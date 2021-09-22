Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 23-29

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Team Foster Ruff Ride at Schenley Plaza

click to enlarge Photo: Universal Studios/Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Dear Evan Hansen at Harris Theater

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the The Westmoreland Museum of American Art “The View, Woodstock” by Doris Lee, part of Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee at The Westmoreland

Take your little duckling to’s production of, a family-friendly tale about accepting yourself. Based on a popular children’s book, the stage musical focuses on a baby fowl who feels different from his mom and feathered siblings. Follow him as he goes on a journey of self discovery.If you’re looking for a paw-some time,will host a “part-festival, part-competition, all fun” event to provide service dogs to those in need.challenges teams to ride a Cyclebar spin bike for 24 consecutive hours, all to raise money for Team Foster, a nonprofit that helps provide injured and disabled military veterans with service dogs at no cost.After over a year being closed due to the pandemic, Downtown’sis reopening with a three-week run of the new movie musical. Adapted from the hit Broadway musical, the film follows a lonely high schooler who longs for “understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.” If that premise makes you want to drink, you’re in luck: The Harris is now BYOB. Masks are required at all times, unless eating or drinking.This year’sis back in person, but taking special precautions to keep everyone safe. The event will be outdoors and will focus on celebrating artists, musicians, dancers, performers, and local businesses. Butler Street from Freeport to Bridge streets will be closed off to accommodate the festivities. Food and drinks will also be available. Check the Facebook event page for more details about vendors., a nonprofit dedicated to creating economic equality in Wilkinsburg and the Greater Pittsburgh region, presents a day of fun during. Presented in partnership with Driving While Black Records and Pittsburgh artist Jacquea Mae, the event welcomes people of all ages to enjoy food and live performances by musicians including Jordan Montgomery, JM The Poet, Clara Kitongo, and more.Theopens a new exhibition dedicated to the late Doris Lee, considered one of the most recognized artists of the 1930s and ’40s.will feature 77 public and private works spanning decades, including paintings, drawings, prints, and more.Joinandfor a reading and discussion ofby. Translated from Spanish by Robin Myers,is described as “a vivid, evocative account of family, place and memory, through Homeric poetry and myth.” Lipara is a poet, translator, and editor from Buenos Aires who has translated many works.is his first book of poetry, and is available for purchase on White Whale’s site.Break out your Hot Topic gear and hair gel forat. Relive your angsty youth as you sing along to live performances by New Found Glory and Less Than Jake, touring together for the first time since 2003. Also in the lineup is Michigan indie band Hot Mulligan, and Toronto-based act LØLØ.is back, and thefashion show at theis one event you won’t want to miss. Creating fashion from sustainable materials isn’t a new practice, but over the years, it has become more crucial and exciting. Educating people on the value of carefully made and eco-friendly clothing is a part of the vision for this show, created by Pittsburgh Earth Day founder Ronda Zegarelli.