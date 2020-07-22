 Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: July 30-Aug. 5 | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: July 30-Aug. 5

By

click to enlarge seven-days-of-arts-and-entertainment-pittsburgh-city-paper.jpg
Thu., July 30
[A]Part at UnSmoke Systems
 Check out artist Jeff Repko's colorful and geometric sculptures in his exhibit [A]part at Unsmoke Systems Artspace. The exhibit can be viewed online, in-person by appointment through Aug. 2, or through a virtual Zoom tour. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock. unsmokeartspace.com

Fri., July 31
Date Night Drive-In
 The Allegheny County Parks doesn't just have family movie night. Their Date Night series caters to a more PG-13 crowd, and this week you can catch the wildly fun whodunnit Knives Out at South Park. The movies are free and there will be popcorn for purchase from Ekernally Yours. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie starts at dusk. Buffalo Drive, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us/special-events
click to enlarge Koppers Building - CP PHOTO: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Photo: Abbie Adams
Koppers Building
Sat., Aug. 1
Doors Open Pittsburgh Tour
 We all know and love the Pittsburgh skyline, but you can explore the buildings up close, and then learn about their unique architecture with a tour from Doors Open Pittsburgh. Beginning at the Koppers Building, this tour specializes in rooftops and views. Face masks are required. 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., or 7 p.m. 436 Seventh Ave., Downtown. $30. doorsopenpgh.org

Sun., Aug. 2
Poetry Workshop
 Unlike some activities, writing is easy to do at home in quarantine (well, at least easy to try). White Whale Bookstore will host a virtual workshop on writing "deceptively complicated" prose poetry. The class, which will take place over Zoom, will be taught by poet S. Brook Corfman. 1-4 p.m. whitewhalebookstore.com/workshops


Mon., Aug. 3
Fermentation Workshop
 Summer is a great time for produce, but then you suddenly have more than you know what to do with. Learn to preserve veggies with a virtual fermentation workshop from Community Cultures. The workshop, which continues every Monday in August, is pay-what-you-can, with proceeds benefiting Black-led organizations. 7 p.m. $20 suggested donation. instagram.com/communitycultures

Tue., Aug. 4
Rebuilding Paradise
 This National Geographic documentary, now streaming through Harris Theater @ Home, follows the effort to rebuild the town of Paradise, Calif., which was nearly burned to the ground by the 2018 wildfires. $12. trustarts.org/film

 Wed., Aug. 5
CMOA Conversation
 Rachel Rose, the artist behind Carnegie Museum of Art's first online-only exhibition, Lake Valley, will have a virtual conversation with CMOA art director Eric Crosby. The free event will discuss Rose's imaginative and surreal piece. 5:30 p.m. cmoa.org

Tags

Latest in Features

Six things we'll miss about Shursave, a Bloomfield icon

By Hannah Lynn

Won't miss these yellow poles, which were antithetical to entering the store.

For Sale With Baggage: Great grill for great dogs

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Great grill for great dogs (2)

Drive past all 27 billboards in outdoor exhibit April in Paris of Appalachia

By Jordan Snowden

Drive past all 27 billboards in outdoor exhibit April in Paris of Appalachia

Pittsburgh Riverhounds host first professional sporting event amidst pandemic

By Jared Wickerham

A Pittsburgh Riverhounds staff member disinfects a game ball in the first half.
More »

Readers also liked…

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

Black History Month: Black-owned business directory launches in Pittsburgh

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: D.J. Coffman and his portrait of Gisele Fetterman and her very tall husband John

Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: D.J. Coffman and his portrait of Gisele Fetterman and her very tall husband John

By Bryer Blumenschein

Won't miss these yellow poles, which were antithetical to entering the store.

Six things we'll miss about Shursave, a Bloomfield icon

By Hannah Lynn

Jaden's "Cabin Fever" cover art

New National Releases: Jaden, Sylvan Esso, Future, beabadoobee, and more

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation