Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Nov. 12-18

click to enlarge Photo: Film Pittsburgh Sin Cielo, part of the Film Pittsburgh Fall Festival, see Fri., Nov. 13

In a new exhibit, thereckons with its own legacy with, featuring lesser known works from the museum’s collection and confronting “the inherent bias of our museum’s origins, while envisioning what kind of museum the Frick can be in the future." As the exhibit's description notes, much of the museum's collection originated from a time of racial segregation, xenophobia, and violence.More so than other arts events, film festivals are relatively easy to make virtual. This year,is debuting a new event,, which will feature a collection of movies from other festivals, including ReelAbilities, the Three Rivers Film Festival, Pittsburgh Shorts, and more. Some films are available for one day only, while others are available to stream for the whole festival.Celebrate the weird and wonderful world of puppets with the, a collaborative virtual event between BOOM Concepts, City of Asylum, and the. A Puppet Slam works similar to a poetry slam and will feature puppet videos submitted by people of all ages. The event is hosted by BOOM co-founder D.S Kinsel and puppeteer Dave English.Nothing cures quarantine boredom like recreating an amateur version ofin your backyard.annualcelebrates "classic movies re-made by amateurs who replace A-list stars and CGI with whatever is laying around their houses." The festival is open for submissions, and the best ones will be part of a compilation.Joinfor a virtual event with, author of, which follows a young woman in the 1990s who is determined to be an artist even though all her friends have abandoned that dream.Running events can't happen with their usual large crowds, but, luckily, distance running is just as easy to do at home. Theis going "virtual" this year, with race bibs available to print at home and a "celebration box" that includes a finishing medal.Join thefor a virtual screening of, a 2011 documentary that explores the colorism many Black women deal with throughout their lives. The film will be followed by a discussion led by Dr. Huberta Jackson-Lowman, a psychology professor from Florida A&M University.