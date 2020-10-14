Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 15-21

Film
Explore the wildlife of Pennsylvania with a virtual edition of the annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The festival, created by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, brings together local and national films that tackle climate change, land restoration, food systems, and more. The Air That We Breathe, a film by WQED, focuses on Pittsburgh's poor air quality. 7 p.m. $10-20. prc.org/filmfestival
Fri., Oct. 16
Halloween
Despite its title, The Nightmare Before Christmas is definitely a Halloween movie, when Halloweentown’s king tries to turn Christmas into a spooky holiday. Catch this modern classic with Row House Cinema's Drive-In at The Terminal. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. 6:30 p.m. $30 per car. 2121 Smallman St., Strip District. rowhousecinema.com
Sat., Oct. 17
Halloween
If you're hesitant about taking the kids trick-or-treating this year, the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has it covered with its ZooBoo Drive-Thru Fundraiser. Families can drive through the zoo while seeing animals and collecting treats. Groups are encouraged to dress their ride in "car-stumes." Continues Sun., Oct 18. 9 a.m. $60 per vehicle. 7370 Baker St., Morningside. pittsburghzoo.org
Sun., Oct. 18
Outdoor drinking
Take advantage of outdoor events while the weather is still tolerable. The Lagerlands Socially Distant Beer Garden is a collaboration between Hop Culture magazine, De Fer Coffee and Tea, and Cinderlands Beer at The Highline. The event is family and dog friendly, and reservations are required. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Continues weekends through Sun., Nov. 1. 339 McKean St., South Side. lagerlands.com
Mon., Oct. 19
Literature
Did you know that Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has a book club with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh? Well, you do now! Join Bell for a Zoom discussion of Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates' influential memoir on race in America. 12 p.m. Free with registration. carnegielibrary.org/event
Tue., Oct. 20
Literature
As the second anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting nears, a new anthology, Bound in the Bond of Life, brings together essays from journalists who covered the event, members of the synagogue's congregation, and activists who spoke out after the event. City of Asylum will mark the publication of the book with a virtual talk from its editors, Beth Kissileff and Eric Lidji. 7 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org/events
Wed., Oct. 21
In Bloom
It's easy to spend too much time looking at bad news on screens. Take a break to look at colorful and lively flowers at Phipps Conservatory's fall show, The Poetry of Nature. The show features an array of different chrysanthemums, from deep reds and oranges to bright pink and white. Continues through Sun., Nov. 1. $11.95-19.95. phipps.conservatory.org