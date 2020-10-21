Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 22-28

ARTS TALK
Public Art and Communities Symposium: Creative Placemaking to Address Community Public Health, a two-day virtual event presented by the Office of Public Art in collaboration with Neighborhood Allies, will address innovative ways artists can help their neighbors respond to public health issues. The Zoom event will feature national speakers including actress Anu Yadav, Lead Fellow Faith Bartley from Philadelphia’s The Village and the People’s Paper Co-op; and Pittsburgh artists including Alisha Wormsley, Njaimeh Njie, John Peña, and Molly Rice. 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Continues Fri., Oct. 23. $15 (one-day) or $25 (two-day). opapgh.org/events
Fri., Oct. 23
VIRTUAL FEST
The finale of this year’s Pittsburgh Humanities Festival @ Home — a month-long festival of conversations presented by The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and moved online because of the pandemic — is perhaps the most exciting. Boaz Frankel’s “Don’t Google This — Offline Curiosity in an Offline World” was selected from an open call of participants, giving anyone the opportunity to present at the festival. Don’t miss the recent Pittsburgh transplant’s presentation and see “the surprising things that happen when we try to answer a question without a computer." 7 p.m. Free. facebook.com/CulturalTrust
Sat., Oct. 24
COMEDY
If you grew up thinking your parents’ soap operas were hokey, just wait until you watch the folks at Steel City Improv get their hands, er, voices on one of their favorites. The improv artists will reimagine an episode of a famous soap opera with a new sure-to-be hilarious script during Dubs Of Our Lives, an event perfect for streaming virtually at home. Just like how you watched the original. 8-9 p.m. Free. twitch.tv/steelcityimprovtheater
Sun., Oct. 25
FALL FEST
Even dogs can join in on the fun at the Fall Fest & Market in the recently remodeled The Terminal in the Strip. In addition to a variety of local vendors — including City Grows, Threadbare Cider, and Millie’s Ice Cream — there will be a costume contest for kids, adults, and yes, even your four-legged friends. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 1701 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. facebook.com/stripdistrictterminal
Mon., Oct. 26
LIT
Award-winning novelist Laila Lalami is the latest writer to visit Pittsburgh virtually as part of Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures’ Ten Evenings series. In her newest book, Conditional Citizens, Lalami shares her personal story of becoming a U.S. citizen from her start as a Moroccan immigrant, speaking candidly about white supremacy. (For more info, don't miss Rege Behe's story, Laila Lalami discusses non-whites' place in American culture ahead of Pittsburgh appearance.) 7:30-9 p.m. $15. ($10 students.) Virtual event is available online for one week. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., Oct. 27
FILM
Fans of horror movies are in luck with a double-feature showing during The Oaks Theater’s Classic Horror Film Festival. George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead kicks off first at 6 p.m., followed by the comedic horror flick A Bucket of Blood at 8 p.m. $8 for one movie, half off second movie with purchase. Masks are required. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
Wed., Oct., 28
DANCE
Point Park University conservatory dance students aren’t letting the lack of a physical audience stop them from performing their best this season. Collaborating with seasoned professionals in the faculty department, the students will stream ChoreoLab1, showcasing the university’s internationally known dance program virtually. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 1. $5-15 (Pay what you can.) playhouse.pointpark.edu