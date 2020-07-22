Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: July 30-Aug. 5

[A]Part at UnSmoke Systems
Check out artist Jeff Repko's colorful and geometric sculptures in his exhibit [A]part at Unsmoke Systems Artspace. The exhibit can be viewed online, in-person by appointment through Aug. 2, or through a virtual Zoom tour. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock. unsmokeartspace.com
Fri., July 31
Date Night Drive-In
The Allegheny County Parks doesn't just have family movie night. Their Date Night series caters to a more PG-13 crowd, and this week you can catch the wildly fun whodunnit Knives Out at South Park. The movies are free and there will be popcorn for purchase from Ekernally Yours. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie starts at dusk. Buffalo Drive, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
Doors Open Pittsburgh Tour
We all know and love the Pittsburgh skyline, but you can explore the buildings up close, and then learn about their unique architecture with a tour from Doors Open Pittsburgh. Beginning at the Koppers Building, this tour specializes in rooftops and views. Face masks are required. 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., or 7 p.m. 436 Seventh Ave., Downtown. $30. doorsopenpgh.org
Sun., Aug. 2
Poetry Workshop
Unlike some activities, writing is easy to do at home in quarantine (well, at least easy to try). White Whale Bookstore will host a virtual workshop on writing "deceptively complicated" prose poetry. The class, which will take place over Zoom, will be taught by poet S. Brook Corfman. 1-4 p.m. whitewhalebookstore.com/workshops
Mon., Aug. 3
Fermentation Workshop
Summer is a great time for produce, but then you suddenly have more than you know what to do with. Learn to preserve veggies with a virtual fermentation workshop from Community Cultures. The workshop, which continues every Monday in August, is pay-what-you-can, with proceeds benefiting Black-led organizations. 7 p.m. $20 suggested donation. instagram.com/communitycultures
Tue., Aug. 4
Rebuilding Paradise
This National Geographic documentary, now streaming through Harris Theater @ Home, follows the effort to rebuild the town of Paradise, Calif., which was nearly burned to the ground by the 2018 wildfires. $12. trustarts.org/film
Wed., Aug. 5
CMOA Conversation
Rachel Rose, the artist behind Carnegie Museum of Art's first online-only exhibition, Lake Valley, will have a virtual conversation with CMOA art director Eric Crosby. The free event will discuss Rose's imaginative and surreal piece. 5:30 p.m. cmoa.org