 Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 15-21 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 15-21

Films, beer, books, and more events this week in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge The Lagerlands Socially Distant Beer Garden at the Highline — see Sun., Oct. 18 for more information - PHOTO: NICK NARETTO
Photo: Nick Naretto
The Lagerlands Socially Distant Beer Garden at the Highline — see Sun., Oct. 18 for more information
Thu., Oct. 15
Film
 Explore the wildlife of Pennsylvania with a virtual edition of the annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The festival, created by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, brings together local and national films that tackle climate change, land restoration, food systems, and more. The Air That We Breathe, a film by WQED, focuses on Pittsburgh's poor air quality. 7 p.m. $10-20. prc.org/filmfestival

Fri., Oct. 16
Halloween
 Despite its title, The Nightmare Before Christmas is definitely a Halloween movie, when Halloweentown’s king tries to turn Christmas into a spooky holiday. Catch this modern classic with Row House Cinema's Drive-In at The Terminal. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. 6:30 p.m. $30 per car. 2121 Smallman St., Strip District. rowhousecinema.com

Sat., Oct. 17
Halloween
 If you're hesitant about taking the kids trick-or-treating this year, the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has it covered with its ZooBoo Drive-Thru Fundraiser. Families can drive through the zoo while seeing animals and collecting treats. Groups are encouraged to dress their ride in "car-stumes." Continues Sun., Oct 18. 9 a.m. $60 per vehicle. 7370 Baker St., Morningside. pittsburghzoo.org


Sun., Oct. 18
Outdoor drinking
 Take advantage of outdoor events while the weather is still tolerable. The Lagerlands Socially Distant Beer Garden is a collaboration between Hop Culture magazine, De Fer Coffee and Tea, and Cinderlands Beer at The Highline. The event is family and dog friendly, and reservations are required. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Continues weekends through Sun., Nov. 1. 339 McKean St., South Side. lagerlands.com

Mon., Oct. 19
Literature
 Did you know that Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has a book club with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh? Well, you do now! Join Bell for a Zoom discussion of Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates' influential memoir on race in America. 12 p.m. Free with registration. carnegielibrary.org/event

Tue., Oct. 20
Literature
 As the second anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting nears, a new anthology, Bound in the Bond of Life, brings together essays from journalists who covered the event, members of the synagogue's congregation, and activists who spoke out after the event. City of Asylum will mark the publication of the book with a virtual talk from its editors, Beth Kissileff and Eric Lidji. 7 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org/events

Wed., Oct. 21
In Bloom
 It's easy to spend too much time looking at bad news on screens. Take a break to look at colorful and lively flowers at Phipps Conservatory's fall show, The Poetry of Nature. The show features an array of different chrysanthemums, from deep reds and oranges to bright pink and white. Continues through Sun., Nov. 1. $11.95-19.95. phipps.conservatory.org

Trending

Report: Pennsylvania's rate of uninsured children grew between 2016-19
Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist
New music roundup: Three Pittsburgh releases we're loving
PHOTOS: Protesters call for the tearing down of Christopher Columbus statue on Indigenous Peoples' Day
FestivalAFRICANA celebrates Black creatives in new virtual event series
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 8-14

By Hannah Lynn

People's Pride in 2019. The celebration returns this month, with masks of course.

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 1-7

By Hannah Lynn

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 1-7

New Hazlett puppet show The Dragon of Polish Hill becomes a movie after cancellation

By Hannah Lynn

New Hazlett puppet show The Dragon of Polish Hill becomes a movie after cancellation

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 17-23

By Lisa Cunningham

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Sept. 17-23
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 14-20, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Photo from the Night of Living Dead premiere at Fulton Theater, on display at the Living Dead Museum in Evans City

Living Dead Museum to close its Evans City location, will return to Monroeville Mall

By Amanda Waltz

New music roundup: Three Pittsburgh releases we're loving

New music roundup: Three Pittsburgh releases we're loving

By Jordan Snowden

New Pittsburgh label Walker Records is "run by artists for artists"

New Pittsburgh label Walker Records is "run by artists for artists"

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation