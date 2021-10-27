Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the artist and document, gallery Sara Greenberger Reaferty, Samples

The Band's Visit

Head toto help thecelebrate Hispanic heritage during their game against the Calgary Flames.will give hockey fans a link for 25% off discounted tickets to the game. A portion of the sales from the discounted tickets will benefit the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.Get ready to cha cha, line dance, foxtrot, and more whenpresents its convention at. Now in its seventh year, the multi-day event welcomes fans of classic dance styles to enjoy music, workshops, parties, and other festivities. There will also be Halloween fun for those who want to celebrate the holiday.Theis a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing female Olympic gymnasts. See, the most decorated U.S. women's gymnast of all time with 32 combined World and Olympic medals. Other athletes featured include Jade Carey, Mikayla Skinner, Laurie Hernandez, Nia Dennis, and many more.will serve as the backdrop for this breathtaking evening of incredible feats and athletic prowess.Thewill take the stage atto perform Tchaikovsky’ssymphony. Ukrainian maestro Kirill Karabits will conduct the piece, described as combining Ukrainian folk melodies with Tchaikovsky’s “colorful orchestration.” The program will also include a suite from Stravinsky’s Pulcinella, and a trumpet concerto by PSO member Micah Wilkinson.Spend a fall afternoon on thethis Halloween weekend. The kid-friendlywill include a storytime with creepy characters from movies, TV, and books, as well as interactive games and a dance party for all to enjoy. For an additional price, balloons, photos, face painting, and more will be available, and there will also be a full-service bar for adults. A Halloween treat bag will await every child as they exit the cruise — no tricks here.The multi-award winning musicalreturns to Pittsburgh to once again charm audiences at the. Based on an Israeli film of the same name, the hit show follows a band of traveling Egyptian musicians who bring joy to the residents of a small, isolated desert town. A pre-pandemicreview lauded the 2020 production for its “really funny, charming” story, so make sure to experience it in-person and on stage.Eat, drink, and be scary at the. Sponsored byand Bacardi, the event will feature live music and a night market with over 30 vendors, all in. Guests can also stop by various Downtown bars and restaurants for festive craft cocktails. There will also be games, a prize wheel, and a backdrop for selfies.Spend your Halloween getting folksy with theat. The Colorado-based group brings their own take on bluegrass, described as fusing the traditional genre with “their diverse musical influences ranging anywhere from punk rock to the Grateful Dead.” Grab a pumpkin beer or other seasonal drink and enjoy a night of live music.The 85th installment of the’s Forum series presents works from Brooklyn-based artist. Rafferty draws on her background as a retail merchandiser to create what the CMOA website describes as “alluring artworks that challenge stereotypical notions of beauty and gender,” using everything from makeup to mannequins to “address the role of cosmetics and advertising imagery in creating unrealistic societal standards.”The Southern Gothic black metal bandmakes their Pittsburgh debut atin McKees Rocks. Performing alongside rock band Demiser and Pittsburgh-born doom metal band Uzkost, the Eternal Fire Promotions event will rock anyone seeking “heavy jams, dark coffee, and an atmosphere you can describe in your own words,” as promised by Black Forge.Come listen to a few tales that will entertain, enthrall, and inspire you duringwithat. Sayers, or storytellers — including emcee Angelo Creo, Todd Shaffer, Sarah Rose, Staci B, and S.J. “Coop” Cooper — will share stories from their lives to bridge the gap between audience and performer. With help from Steel City Storytellers, an organization that values fascinating stories, the spoken word artists will cover a wide range of topics that will engage listeners.