Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Photographs of motherhood, a documentary of sisterhood, and more arts and entertainment events this week in Pittsburgh

By

Anthropology of Motherhood at the Carlow University Art Gallery — see Mon., Nov. 2 for details
Photo: Valerie George
Anthropology of Motherhood at the Carlow University Art Gallery — see Mon., Nov. 2 for details
Thu., Oct. 29
Literature
 Everyone knows Harper Lee for her work on To Kill a Mockingbird, but she had a career beyond that, including the years she spent researching an Alabama serial killer for a book that was never finished. Join City of Asylum for a discussion with Casey Cep, author of Furious Hours, a book that details the murder case and Lee's involvement in reporting on it. 7 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org/events

Fri., Oct. 30
Film
 Nearly four years ago, the Women's March brought together an unprecedented number of women to Washington, D.C. to protest their rights. Resisterhood, a new documentary screening virtually through the Harris Theater, highlights the movements that have grown out of the January 2017 event. Available through Sun., Nov. 1. $10. trustarts.org/film

Sat., Oct. 31
Spooky
 Celebrate the spookiest night of the year with a hearty helping of booze at Kingfly Spirits' All Hallows' Eve BOOO-zy Bash. Each ticket includes a cocktail, treats, a raffle ticket, and more. There will also be a tarot card reader, music from DJ KB, and a costume contest. Social distancing measures will be in place. 7 p.m. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $35. kingflyspirits.com


Sun., Nov. 1
Festival
 Join a virtual cultural celebration with the Slovak Heritage Festival, which will stream on Facebook and YouTube. The event will feature music and dancing, cooking demonstrations, discussions about Slovak culture, and more. Plus, the event is hosted by Rick Sebak. 1 p.m. facebook.com/SlovakHeritageFestival

Mon., Nov. 2
Art
 Anthropology of Motherhood, a new exhibit at the Carlow University Art Gallery, explores the complexity of parenting and nurturing through a series of photos, sculptures, paintings, and other works that "address maternal identities with birth as a metaphor for regeneration, creation, and renewal." The exhibit is open to Carlow students and staff, and visitors by appointment. Continues through Jan., 29, 2021. 3333 Fifth Ave., Oakland. anthropologyofmotherhood.com

Tue., Nov. 3
Vote!
 After a seemingly eternal election year, the day to cast your vote is finally here. There's a good chance you've already voted by mail, but if not, make sure to get to the polls. Find out more about where and how to vote at votespa.com and check out our voting guide at pghcitypaper.com.

Wed., Nov. 4
Podcast
 Catch 1Hood Media's weekly podcast, This Week in White Supremacy, which streams on Facebook. The podcast is aimed at listeners who want to "digest the day's events with humor and hip hop," and this week is the perfect time to tune in. Considering it will air the day after the election, the outcome (or lack thereof) will likely be a topic of discussion. 6 p.m. facebook.com/1HoodMedia

Check out this haunted Pittsburgh sightseeing tour for some social distancing fun
Takeout Review: Banh Mi & Ti
A conservative PAC is sending harmful and misleading texts about trans children to voters
Processing new perspectives with pictures and paddling
Meet Kolbe Cole, who could become Western Pa.’s second Black woman in Harrisburg, and help flip the state House in the process
