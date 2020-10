Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 22-28

click to enlarge Photo: Molly Miller, Human Habits [Un]known, part of Point Park University’s ChoreoLab 1; Choreography by Crystal Frazier; Music: Xscapism, Or Stay Alive; Composers: Poetry by Selina Carrera; Music by Daniel Rateuke featuring Ursala Rucker; Rehearsal Director: Tamia Bradford (See Wed., Oct., 28 for event details.)

, a two-day virtual event presented by the Office of Public Art in collaboration with Neighborhood Allies, will address innovative ways artists can help their neighbors respond to public health issues. The Zoom event will feature national speakers including actress Anu Yadav, Lead Fellow Faith Bartley from Philadelphia’s The Village and the People’s Paper Co-op; and Pittsburgh artists including Alisha Wormsley, Njaimeh Njie, John Peña, and Molly Rice.The finale of this year’s— a month-long festival of conversations presented by The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and moved online because of the pandemic — is perhaps the most exciting. Boaz Frankel’swas selected from an open call of participants, giving anyone the opportunity to present at the festival. Don’t miss the recent Pittsburgh transplant’s presentation and see “the surprising things that happen when we try to answer a question without a computer."If you grew up thinking your parents’ soap operas were hokey, just wait until you watch the folks atget their hands, er, voices on one of their favorites. The improv artists will reimagine an episode of a famous soap opera with a new sure-to-be hilarious script during, an event perfect for streaming virtually at home. Just like how you watched the original.Even dogs can join in on the fun at thein the recently remodeledin the Strip. In addition to a variety of local vendors — including City Grows, Threadbare Cider, and Millie’s Ice Cream — there will be a costume contest for kids, adults, and yes, even your four-legged friends.Award-winning novelistis the latest writer to visit Pittsburgh virtually as part of’ Ten Evenings series. In her newest book,, Lalami shares her personal story of becoming a U.S. citizen from her start as a Moroccan immigrant, speaking candidly about white supremacy. (For more info, don't miss Rege Behe's story, Laila Lalami discusses non-whites' place in American culture ahead of Pittsburgh appearance .)Fans of horror movies are in luck with a double-feature showing during. George Romero’skicks off first at 6 p.m., followed by the comedic horror flickat 8 p.m.conservatory dance students aren’t letting the lack of a physical audience stop them from performing their best this season. Collaborating with seasoned professionals in the faculty department, the students will stream, showcasing the university’s internationally known dance program virtually.