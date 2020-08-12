Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Aug. 13-19

click to enlarge Photo: Kino Lorber Mahalia Jackson sings in Jazz on a Summer's Day

If you're bored of playing games with your housemates, head over tofor, a two-hour pinball tournament. Masks are required and pinball machines will be wiped down in between each game. Winner gets a $10 gift card.Everyone has their favorite drag queen, but what about their least favorite? In theproduction, John Musser stars as Veronica Bleaus, a self-proclaimed terrible drag queen. The show uses live and digital elements to touch on "the importance of camp and divas in queer processes of self-making."Take a break from your usual quarantine activities and make some art. Join theduring its outdoorfor artmaking, activities, and demonstrations. Masks are required and capacity is limited.Remember going to concerts? If you're starting to forget,might help jog your memory. The newly restored film, available to stream at home through the Carnegie Science Center's, documents the 1958 Newport jazz festival which featured Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, Dinah Washington, Chuck Berry, and more.The last few months have been especially news-heavy, which can take a mental toll. Join thefor its virtual series,. The series will teach "strategies to navigate the flood of information and deception to help make better decisions with better information."Nothing brightens up a bleak summer like a colorful display of flowers. Check outat, which is full of begonias, celosias, strawflowers, petunias, and other beautiful plants. Due to limited capacity, tickets must be reserved in advance.Quarterly feminist journalwill host a virtual reading with, featuring writers from its most recent issue, including Hannah Cajandig Taylor, Talia Gordon, and p. hodges adams. Register on Eventbrite beforehand.