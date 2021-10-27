Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Thu., Oct. 28
SPORTS • IRL
Head to PPG Paints Arena to help the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate Hispanic heritage during their game against the Calgary Flames. Hispanic Heritage Night will give hockey fans a link for 25% off discounted tickets to the game. A portion of the sales from the discounted tickets will benefit the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. 7 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Discounted tickets $41-76. pmahcc.org
DANCE • IRL
Get ready to cha cha, line dance, foxtrot, and more when Swing Pittsburgh presents its convention at DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh. Now in its seventh year, the multi-day event welcomes fans of classic dance styles to enjoy music, workshops, parties, and other festivities. There will also be Halloween fun for those who want to celebrate the holiday. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. 500 Mansfield Ave., Greentree. Registration costs vary. swingpittsburgh.com
Fri., Oct. 29
EVENT • IRL
The Gold Over America Tour is a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing female Olympic gymnasts. See Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. women's gymnast of all time with 32 combined World and Olympic medals. Other athletes featured include Jade Carey, Mikayla Skinner, Laurie Hernandez, Nia Dennis, and many more. PPG Paints Arena will serve as the backdrop for this breathtaking evening of incredible feats and athletic prowess. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $25. goldoveramericatour.com
MUSIC • IRL
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at Heinz Hall to perform Tchaikovsky’s “Little Russian” symphony. Ukrainian maestro Kirill Karabits will conduct the piece, described as combining Ukrainian folk melodies with Tchaikovsky’s “colorful orchestration.” The program will also include a suite from Stravinsky’s Pulcinella, and a trumpet concerto by PSO member Micah Wilkinson. 8 p.m. Continues on Sun., Oct. 31. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98. pittsburghsymphony.org
Sat., Oct. 30
EVENT • IRL
Spend a fall afternoon on the Gateway Clipper this Halloween weekend. The kid-friendly Halloween Fun Cruise will include a storytime with creepy characters from movies, TV, and books, as well as interactive games and a dance party for all to enjoy. For an additional price, balloons, photos, face painting, and more will be available, and there will also be a full-service bar for adults. A Halloween treat bag will await every child as they exit the cruise — no tricks here. 1:30-3:30 p.m. 350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $32 for adults, $20 for children 1-12. gatewayclipper.com
STAGE • IRL
The multi-award winning musical The Band's Visit returns to Pittsburgh to once again charm audiences at the Benedum Center. Based on an Israeli film of the same name, the hit show follows a band of traveling Egyptian musicians who bring joy to the residents of a small, isolated desert town. A pre-pandemic Pittsburgh City Paper review lauded the 2020 production for its “really funny, charming” story, so make sure to experience it in-person and on stage. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $23-110. trustarts.org
EVENT • IRL
Eat, drink, and be scary at the Downtown Halloween Night Market and Cocktail Crawl. Sponsored by Pittsburgh City Paper and Bacardi, the event will feature live music and a night market with over 30 vendors, all in Market Square. Guests can also stop by various Downtown bars and restaurants for festive craft cocktails. There will also be games, a prize wheel, and a backdrop for selfies. 5-10 p.m. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free to attend. tinyurl.com/DowntownPghHalloween
Sun., Oct. 31
MUSIC • IRL
Spend your Halloween getting folksy with the Yonder Mountain String Band at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. The Colorado-based group brings their own take on bluegrass, described as fusing the traditional genre with “their diverse musical influences ranging anywhere from punk rock to the Grateful Dead.” Grab a pumpkin beer or other seasonal drink and enjoy a night of live music. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $28-35. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Mon., Nov. 1
ART • IRL
The 85th installment of the Carnegie Museum of Art’s Forum series presents works from Brooklyn-based artist Sara Greenberger Rafferty. Rafferty draws on her background as a retail merchandiser to create what the CMOA website describes as “alluring artworks that challenge stereotypical notions of beauty and gender,” using everything from makeup to mannequins to “address the role of cosmetics and advertising imagery in creating unrealistic societal standards.” Continues through February 2022. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org
Tue., Nov. 2
MUSIC • IRL
The Southern Gothic black metal band Cloak makes their Pittsburgh debut at Black Forge Coffee House II in McKees Rocks. Performing alongside rock band Demiser and Pittsburgh-born doom metal band Uzkost, the Eternal Fire Promotions event will rock anyone seeking “heavy jams, dark coffee, and an atmosphere you can describe in your own words,” as promised by Black Forge. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 701 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. blackforgecoffee.com/pages/events
Wed., Nov. 3
EVENT • IRL
Come listen to a few tales that will entertain, enthrall, and inspire you during Just Sayin' with Steel City Storytellers at Kingfly Spirits. Sayers, or storytellers — including emcee Angelo Creo, Todd Shaffer, Sarah Rose, Staci B, and S.J. “Coop” Cooper — will share stories from their lives to bridge the gap between audience and performer. With help from Steel City Storytellers, an organization that values fascinating stories, the spoken word artists will cover a wide range of topics that will engage listeners. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $10. steelcitystorytellers.com