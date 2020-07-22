Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: July 30-Aug. 5

click to enlarge CP Photo: Abbie Adams Koppers Building

Check out artist's colorful and geometric sculptures in his exhibitat. The exhibit can be viewed online, in-person by appointment through Aug. 2, or through a virtual Zoom tour.The Allegheny County Parks doesn't just have family movie night. Their Date Night series caters to a more PG-13 crowd, and this week you can catch the wildly fun whodunnitat. The movies are free and there will be popcorn for purchase from Ekernally Yours.We all know and love the Pittsburgh skyline, but you can explore the buildings up close, and then learn about their unique architecture with a tour from. Beginning at the Koppers Building, this tour specializes in rooftops and views. Face masks are required.Unlike some activities, writing is easy to do at home in quarantine (well, at least easy to try).will host a virtual workshop on writing "deceptively complicated" prose poetry. The class, which will take place over Zoom, will be taught by poet S. Brook Corfman.Summer is a great time for produce, but then you suddenly have more than you know what to do with. Learn to preserve veggies with a virtual fermentation workshop from. The workshop, which continues every Monday in August, is pay-what-you-can, with proceeds benefiting Black-led organizations.This National Geographic documentary, now streaming through Harris Theater @ Home, follows the effort to rebuild the town of Paradise, Calif., which was nearly burned to the ground by the 2018 wildfires., the artist behind's first online-only exhibition,, will have a virtual conversation with CMOA art director Eric Crosby. The free event will discuss Rose's imaginative and surreal piece.