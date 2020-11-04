Seven days of arts and entertainment: Nov. 5-11

click to enlarge Photo: Sue Abramson Magicicada #2 at Silver Eye Center for Photography (see Sun., Nov. 8)

Love is complicated, especially when it involves sports.will host a virtual reading with authors Jessica Luther and Kavitha A. Davidson about their new book,. The book tackles what it means to love sports in the face of all their flaws and "explores how we might begin to reconcile our conscience with our fandom."Holiday shopping starts whenever you want it to.presents winter, featuring food, drinks, shopping, and more from your favorite neighborhood spots. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.Lucky for fall produce lovers, theis open through late November, so stock up on carrots, cabbage, potatoes, and other hearty winter vegetables. After Nov. 21, the event turns into the bi-monthly Bloomfield Winter Market.The cicadas that emerge only every 17 years are the subject of photographer Sue Abramson's showat the. After studying the cicadas in-depth, Abramson collected dozens of their exoskeletons and implemented their shapes in the darkroom. The result is beautiful, and a little creepy.There's still time to enter the City of Pittsburgh's annual. The festival is virtual this year, but you can still show off all your gumdrop trees and candy cane wreaths by uploading them online. This year, online gingerbread viewers will be able to vote on the People's Choice winner.Theis available for Pittsburghers to stream at home through the. The lineup includes the animated short Cat Lake City and the short documentaryThehas one of the largest collections of historical documents, photos, and other materials in Western Pennsylvania. Get a peek into the depths of its collection with, a virtual event that shows off unique documents about the history of the area.