blackness" with a good dose of "humor and Hip-Hop." 6 p.m. facebook.com/1HoodMedia

