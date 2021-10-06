Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 7-13

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Chris Capehart at Liberty Magic

Thu., Oct. 7



Fri., Oct. 8



Sat., Oct. 9



Sun., Oct. 10



click to enlarge Photo: Nan Melville Sphinx Virtuosi

Mon., Oct. 11



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Erich Bergen at Greer Cabaret Theater

Tue., Oct. 12



Wed., Oct. 13



Prepare to have your blind blown asreopens its doors for “one of the important forces in magic today,”, the Downtown theater’s first magician to return to a live in-person show after a year of being closed due to the pandemic. Capehart, an accomplished street performer who has dazzled audiences in theaters around the world, specializes in close-up illusions, transforming century’s old magical props into modern spectacles.Interior design enthusiasts can gather at thefor the annual. Described as the region’s “top home improvement and building professionals show,” the event will feature the latest designs and products for the autumn season. If you’re looking to remodel your home or even just admire the work, the convention offers hundreds of exhibits and demonstrations, including celebrity chefs and professional designers.Wrestling fans new and old are sure to enjoyat. Hosted by, a progressive new independent promotion, the night will include a technical head-to-head between Lee Moriarty and Darius Lockhart. MV Young will also be the first to defend an Enjoy Wrestling title in his fight against Max The Impaler. Several team match-ups will round out the evening, with plenty of drama and action to spare.Presented by Pittsburgh folk music society Calliope, thewill perform traditional American folk music at. Powell is a fiddler, banjo player, and singer whose work has been described as a “hard-driving, exciting testament to the power of the living old-time music tradition.” Powell has worked with musical greats from Loretta Lynn to Joan Baez.Live music, drinks, and fun await this week in Dormont. The annualwill include vendors like the Muddy Cup coffee shop, the Jar Candle Store, Molly’s Pizza, and more local favorites. Five acts will appear on Arsenal Cider Main Stage throughout the day to entertain.Joinfor their first annualin. The free, family-friendly event will focus on cannabis health, wellness, advocacy and education, with the aim of promoting informed community conversation about cannabis. Enjoy live music from Truth and Rights and The Moat Rats, and shop and learn from more than 20 vendors, including Vapor Galleria, Unbeadable Energies, Prescription Foods, Half Dazed Baked Goods, and Tree Cup Tea.If your family is looking for something Jurassic this October,will have giant, life-like dinosaurs on display inside the. The touring event includes 75 animatronic, prehistoric monsters representing various periods, from Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous. Food donations will also be accepted at the event for Dino Stroll’s Stomp Out Hunger charity., described as “one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras,” comes to Carnegie Music Hall for an incredible night of music. Sphinx Virtuosi is comprised of 18 top Black and Latinx classical soloists who bring a fresh take on chamber music to venues across the U.S. Performing for sold-out crowds is nothing new for this group, so get your tickets soon.Following a starring role on CBS’swill make his concert debut in Pittsburgh at. Bergen has a wide breadth of performing experience, including in the stage production ofand Clint Eastwood’s 2014 film adaptation. Bergen will perform a range of songs, starting with selections from the Great American Songbook, a canon of influential jazz and popular songs from the early 20th century, all the way up to today’s hits.Seeking to redefine what a theater experience is,comes to. This unique performance charts the evolution of language by exploring everything from childhood rhymes to poetry, hip hop, gospel, theater, Latin jazz, and down-home blues. Enjoy a theater experience that defies what you have come to think of as traditional.One of the first women engineers,, will be a topic of discussion at thethis month for an interactive project for young kids., Bertha Lamme invites children ages 3-5 to “explore with people, places, and stories that make Pittsburgh unique.” It will also include a project focused around Lamme’s work.