Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 2-8

Thu., Sept. 2
STAGE • HYBRID
The Pittsburgh New Works Festival is now underway, and will present Program A of its Main Stage section over multiple days. The program features three new plays that tackle politics, history, and unrequited love affairs. All are available either in person at Duquesne University’s Genesius Theater or online through video on demand. The festival will continue throughout Sept. 26 with nine more new plays from playwrights in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and beyond. 8 p.m. Program A continues through Sun., Sept. 5. 1225 Seitz St., Uptown. $12. pittsburghnewworks.org
FESTIVAL • IRL
Interested in eating great food and learning some Pittsburgh history? At the Pittsburgh Soul Food Fest, locals can honor the rich history of African-American cuisine while supporting Black businesses in the Steel City. With a historical recap of Pittsburgh’s Black Wall Street, live music, a soul food festival BBQ contest, and a kids’ fun zone, there will be plenty to do for the whole family. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 5. Market Square., Downtown. Free. facebook.com/ASoulfulTasteOfTheBurgh
Fri. Sept. 3
ART • IRL
Carnegie Museum of Art showcases the work of the late Elizabeth Murray and New York-based sculptor Jessi Reaves in its new Wild Life exhibition. Murray’s art, which spans from the 1960s to the early 2000s, is presented alongside Reaves’ sculptures from the last seven years. Although Reaves and Murray are years apart from one another, the installation highlights each of the artists’ similar themes. Continues through Jan. 9, 2022. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org
Pittonkatonk returns to celebrate a variety of experimental and boundaryless music for its May Day Brass BBQ. The music festival welcomes everyone to enjoy local, national, and international bands, including Son Rompe Pera, Detroit Party Marching Band, Rebel Diaz, Afro Yaqui Music Collective, and Big Blitz. The typical potluck is canceled, but there will be four food vendors serving pizza, burgers and veggie burgers, vegan Trinidadian food, and Brazilian cuisine. 4 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Pavilion Driveway in Schenley Park, Oakland. Free. pittonkatonk.org
PARTY • IRL
Thunderbird Cafe is here to prove that disco does not, in fact, suck. Gimme Gimme Disco, a traveling dance party inspired by the music of Swedish pop group ABBA, returns to the venue to play hits from the ’70s and ’80s by The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and more. Disco attire is encouraged, so be sure to wear your coolest flares and highest platform shoes. 8 p.m. 4023 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-25. gimmegimmedisco.com
Sat., Sept. 4
CONVENTION • IRL
The creators of Sci-Fi Valley Con present the inaugural Momento Con, featuring celebrity guests, live panels, and more. Taking place in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the “comic con”-style event includes an extensive selection of vendors and artists, and welcomes cosplayers who want to embody their favorite characters for the day. Fans of CW’s Supernatural will also get to see the cast reunite less than a year after the finale of the 15-season show. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 5. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. General admission $30, reserved seating tickets start at $40. momentocon.com
Sun., Sept. 5
FILM • IRL
Head to the Tull Family Theater for a free screening of Fly Boys: Western Pennsylvania's Tuskegee Airmen, produced by WQED. The documentary follows the Tuskegee Airmen, the first group of Black soldiers who successfully completed training to enter the Army Air Corps. Included are stories from a few of the 40 Tuskegee Airmen from Western Pa. A dinner on the theater lawn will follow. 12 p.m. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Free with registration. thetullfamilytheater.org
MUSIC • IRL
If you love live music and also want to support a good cause, head to the Allegheny County Music Festival at Hartwood Acres. Every year, the festival serves as a benefit for the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund, described as providing “life-enriching items and opportunities” for children and youth receiving services through the Department of Human Services and the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas. The Commonheart headlines, followed by performances from FunkyFly Project, Meeting of Important People, and Sierra Sellers. 5 p.m. 4000 Middle Road, Allison Park. $20 suggested donations per car. alleghenycounty.us
Mon., Sept. 6
FOOD • IRL
The Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival wraps up with BBQ and Blues Monday, a day full of live music, food, rides, and more. Celebrate the start of a new football season with a street party on Art Rooney Avenue and a Gatorade Junior Training Camp, featuring sporty activities for kids. The Jimmy Adler Band, Norman Nardini, and Billy Price will play free concerts throughout the afternoon, with an appearance by Steelers mascot Steely McBeam. 12-7 p.m. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Free. Tickets required for Gatorade Junior Training Camp. heinzfield.com/ribfest
Tue., Sept. 7
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale hosts the launch of children’s book The Midnight Brigade by Adam Borba. The Midnight Brigade follows Carl Chesterfield, a kid haunted by the suspicion that monsters are taking over his hometown of Pittsburgh. Carl finds a flyer for a monster-hunting group called The Midnight Brigade, and soon his world begins to open up. Borba is joined by Brad Montague, creator of the web series Kid President and co-author of The Circles All Around Us. This event will take place over Zoom. 7-8:30 p.m. Free or pay what you can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Wed., Sept. 8
FILM • IRL
ReelAbilities Pittsburgh opens at the Carnegie Museum of Art with a screening of Crutch, a 2020 documentary about Bill Shannon, a renowned, Pittsburgh-based artist, breakdancer, and skate punk who uses crutches because of a degenerative hip condition. The festival continues with other award-winning films that promote the stories and artistic expressions of those living with disabilities. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 12. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-150. filmpittsburgh.org