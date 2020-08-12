Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Aug. 13-19

Pinball party
If you're bored of playing games with your housemates, head over to Kickback Pinball Cafe for Flip Out Thursday, a two-hour pinball tournament. Masks are required and pinball machines will be wiped down in between each game. Winner gets a $10 gift card. 7 p.m. 4326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. kickbackpgh.com
Fri., Aug. 14
Bad Drag
Everyone has their favorite drag queen, but what about their least favorite? In the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater production The Diva Saga: The Legend of the Worst Drag Queen, John Musser stars as Veronica Bleaus, a self-proclaimed terrible drag queen. The show uses live and digital elements to touch on "the importance of camp and divas in queer processes of self-making." 7 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org/events
Sat., Aug. 15
Outdoor Art
Take a break from your usual quarantine activities and make some art. Join the Warhol Museum during its outdoor Pop Art Pop Up for artmaking, activities, and demonstrations. Masks are required and capacity is limited. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org
Summer Jazz
Remember going to concerts? If you're starting to forget, Jazz on a Summer's Day might help jog your memory. The newly restored film, available to stream at home through the Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema, documents the 1958 Newport jazz festival which featured Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, Dinah Washington, Chuck Berry, and more. $10. carnegiesciencecenter.org/rangos-giant-cinema
Mon., Aug. 17
FYI
The last few months have been especially news-heavy, which can take a mental toll. Join the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh for its virtual series, Navigating Information Fatigue. The series will teach "strategies to navigate the flood of information and deception to help make better decisions with better information." 6 p.m. Free. carnegielibrary.org
Tue., Aug 18.
Flower Power
Nothing brightens up a bleak summer like a colorful display of flowers. Check out Back in Bloom at Phipps Conservatory, which is full of begonias, celosias, strawflowers, petunias, and other beautiful plants. Due to limited capacity, tickets must be reserved in advance. Continues through Sun., Sept. 27. $11.95-19.95. One Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Wed., Aug. 19
Virtual Poetry
Quarterly feminist journal Pretty Owl Poetry will host a virtual reading with White Whale Bookstore, featuring writers from its most recent issue, including Hannah Cajandig Taylor, Talia Gordon, and p. hodges adams. Register on Eventbrite beforehand. 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. whitewhalebookstore.com/events