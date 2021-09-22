Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 23-29

Thu., Sept. 23
STAGE • IRL
Take your little duckling to Little Lake Theatre Company’s production of Honk!, a family-friendly tale about accepting yourself. Based on a popular children’s book, the stage musical focuses on a baby fowl who feels different from his mom and feathered siblings. Follow him as he goes on a journey of self discovery. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $16-22. littlelake.org/honk
Fri., Sept. 24
EVENT • IRL
If you’re looking for a paw-some time, Schenley Plaza will host a “part-festival, part-competition, all fun” event to provide service dogs to those in need. Ruff Ride challenges teams to ride a Cyclebar spin bike for 24 consecutive hours, all to raise money for Team Foster, a nonprofit that helps provide injured and disabled military veterans with service dogs at no cost. Continues through Sept. 25. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $20 registration. teamfoster.org/event/ruffridepgh
FILM • IRL
After over a year being closed due to the pandemic, Downtown’s Harris Theater is reopening with a three-week run of the new movie musical Dear Evan Hansen. Adapted from the hit Broadway musical, the film follows a lonely high schooler who longs for “understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.” If that premise makes you want to drink, you’re in luck: The Harris is now BYOB. Masks are required at all times, unless eating or drinking. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 14. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org/pct_home
Sat., Sept. 25
ART • IRL
This year’s Etna Art Tour is back in person, but taking special precautions to keep everyone safe. The event will be outdoors and will focus on celebrating artists, musicians, dancers, performers, and local businesses. Butler Street from Freeport to Bridge streets will be closed off to accommodate the festivities. Food and drinks will also be available. Check the Facebook event page for more details about vendors. 4-9 p.m. Butler Street, Etna. Free. Search “Etna Art Tour 2021” on Facebook
FEST • IRL
Community Forge, a nonprofit dedicated to creating economic equality in Wilkinsburg and the Greater Pittsburgh region, presents a day of fun during Forge Fest. Presented in partnership with Driving While Black Records and Pittsburgh artist Jacquea Mae, the event welcomes people of all ages to enjoy food and live performances by musicians including Jordan Montgomery, JM The Poet, Clara Kitongo, and more. 2-10 p.m. 1256 Franklin Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. facebook.com/CommunityForgePGH
Sun., Sept. 26
ART • IRL
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art opens a new exhibition dedicated to the late Doris Lee, considered one of the most recognized artists of the 1930s and ’40s. Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee will feature 77 public and private works spanning decades, including paintings, drawings, prints, and more. Continues through January 2022. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free with advanced registration. thewestmoreland.org
Mon., Sept. 27
LIT • VIRTUAL
Join White Whale and Eulalia Books for a reading and discussion of Another Life by Daniel Lipara. Translated from Spanish by Robin Myers, Another Life is described as “a vivid, evocative account of family, place and memory, through Homeric poetry and myth.” Lipara is a poet, translator, and editor from Buenos Aires who has translated many works. Otra vida is his first book of poetry, and is available for purchase on White Whale’s site. 7-8:30 p.m. Free with registration. whitewhalebookstore.com
Tue., Sept. 28
MUSIC • IRL
Break out your Hot Topic gear and hair gel for Pop Punk's Still Not Dead at Stage AE. Relive your angsty youth as you sing along to live performances by New Found Glory and Less Than Jake, touring together for the first time since 2003. Also in the lineup is Michigan indie band Hot Mulligan, and Toronto-based act LØLØ. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $31.50, $37 day of show. promowestlive.com
Wed., Sept. 29
FASHION • IRL
Pittsburgh Fashion Week is back, and the Ecolution fashion show at the Carnegie Museum of Art is one event you won’t want to miss. Creating fashion from sustainable materials isn’t a new practice, but over the years, it has become more crucial and exciting. Educating people on the value of carefully made and eco-friendly clothing is a part of the vision for this show, created by Pittsburgh Earth Day founder Ronda Zegarelli. Doors at 6 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $10-75. pghfw.com/2021-lineup