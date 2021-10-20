Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 21-27

Thu., Oct. 21
ART • IRL
Contemplate space and solitude with Defying Dimension and Seeing in Solitude, a dual set of exhibits at the James Gallery. Defying Dimensions artist Dan Droz uses sculpture to create and explore negative space and gaps in people’s perception through novel folding techniques with metal, glass, and mesh wire. Seeing in Solitude by Chuck Olson represents the artist’s experiences throughout the pandemic and his attempts to ground himself through collage paintings that explore contrasts in color, form, and medium. Continues through Fri., Nov. 19. 413 S. Main St., West End. Free. jamesgallery.net
Fri., Oct. 22
COMEDY • IRL
Comedy fans, get ready to laugh when the LIT AF Tour, hosted by legendary comedian Martin Lawrence, comes to PPG Paints Arena. Known for his roles in his own sitcom Martin and the Bad Boys movies, Lawrence leads a night filled with old favorites and new comedy acts. DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, and B. Simone join Benji Brown and Tommy Davidson. Masks are recommended but not required. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $39. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sat., Oct. 23
COMEDY • IRL
Pittsburgh is known for its sports and drinking scenes, and Arcade Comedy Theater is offering a fun exploration of the latter for Pittsburgh’s Drunken History: A Comedy Walking Tour. The approximately 45-minute tour will explore six blocks on Downtown’s Penn Avenue corridor. While the tour itself will be kid-friendly — meaning no stops to sample establishments’ selections — guides will point out bars and restaurants that participants can return to after the tour. 1, 2, and 3 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20 for adults, free for children under 5. arcadecomedytheater.com/events
MARKET • IRL
The Sorta Spooky Craft Faire at Black Cat Market is the perfect, family-friendly event for cat lovers this Halloween season. Featuring five local vendors, the cat cafe will feature everything from handmade jewelry to vegan soaps and creepy stickers. Featured vendors include La Mama Magia, Malevolent Kiwi, Sleepy Hollow Handmade, Spacecrafts, and Chaos Fairy Designs. As always, cat room visits are $5 per half hour. 2-6 p.m. 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. blackcatmarketpgh.com
Tour the newest art exhibitions in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District during a guided gallery tour. DOORS OPEN will take guests to the SPACE, 707, 820, and 937 Galleries to view the exhibitions Among Women: Contemporary Art from Serbia, An<says>tors, Remnants, and This Sacred Thing. The tour will be under one mile and last two hours, and includes participation by guest curators. 12-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20. doorsopenpgh.org
Sun., Oct. 24
EVENT • IRL
Jumping into any sport for the first time can be frightening, but Shred Your Fears at Switch and Signal Skatepark aims to make skateboarding more accessible, particularly for women and nonbinary people. The mini COVID-friendly workshop will include a short, yoga-based stretching session and options for all abilities and skill levels. Participants will receive goody bags with vegan snacks and stickers, and skateboards and safety equipment are included. Face masks are required. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 7518 Dickson St., Swissvale. $40. shredyourfears.com/events
Mon., Oct. 25
LIT • IRL
The October Book Club at Riverstone Books will be discussing Firekeeper’s Daughter. Described as a “groundbreaking” YA thriller written by Indigenous author Angeline Boulley, the book follows an Ojibwe teen who goes undercover to solve a murder and get to the root of corruption in her community. The book is available for purchase at Riverstone, and the meeting is indoors, so we recommend bringing a mask. 7-8 p.m. 8850 Covenant Ave., McCandless. Free. riverstonebookstore.com/events
Tue., Oct. 26
Spooky szn has officially arrived, and community art and studio space Ketchup City Creative is helping folks decorate for the holiday with a DIY workshop Creep It Real: Embroider with Rachel Makes Stuff. Learn basic stitching techniques while scoring a spooky keepsake. Participants will make a sweet “Bite me” pattern, featuring a fanged mouth, complete with dripping blood, or a slug carrying a devilish looking pumpkin on its back. 6-8 p.m. 612 Main St., Sharpsburg. $25, includes all supplies. ketchupcity.com
Wed., Oct. 27
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Bookstore welcomes California-based poet Victoria Chang for a virtual reading and celebration of her most recent book Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief. Chang, a respected poet who has written several collections and served as the editor of the 2004 anthology Asian American Poetry: The Next Generation, will be joined in conversation with Kao Kalia Yang, author of The Late Homecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir. 7-8:30 p.m. Free with registration. whitewhalebookstore.com/events