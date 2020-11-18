 Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Nov. 19-25 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Nov. 19-25

The return of Phipps’ Winter Flower Show, family fun that’s out of this world, and more events this week in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge The Winter Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory (see Mon., Nov. 23) - PHOTO: PAUL G. WIEGMAN
Photo: Paul G. Wiegman
The Winter Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory (see Mon., Nov. 23)
Thu., Nov. 19
Thanksgiving
 The holidays look different this year, and celebrating Thanksgiving with friends is more important than ever, especially when you might not be able to visit family. Join Spirit for their Friendsgiving dinner on the restaurant’s heated, outdoor patio. The meal features classics like cranberry sauce and mac and cheese, plus a turkey dinner pizza. A portion of ticket sales go to 412 Food Rescue. 6 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $200-400 (priced by table). spiritpgh.com

Fri., Nov. 20
Film
 The first annual Sabira Cole Film Festival, named for a local community organizer, works to "support and magnify the voices of tomorrow." The virtual film festival from City of Asylum features short films, as well as feature-length works like Revolution from Afar, a film about Sudanese-American poets and musicians grappling with their cultural identities. 6 p.m. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org/events

Sat., Nov. 21
Family Fun
 Join the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium for a virtual nature lesson with its Wildlife Academy program, Oceans of Fun. This lesson focuses on aquatic animals and features a virtual adventure that allows kids ages 4-6 to learn about the ocean over Zoom. 10 a.m. $16. pittsburghzoo.org/wildlife-academy-zoo-kids


Sun., Nov. 22
Family Fun
 Get out of town — far out — with Space Out! Astronomy Weekend at the Carnegie Science Center. Celebrate and learn about outer space including "Stars Over Pittsburgh" planetarium and "Cosmic Chemistry" shows. The Science Center is limiting capacity to 15%, so get your tickets in advance. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $11.95-19.95. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Mon., Nov. 23
Plants
 Get in the holiday spirit with the Winter Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory. The show features poinsettia trees, twinkling lights, living room furniture made of plants, and more. The show usually brings in busy crowds, so to ensure social distancing, all tickets are timed and must be purchased in advance. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $11.95-19.95. phipps.conservatory.org

Tue., Nov. 24
Beer
 The holidays are about helping out people in need, but they can also be about helping turtles in need. Spoonwood Brewing Company is back with its annual Carol of the Shells event, and a can release for its cinnamon and vanilla imperial stout. A portion of the sales go towards the Turtle Survival Alliance. 3-10 p.m. 5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com

Wed., Nov. 25
Lights
 If you love getting into the Christmas spirit before Thanksgiving even arrives, then head over to Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. The light show describes itself as "the most immersive drive-through Christmas experience on Earth" and features bigger and brighter lights than you could ever have on your front lawn. $25-100. 1127 New Castle Road, Prospect. shadrackchristmas.com

