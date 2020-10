Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

click to enlarge Photo: Valerie George Anthropology of Motherhood at the Carlow University Art Gallery — see Mon., Nov. 2 for details

Everyone knows Harper Lee for her work on, but she had a career beyond that, including the years she spent researching an Alabama serial killer for a book that was never finished. Joinfor a discussion with, author of, a book that details the murder case and Lee's involvement in reporting on it.Nearly four years ago, the Women's March brought together an unprecedented number of women to Washington, D.C. to protest their rights., a new documentary screening virtually through the Harris Theater, highlights the movements that have grown out of the January 2017 event.Celebrate the spookiest night of the year with a hearty helping of booze at. Each ticket includes a cocktail, treats, a raffle ticket, and more. There will also be a tarot card reader, music from DJ KB, and a costume contest. Social distancing measures will be in place.Join a virtual cultural celebration with the, which will stream on Facebook and YouTube. The event will feature music and dancing, cooking demonstrations, discussions about Slovak culture, and more. Plus, the event is hosted by, a new exhibit at the, explores the complexity of parenting and nurturing through a series of photos, sculptures, paintings, and other works that "address maternal identities with birth as a metaphor for regeneration, creation, and renewal." The exhibit is open to Carlow students and staff, and visitors by appointment.After a seemingly eternal election year, the day to cast your vote is finally here. There's a good chance you've already voted by mail, but if not, make sure to get to the polls. Find out more about where and how to vote at votespa.com and check out our voting guide at pghcitypaper.com Catch 1Hood Media's weekly podcast,, which streams on Facebook. The podcast is aimed at listeners who want to "digest the day's events with humor and hip hop," and this week is the perfect time to tune in. Considering it will air the day after the election, the outcome (or lack thereof) will likely be a topic of discussion.