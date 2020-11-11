Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Nov. 12-18

Art
In a new exhibit, the Frick Pittsburgh reckons with its own legacy with The Frick Reflects, featuring lesser known works from the museum’s collection and confronting “the inherent bias of our museum’s origins, while envisioning what kind of museum the Frick can be in the future." As the exhibit's description notes, much of the museum's collection originated from a time of racial segregation, xenophobia, and violence. Continues through Sun., Feb. 7. Free, donations accepted. Timed tickets are required for entry. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Fri., Nov. 13
Film
More so than other arts events, film festivals are relatively easy to make virtual. This year, Film Pittsburgh is debuting a new event, Fall Festival, which will feature a collection of movies from other festivals, including ReelAbilities, the Three Rivers Film Festival, Pittsburgh Shorts, and more. Some films are available for one day only, while others are available to stream for the whole festival. Continues through Sun., Nov. 22. $15 per screening. $150 for all access festival pass. filmpittsburgh.org
Sat., Nov. 14
Puppet
Celebrate the weird and wonderful world of puppets with the BOOM Jam Puppet Slam, a collaborative virtual event between BOOM Concepts, City of Asylum, and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. A Puppet Slam works similar to a poetry slam and will feature puppet videos submitted by people of all ages. The event is hosted by BOOM co-founder D.S Kinsel and puppeteer Dave English. 1 p.m. Free with registration. pittsburghkids.org
Sun., Nov. 15
Film
Nothing cures quarantine boredom like recreating an amateur version of E.T. in your backyard. Row House Cinema's annual Sweded Film Festival celebrates "classic movies re-made by amateurs who replace A-list stars and CGI with whatever is laying around their houses." The festival is open for submissions, and the best ones will be part of a compilation. Continues through Sun., Nov. 22. rowhouse.online
Mon., Nov. 16
Literature
Join Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures for a virtual event with Lily King, author of Writers & Lovers, which follows a young woman in the 1990s who is determined to be an artist even though all her friends have abandoned that dream. 7:30 p.m. (Video will be available for viewing for one week.) $15. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., Nov. 17
Race
Running events can't happen with their usual large crowds, but, luckily, distance running is just as easy to do at home. The EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler is going "virtual" this year, with race bibs available to print at home and a "celebration box" that includes a finishing medal. Continues through Mon., Nov. 30. $50. $15 for kids. pittsburgh10miler.org
Wed., Nov. 18
Film
Join the Heinz History Center for a virtual screening of Dark Girls, a 2011 documentary that explores the colorism many Black women deal with throughout their lives. The film will be followed by a discussion led by Dr. Huberta Jackson-Lowman, a psychology professor from Florida A&M University. 5:30 p.m. Free with registration. heinzhistorycenter.org/events