Seven days of arts and entertainment: Nov. 5-11

LIT
Love is complicated, especially when it involves sports. White Whale Bookstore will host a virtual reading with authors Jessica Luther and Kavitha A. Davidson about their new book, Loving Sports When They Don't Love You Back. The book tackles what it means to love sports in the face of all their flaws and "explores how we might begin to reconcile our conscience with our fandom." 6 p.m. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Fri., Nov. 6
Market
Holiday shopping starts whenever you want it to. Uncover Squirrel Hill presents winter Festival Fridays, featuring food, drinks, shopping, and more from your favorite neighborhood spots. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. 4-8 p.m. Forbes and Murray avenues, Squirrel Hill. uncoversquirrelhill.com
Sat., Nov. 7
Market
Lucky for fall produce lovers, the Bloomfield Saturday Market is open through late November, so stock up on carrots, cabbage, potatoes, and other hearty winter vegetables. After Nov. 21, the event turns into the bi-monthly Bloomfield Winter Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. bloomfieldnow.org
Sun., Nov. 8
Art
The cicadas that emerge only every 17 years are the subject of photographer Sue Abramson's show Magicicada at the Silver Eye Center for Photography. After studying the cicadas in-depth, Abramson collected dozens of their exoskeletons and implemented their shapes in the darkroom. The result is beautiful, and a little creepy. Open by appointment. 4808 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Continues through Thu., Dec. 31. silvereye.org
Mon., Nov. 9
Baking
There's still time to enter the City of Pittsburgh's annual Gingerbread House Competition. The festival is virtual this year, but you can still show off all your gumdrop trees and candy cane wreaths by uploading them online. This year, online gingerbread viewers will be able to vote on the People's Choice winner. Open through Sat., Nov. 15. pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread
Tue., Nov. 10
Film
The New York International Children's Film Festival is available for Pittsburghers to stream at home through the Harris Theater. The lineup includes the animated short Cat Lake City and the short documentary The Magic of Chess. Available through Thu., Dec. 31. $8. trustarts.org/film
Wed., Nov. 11
History
The Heinz History Center has one of the largest collections of historical documents, photos, and other materials in Western Pennsylvania. Get a peek into the depths of its collection with Treasures in the Archives, a virtual event that shows off unique documents about the history of the area. 7 p.m. Free with advance registration. heinzhistorycenter.org/events