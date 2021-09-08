Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 9-15

click to enlarge Brick Fest Live

Thu., Sept. 9



Fri., Sept. 10



Sat., Sept. 11



Sun., Sept. 12



click to enlarge Beginning Punch Rug class at Ketchup City Creative

Mon., Sept. 13



Tue., Sept. 14



Wed., Sept. 15



Head Downtown to thefor, a multi-day festival welcoming guests back to in-person events and the official kick-off for, featuring free events and activities throughout Allegheny County this fall. Thursday evening will feature performances from Arcade Comedy Theater, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Eighth Street Stage, and more. Overall, the event invites you to choose from more than 50 free live music, theater, dance, and visual art events. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, but people are allowed to bring their own seating, and standing room will also be available.Theatis the perfect way to celebrate the area’s rich Irish history and traditions. Enjoy live Irish dance and Celtic music performances, sample traditional Irish cuisine like Shepherd's pie and corned beef, hear readings from Irish authors and storytellers, and more. There’s also axe throwing and kid-friendly activities, as well as chances to meet local Irish organizations or investigate your Irish roots with a genealogist.Lego enthusiasts will get a chance to marvel at new exhibits and interactive shows whencomes to the. The fan-created convention offers everything from life-sized Lego models to games, photo ops, and limited-edition merch. Builders can also sign up to show off their creations as part of the more than one million Lego bricks that will be on display, and fans of the Lego Masters will get a chance to meet contestants from the reality TV show.from theis back this year, and with COVID safety precautions in place, it promises to be a fun time for everyone. If you’re looking for art, everything from ceramics to glass to fiber will be present at the annual outdoor event, meaning you’re sure to find something for yourself or a loved one. There will also be live music and food and drinks provided by The Pickled Chef, Pita Land, Rita’s, Pittsburgh Mobile Bars, and more.Punch rugs can be a fun, colorful accent to a room, and theclass atwill give you the chance to make your own with help and guidance from local fiber artist Kirsten Ervin. Class attendees can create their own design or purchase one of Ervin’s patterns. The price of the class includes all materials, including an Oxford punch needle, a 7" no-slip hoop, monk's cloth, and colorful rug yarn.If you love music with a conscience, don’t missat. Hailing from Niger, Africa, the group combines traditional Saharan music with classic rock ’n’ roll, offering songs that tackle the mass surveillance state and other social issues. Expect beautiful vocals and shredding guitars. Those unfamiliar with Mdou Moctar should check out their new album, Afrique Victime, before heading to the show.Joinseason six winnerfor her all-ages showat the. Del Rio promises that “she's vaxxed, she's waxed, and she has more attitude than ever” for an evening where she encourages attendees to get their vaccines and cocktails. Del Rio was namedmagazine’s most powerful drag queen in 2019, and she has appeared in a variety of films, television, and theater.