Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 2-8

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of CMOA “Idol of the Hares” by Jessi Reaves, part of Wild Life at CMOA

Thu., Sept. 2



Fri. Sept. 3



click to enlarge CP Photo: Annie Brewer Pittonkatonk

Sat., Sept. 4



click to enlarge Fly Boys: Western Pennsylvania's Tuskegee Airmen

Sun., Sept. 5



Mon., Sept. 6



Tue., Sept. 7



click to enlarge Crutch

Wed., Sept. 8



Theis now underway, and will present Program A of its Main Stage section over multiple days. The program features three new plays that tackle politics, history, and unrequited love affairs. All are available either in person at Duquesne University’sor online through video on demand. The festival will continue throughout Sept. 26 with nine more new plays from playwrights in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and beyond.Interested in eating great food and learning some Pittsburgh history? At the, locals can honor the rich history of African-American cuisine while supporting Black businesses in the Steel City. With a historical recap of Pittsburgh’s Black Wall Street, live music, a soul food festival BBQ contest, and a kids’ fun zone, there will be plenty to do for the whole family.showcases the work of the late Elizabeth Murray and New York-based sculptor Jessi Reaves in its newexhibition. Murray’s art, which spans from the 1960s to the early 2000s, is presented alongside Reaves’ sculptures from the last seven years. Although Reaves and Murray are years apart from one another, the installation highlights each of the artists’ similar themes.returns to celebrate a variety of experimental and boundaryless music for its. The music festival welcomes everyone to enjoy local, national, and international bands, including Son Rompe Pera, Detroit Party Marching Band, Rebel Diaz, Afro Yaqui Music Collective, and Big Blitz. The typical potluck is canceled, but there will be four food vendors serving pizza, burgers and veggie burgers, vegan Trinidadian food, and Brazilian cuisine.is here to prove that disco does not, in fact, suck., a traveling dance party inspired by the music of Swedish pop group ABBA, returns to the venue to play hits from the ’70s and ’80s by The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and more. Disco attire is encouraged, so be sure to wear your coolest flares and highest platform shoes.The creators of Sci-Fi Valley Con present the inaugural, featuring celebrity guests, live panels, and more. Taking place in the, the “comic con”-style event includes an extensive selection of vendors and artists, and welcomes cosplayers who want to embody their favorite characters for the day. Fans of CW’swill also get to see the cast reunite less than a year after the finale of the 15-season show.Head to thefor a free screening of, produced by. The documentary follows the Tuskegee Airmen, the first group of Black soldiers who successfully completed training to enter the Army Air Corps. Included are stories from a few of the 40 Tuskegee Airmen from Western Pa. A dinner on the theater lawn will follow.If you love live music and also want to support a good cause, head to theat. Every year, the festival serves as a benefit for the, described as providing “life-enriching items and opportunities” for children and youth receiving services through the Department of Human Services and the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas. The Commonheart headlines, followed by performances from FunkyFly Project, Meeting of Important People, and Sierra Sellers.Thewraps up with, a day full of live music, food, rides, and more. Celebrate the start of a new football season with a street party on Art Rooney Avenue and a Gatorade Junior Training Camp, featuring sporty activities for kids. The Jimmy Adler Band, Norman Nardini, and Billy Price will play free concerts throughout the afternoon, with an appearance by Steelers mascot Steely McBeam.hosts the launch of children’s bookby Adam Borba.follows Carl Chesterfield, a kid haunted by the suspicion that monsters are taking over his hometown of Pittsburgh. Carl finds a flyer for a monster-hunting group called The Midnight Brigade, and soon his world begins to open up. Borba is joined by Brad Montague, creator of the web seriesand co-author of. This event will take place over Zoom.opens at thewith a screening of, a 2020 documentary about Bill Shannon, a renowned, Pittsburgh-based artist, breakdancer, and skate punk who uses crutches because of a degenerative hip condition. The festival continues with other award-winning films that promote the stories and artistic expressions of those living with disabilities.