Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Film
There are only a few chances left this summer to catch a free outdoor movie as part of Allegheny County Parks' drive-in movies series. This week, catch Disney classic Aladdin at South Park (in the ice rink lot). Movie begins at dusk. 3730 Buffalo Drive, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Fri., Aug. 28
Drive-thru Zoo
Experience the excitement of live animals at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium without having to leave the car. The Zoofari Drive-Thru allows visitors to go on a guided audio tour of the zoo, and see what their favorite critters are up to. Continues through Sun., Aug. 30. $60 per vehicle. Times vary. pittsburghzoo.org
Sat., Aug. 29
Suffrage Celebration
What better time to celebrate Black women's suffrage than in an election year? Join the Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration for an event at Market Square in Downtown, celebrating Black voting rights and honoring the legacies of Fannie Lou Hamer, Sojourner Truth, and Ida B. Wells. 1-4 p.m. 3rd and Market St., Downtown. facebook.com/WPAJuneteenth
Sun., Aug. 30
Art
Take a trip to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art and see African American Art in the 20th Century. This exhibit, which runs through January, features works from 34 different artists, from abstract painter Sam Gilliam, to expressionist Benny Andrews. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free. thewestmoreland.org
Mon., Aug. 31
DIY
If you're over all the crafts in your house, pick up a Make A Mosaic kit from the Pittsburgh Glass Center. The kits come in an assortment of shapes, from flowers to fish, and include a base, glass pieces, and everything else you need to make your own mosaic. $35. 5472 Penn Ave., East Liberty. pittsburghglasscenter.org
Tue., Sept. 1
Fruits and veggies
Summer may be coming to a close, but there is still an abundance of fresh produce to be had. Visit the Lawrenceville Farmers Market in Arsenal Park for everything from fresh corn, to sourdough bread and Somalian food. 3-7 p.m. 250 40th St., Lawrenceville. lunited.org/lawrenceville-farmers-market
Wed., Sept. 2
Park it
There are only so many weeks of good weather left before fall and winter set it. Get out of the house and go to a park you've never been to before. CP recommends Emerald View Park in Mount Washington, Riverview Park on the North Side, and August Wilson Park in the Hill District.