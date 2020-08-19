Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 20-26

click to enlarge Photo: Magnolia Pictures Late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis

Just because your food is made from plants doesn't mean you can't eat junk like everyone else. Traveling vegan truckwill make a stop at. The menu will be announced the morning of, and all food will be served to-go.Join thefor a virtual tour of their, which can include everything from racoons to owls. The Zoom tour lasts 45-60 minutes, and viewers will have the chance to ask questions.The pandemic has made us all think more frequently about death, but also the importance of living. This makes it the perfect time to visit, a new exhibit atfeaturing eerie embroidery from Mary Mazzioti and neon skeleton paintings from Zach Brown.To honor the legacy of late politician and civil rights activist John Lewis, thewill have the documentaryavailable for streaming. A ticket purchase includes bonus content, like a discussion between Lewis and Oprah Winfrey.Summer means an abundance of fresh produce. If you don't know what to do with it all, take thevirtual workshop from. The class runs online every Monday in August, and this week, the class tackles fresh salsa and hot sauce. Each class raises money for Black-led food organizations.Catch the Disney classicon the big screen atwith the Allegheny County Parks' Family Drive-In series. Popcorn, candy, and other snacks will be available from Ekernally Yours. Begins at dusk.Think yinz know Pittsburgh history? Test your knowledge of bridges and baseball with a virtual trivia night from. Participation requires two devices: one for using Zoom and one for using a trivia app.