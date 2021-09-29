Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

click to enlarge Photo: David Bachman Photography Pittsburgh Opera in Market Square

Thu., Sept. 30

The Thursday morning market at Downtown Market Square will be a little more vibrant with performances by the Pittsburgh Opera. The company's 2021-2022 Resident Artists will sing for market-goers during a free open-air concert for all to enjoy. Enjoy an intimate moment with the talented artists performing the principal and supporting roles in Pittsburgh Opera's productions. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. pittsburghopera.org



The magic of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens cannot be overstated, and now there is another exhibit to enjoy this fall. The Ikebana International Exhibit showcases the worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the "promotion and appreciation of ikebana," the Japanese art of flower arrangement. The exhibit combines the five Ikebana schools of design: Ikenobo, Keika-Kazan, Ichiyo, Sogetsu, and Ohara. Continues through Oct. 29. 1 Schenley Dr., Oakland. $20. phipps.conservatory.org

Sat., Oct. 2

Pittsburgh StepTrek returns to raise money for South Side community projects, and for the maintenance of its historic steps. The family-friendly event is described as combining photography, historic narrative, and a sense of neighborhood dependent upon steps. Registration comes with access to digital maps and electronically distributed route narratives. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 21st and Josephine St., South Side. Registration required. Pay-what-you-can. southsideslopes.org/steptrek

EVENT • IRLEnjoya celebration for the launch of theinitiative. The initiative seeks to highlight the approximately one-mile passage encompassing various North Side cultural institutions, including Mattress Factory, The Andy Warhol Museum, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, City of Asylum, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, and National Aviary. New walking maps for the corridor will also be released. Enjoy free admission to the Children’s Museum, Mattress Factory, and The Warhol Museum, as well as drop-in activities in Allegheny Commons Park, City of Asylum Bookstore, and Buhl Community Park. Presented as part of RADical Days.OUTDOOR • IRLTo celebrate 25 years of taking care of Pittsburgh’s green spaces, thepartnered with LUXE Creative for. In lieu of its anniversary gala, the Conservancy is inviting the public to enjoy dynamic lighting installations, live music, local food vendors, and family-friendly activities over the course of two days at six different city parks.EVENT • IRLFall into autumn fun during theat. The whole family can enjoy a variety of tasty treats from food trucks and vendors, and an entire day of live entertainment, all culminating in a fantastic evening fireworks display. There will also be crafts and activities for all ages.MARKET • IRLStart your spooky season off by supporting small local businesses at the, which promises "odd gifts, performances, and peculiar surprises." Check out 50 unusual vendors and artists split up across two outdoor lots and an indoor warehouse market. Visitors can shop from local favorites like The Weeping Glass, Onion Maiden, Black Forge Coffee House, and others, and be entertained by the Kabarett Vulgare Sideshow and Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative. There will also be music by the band Ishtar and Halloween tunes spun by DJ Zombo. Masks are required for the indoor market and in vendor tents.COMEDY • IRLFans of the hit MTV showknowas the daring scamp willing to do anything for the camera. Audiences will learn more about the famous prankster when he takes the stage for a stand-up gig at. From his time at clown college to his Jackass exploits, to his journey to sobriety, Steve-O is sure to deliver more than a few wild stories. Tickets are selling out fast, so get them while you can.EXHIBIT • IRLThe Carnegie Science Center will take visitors back in time with POMPEII: The Exhibition. The show explores the daily life of the ancient city, preserved forever by the tragedy of the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79. See 180 artifacts on loan from the Naples National Archaeological Museum, as well as an immersive 4D eruption theater experience.TALK • VIRTUALThe beginning of October signifies the beginning of all things horror, including horror literature. Authors Hailey Piper and Eric LaRocca will presentat the, a conversation described as looking at the “definitions of ‘queer horror,’ the history of the subgenre, and the importance of including outspoken queer texts within the horror literary canon.”LIT • VIRTUALPoetwill appear for a Virtual Poetry Reading presented by. Jason Schneiderman and Cameron Barnett will join Biegelson for a discussion of his latest poetry collection,, described as meditating on “the complexity of Jewish identity, the responsibility of parenthood, and the experience of community and isolation in a politically polarized environment.”