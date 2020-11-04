 Seven days of arts and entertainment: Nov. 5-11 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven days of arts and entertainment: Nov. 5-11

The beautiful, and creepy, photography of cicadas, plus more events this week in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Magicicada #2 at Silver Eye Center for Photography (see Sun., Nov. 8) - PHOTO: SUE ABRAMSON
Photo: Sue Abramson
Magicicada #2 at Silver Eye Center for Photography (see Sun., Nov. 8)
Thu., Nov. 5
LIT
 Love is complicated, especially when it involves sports. White Whale Bookstore will host a virtual reading with authors Jessica Luther and Kavitha A. Davidson about their new book, Loving Sports When They Don't Love You Back. The book tackles what it means to love sports in the face of all their flaws and "explores how we might begin to reconcile our conscience with our fandom." 6 p.m. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

Fri., Nov. 6
Market
 Holiday shopping starts whenever you want it to. Uncover Squirrel Hill presents winter Festival Fridays, featuring food, drinks, shopping, and more from your favorite neighborhood spots. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. 4-8 p.m. Forbes and Murray avenues, Squirrel Hill. uncoversquirrelhill.com

Sat., Nov. 7
Market
 Lucky for fall produce lovers, the Bloomfield Saturday Market is open through late November, so stock up on carrots, cabbage, potatoes, and other hearty winter vegetables. After Nov. 21, the event turns into the bi-monthly Bloomfield Winter Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. bloomfieldnow.org


Sun., Nov. 8
Art
 The cicadas that emerge only every 17 years are the subject of photographer Sue Abramson's show Magicicada at the Silver Eye Center for Photography. After studying the cicadas in-depth, Abramson collected dozens of their exoskeletons and implemented their shapes in the darkroom. The result is beautiful, and a little creepy. Open by appointment. 4808 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Continues through Thu., Dec. 31. silvereye.org

Mon., Nov. 9
Baking
 There's still time to enter the City of Pittsburgh's annual Gingerbread House Competition. The festival is virtual this year, but you can still show off all your gumdrop trees and candy cane wreaths by uploading them online. This year, online gingerbread viewers will be able to vote on the People's Choice winner. Open through Sat., Nov. 15. pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread

Tue., Nov. 10
Film
 The New York International Children's Film Festival is available for Pittsburghers to stream at home through the Harris Theater. The lineup includes the animated short Cat Lake City and the short documentary The Magic of Chess. Available through Thu., Dec. 31. $8. trustarts.org/film

Wed., Nov. 11
History
 The Heinz History Center has one of the largest collections of historical documents, photos, and other materials in Western Pennsylvania. Get a peek into the depths of its collection with Treasures in the Archives, a virtual event that shows off unique documents about the history of the area. 7 p.m. Free with advance registration. heinzhistorycenter.org/events

Trending

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Margaret Atwood helps raise money for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures with online Pittsburgh appearance
Why Pittsburgh is redesigning streets to help drivers slow down
Black-led community spotlight: Gwen’s Girls empowers Pittsburgh girls and young women
Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing
Even before COVID, Pennsylvania's wage growth slowed under Trump
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

By Hannah Lynn

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

Check out this haunted Pittsburgh sightseeing tour for some social distancing fun

By Amanda Waltz

Check out this haunted Pittsburgh sightseeing tour for some social distancing fun

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

By Hannah Lynn

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Oct. 22-28

By Lisa Cunningham

[Un]known, part of Point Park University’s ChoreoLab 1; Choreography by Crystal Frazier; Music: Xscapism, Or Stay Alive; Composers: Poetry by Selina Carrera; Music by Daniel Rateuke featuring Ursala Rucker; Rehearsal Director: Tamia Bradford (See Wed., Oct., 28 for event details.)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

By Hannah Lynn

Photo of a Pog collection submitted to The Warhol's Gen-Z Time Capsule

The Andy Warhol Museum showcases young voices with Gen-Z Time Capsule project

By Amanda Waltz

Maria Caruso (left) and David Colaizzi (right) at the future Movement Factory

Bodiography reveals details on Movement Factory, an upcoming dance and performance venue coming to the North Side

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation