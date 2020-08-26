Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

click to enlarge Whitfield Lovell/Smithsonian American Art Museum "Echo I" in the Westmoreland Museum's African American Art in the 20th Century exhibit

There are only a few chances left this summer to catch a free outdoor movie as part of' drive-in movies series. This week, catch Disney classicat South Park (in the ice rink lot).Experience the excitement of live animals at thewithout having to leave the car. Theallows visitors to go on a guided audio tour of the zoo, and see what their favorite critters are up to.What better time to celebrate Black women's suffrage than in an election year? Join thefor an event atin Downtown, celebrating Black voting rights and honoring the legacies of Fannie Lou Hamer, Sojourner Truth, and Ida B. Wells.Take a trip to theand see. This exhibit, which runs through January, features works from 34 different artists, from abstract painter Sam Gilliam, to expressionist Benny Andrews.If you're over all the crafts in your house, pick up akit from the. The kits come in an assortment of shapes, from flowers to fish, and include a base, glass pieces, and everything else you need to make your own mosaic.Summer may be coming to a close, but there is still an abundance of fresh produce to be had. Visit theinfor everything from fresh corn, to sourdough bread and Somalian food.There are only so many weeks of good weather left before fall and winter set it. Get out of the house and go to a park you've never been to before.recommendsin Mount Washington,on the North Side, andin the Hill District.