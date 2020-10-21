Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 22-28

Photo: Molly Miller, Human Habits

[Un]known, part of Point Park University’s ChoreoLab 1; Choreography by Crystal Frazier; Music: Xscapism, Or Stay Alive; Composers: Poetry by Selina Carrera; Music by Daniel Rateuke featuring Ursala Rucker; Rehearsal Director: Tamia Bradford (See Wed., Oct., 28 for event details.)