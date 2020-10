Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 15-21

click to enlarge Photo: Nick Naretto The Lagerlands Socially Distant Beer Garden at the Highline — see Sun., Oct. 18 for more information

Explore the wildlife of Pennsylvania with a virtual edition of the annual. The festival, created by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, brings together local and national films that tackle climate change, land restoration, food systems, and more. The Air That We Breathe, a film by WQED, focuses on Pittsburgh's poor air quality. 7 p.m. $10-20. prc.org/filmfestival Despite its title,is definitely a Halloween movie, when Halloweentown’s king tries to turn Christmas into a spooky holiday. Catch this modern classic withat. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase.If you're hesitant about taking the kids trick-or-treating this year, thehas it covered with its. Families can drive through the zoo while seeing animals and collecting treats. Groups are encouraged to dress their ride in "car-stumes."Take advantage of outdoor events while the weather is still tolerable. Theis a collaboration between Hop Culture magazine, De Fer Coffee and Tea, and Cinderlands Beer at The Highline. The event is family and dog friendly, and reservations are required.Did you know that Pittsburgh Pirates first basemanhas a book club with the? Well, you do now! Join Bell for a Zoom discussion of, Ta-Nehisi Coates' influential memoir on race in America.As the second anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting nears, a new anthology,, brings together essays from journalists who covered the event, members of the synagogue's congregation, and activists who spoke out after the event.will mark the publication of the book with a virtual talk from its editors, Beth Kissileff and Eric Lidji.It's easy to spend too much time looking at bad news on screens. Take a break to look at colorful and lively flowers at's fall show,. The show features an array of different chrysanthemums, from deep reds and oranges to bright pink and white.