Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 21-27

Contemplate space and solitude withand, a dual set of exhibits at theartist Dan Droz uses sculpture to create and explore negative space and gaps in people’s perception through novel folding techniques with metal, glass, and mesh wire.by Chuck Olson represents the artist’s experiences throughout the pandemic and his attempts to ground himself through collage paintings that explore contrasts in color, form, and medium.Comedy fans, get ready to laugh when the, hosted by legendary comedian, comes to. Known for his roles in his own sitcomand themovies, Lawrence leads a night filled with old favorites and new comedy acts. DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, and B. Simone join Benji Brown and Tommy Davidson. Masks are recommended but not required.Pittsburgh is known for its sports and drinking scenes, andis offering a fun exploration of the latter for. The approximately 45-minute tour will explore six blocks on Downtown’s Penn Avenue corridor. While the tour itself will be kid-friendly — meaning no stops to sample establishments’ selections — guides will point out bars and restaurants that participants can return to after the tour.atis the perfect, family-friendly event for cat lovers this Halloween season. Featuring five local vendors, the cat cafe will feature everything from handmade jewelry to vegan soaps and creepy stickers. Featured vendors include La Mama Magia, Malevolent Kiwi, Sleepy Hollow Handmade, Spacecrafts, and Chaos Fairy Designs. As always, cat room visits are $5 per half hour.Tour the newest art exhibitions in Downtown Pittsburgh’sduring a guided gallery tour.will take guests to the SPACE, 707, 820, and 937 Galleries to view the exhibitions, and. The tour will be under one mile and last two hours, and includes participation by guest curators.Jumping into any sport for the first time can be frightening, butataims to make skateboarding more accessible, particularly for women and nonbinary people. The mini COVID-friendly workshop will include a short, yoga-based stretching session and options for all abilities and skill levels. Participants will receive goody bags with vegan snacks and stickers, and skateboards and safety equipment are included. Face masks are required.The October Book Club atwill be discussing. Described as a “groundbreaking” YA thriller written by Indigenous author Angeline Boulley, the book follows an Ojibwe teen who goes undercover to solve a murder and get to the root of corruption in her community. The book is available for purchase at Riverstone, and the meeting is indoors, so we recommend bringing a mask.Spooky szn has officially arrived, and community art and studio spaceis helping folks decorate for the holiday with a DIY workshop. Learn basic stitching techniques while scoring a spooky keepsake. Participants will make a sweet “Bite me” pattern, featuring a fanged mouth, complete with dripping blood, or a slug carrying a devilish looking pumpkin on its back.welcomes California-based poetfor a virtual reading and celebration of her most recent book. Chang, a respected poet who has written several collections and served as the editor of the 2004 anthology, will be joined in conversation with Kao Kalia Yang, author of