Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 14-20

Explore the works of Marisol, an artist whose contributions to the American Pop movement have largely been written out of history in favor of a white male-dominated narrative, inat. Situating her work alongside one of the most famous pop artists, the exhibit examines Marisol’s role in New York’s gallery scene and her investigations of the female experience in an attempt to write her back into the era of 1960s art. Continues through February 2022.If you like rock ’n’ roll and the history behind it, head tofor a documentary on one of America’s best rock bands of the ’60s., directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, showcases just how the group became a cultural heavyweight for so many music lovers. Featuring interviews with “key players” of the time including Lou Reed, never-before-seen performances, and even Warhol films, this documentary is a must-see.For a long time, rock was thought of as a boy’s game. Though there have always been women acts since the beginning of rock ’n’ roll, they haven’t always gotten the credit they deserve. Concerts likehave set out to dispel those myths, while rocking for a good cause. This year’s event at, featuring DJ Femi, The Vindys, Michele Michaels, Sheila E., Rita Wilson, Orianthi, and Lauren Monroe, will knock your socks off while raising money for Magee-Womens Research Institute.Be on the lookout for superheroes and cosplay among the chain stores and restaurants this weekend asheads outdoors to. Comics fans will join writers, artists, and a wide range of vendors for photo ops and lots of outside-the-box shopping opportunities including jewelry, paintings, embroidery, toys, and tons of comic books.Whether it’s the pumpkin in the town square of Halloweentown or the Great Pumpkin in the Charlie Brown classic, enormous gourds are a staple of the season. For those who want more than seeing them on TV and laptop screens, theis the perfect opportunity to see similarly colossal gourds in real life. The festival will feature Atlantic Giants, the largest variety of pumpkin in the world, with record weights over 2,500 pounds.was a jazz pianist and composer whose music “transcends time in American culture.” A Williams’ scholar,has composed a biography of Williams’ life —— for lovers of jazz and those who are new to the genre. This evening,will feature Witkowski performing songs in-person from Williams’ compositions, with a virtual performance available for streaming.Join TV writer, fiction and nonfiction writer, and now novelistfor a discussion of his 2020 novelin, hosted byexplores race, pop culture, immigration, and assimilation through the media stereotypes male Asian actors are often boxed into: the “Disgraced Son,” the “Background Oriental Making a Weird Face,” or even the supposedly top-shelf “Kung Fu Guy.” The book won the 2020 National Book Award, and Yu also received the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” Award.Admire Pittsburgh all lit up while biking along the riverwalk with. The 10-mile ride will allow riders to stop and capture the city’s beauty after the sun sets. With the moon reflecting off the rivers, it’s sure to be a sight to see.The curtains at O’Reilly Theater are opening for the first time since 2020 for aperformance. First premiered in 2003, and continuously revived by the theater for many years since, Rob Zellers and Gene Collier’sfollows Steelers’ founder Art Rooney from his early life onward for a play the PPT boasts “theater lovers, football fans, and history buffs will all but rejoice” in. This year’s rendition is directed by Kyle Haden and stars Philip Winters. (Winters was announced this week as a last-minute replacement for original actor John Noble.)