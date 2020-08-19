Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 20-26

Vegan Junk Food
Just because your food is made from plants doesn't mean you can't eat junk like everyone else. Traveling vegan truck Vuture Food will make a stop at Allegheny City Brewing. The menu will be announced the morning of, and all food will be served to-go. 4-9 p.m. 507 Foreland St., North Side. alleghenycitybrewing.com
Fri., Aug. 21
Virtual Wildlife
Join the Humane Animal Rescue for a virtual tour of their Wildlife Center, which can include everything from racoons to owls. The Zoom tour lasts 45-60 minutes, and viewers will have the chance to ask questions. 12:30 p.m. $10. humaneanimalrescue.org/events
Sat., Aug. 22
Memento Mori
The pandemic has made us all think more frequently about death, but also the importance of living. This makes it the perfect time to visit Deathdance, a new exhibit at Zynka Gallery featuring eerie embroidery from Mary Mazzioti and neon skeleton paintings from Zach Brown. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. zynkagallery.com
In Trouble
To honor the legacy of late politician and civil rights activist John Lewis, the Harris Theater will have the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble available for streaming. A ticket purchase includes bonus content, like a discussion between Lewis and Oprah Winfrey. $12. trustarts.org/film
Mon., Aug. 24
Get Cultured
Summer means an abundance of fresh produce. If you don't know what to do with it all, take the Ferment for Food Justice virtual workshop from Community Cultures. The class runs online every Monday in August, and this week, the class tackles fresh salsa and hot sauce. Each class raises money for Black-led food organizations. 8:15 p.m. instagram.com/communitycultures
Tue., Aug. 25
Circle of Life
Catch the Disney classic Lion King on the big screen at Boyce Park with the Allegheny County Parks' Family Drive-In series. Popcorn, candy, and other snacks will be available from Ekernally Yours. Begins at dusk. 675 Old Frankstown Road, Plum. Free. alleghenycounty.us
Wed., Aug. 26
Trivial Pursuit
Think yinz know Pittsburgh history? Test your knowledge of bridges and baseball with a virtual trivia night from Heinz History Center. Participation requires two devices: one for using Zoom and one for using a trivia app. 7 p.m. $5. heinzhistorycenter.org