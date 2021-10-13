 Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 14-20 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 14-20

This week’s must-see arts and cultural events

By

click to enlarge Marisol’s 1963 “Dinner Date” - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE ANDY WARHOL MUSEUM / ESTATE OF MARISOL
Photo: Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Museum / Estate of Marisol
Marisol’s 1963 “Dinner Date”

Thu., Oct. 14

ART • IRL
 Explore the works of Marisol, an artist whose contributions to the American Pop movement have largely been written out of history in favor of a white male-dominated narrative, in Marisol and Warhol Take New York at The Andy Warhol Museum. Situating her work alongside one of the most famous pop artists, the exhibit examines Marisol’s role in New York’s gallery scene and her investigations of the female experience in an attempt to write her back into the era of 1960s art. Continues through February 2022. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $10-20. Reserved tickets required. warhol.org

Fri., Oct. 15

FILM • IRL
 If you like rock ’n’ roll and the history behind it, head to The Harris for a documentary on one of America’s best rock bands of the ’60s. The Velvet Underground, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, showcases just how the group became a cultural heavyweight for so many music lovers. Featuring interviews with “key players” of the time including Lou Reed, never-before-seen performances, and even Warhol films, this documentary is a must-see. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Continues through Thu., Oct. 21. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

Sat., Oct. 16

MUSIC • IRL
 For a long time, rock was thought of as a boy’s game. Though there have always been women acts since the beginning of rock ’n’ roll, they haven’t always gotten the credit they deserve. Concerts like Women Who Rock have set out to dispel those myths, while rocking for a good cause. This year’s event at Stage AE, featuring DJ Femi, The Vindys, Michele Michaels, Sheila E., Rita Wilson, Orianthi, and Lauren Monroe, will knock your socks off while raising money for Magee-Womens Research Institute. 6 p.m. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $50-250. womenwhorock.info


FEST • IRL
 Be on the lookout for superheroes and cosplay among the chain stores and restaurants this weekend as 3 Rivers Comic Lite heads outdoors to The Waterfront. Comics fans will join writers, artists, and a wide range of vendors for photo ops and lots of outside-the-box shopping opportunities including jewelry, paintings, embroidery, toys, and tons of comic books. 10 a.m. Continues on Sun. Oct. 17. E. Waterfront Drive, Homestead. $5 for early bird, free after 12 p.m. 3riverscomicon.com

FEST • IRL
 Whether it’s the pumpkin in the town square of Halloweentown or the Great Pumpkin in the Charlie Brown classic, enormous gourds are a staple of the season. For those who want more than seeing them on TV and laptop screens, the Monster Pumpkin Festival is the perfect opportunity to see similarly colossal gourds in real life. The festival will feature Atlantic Giants, the largest variety of pumpkin in the world, with record weights over 2,500 pounds. 10 a.m. Continues on Sun., Oct. 17. 2865 Railroad St., Strip District. Free. monsterpumpkins.com

Sun., Oct. 17

MUSIC • HYBRID
Mary Lou Williams was a jazz pianist and composer whose music “transcends time in American culture.” A Williams’ scholar, Deanna Witkowski has composed a biography of Williams’ life — Mary Lou Williams: Music for the Soul — for lovers of jazz and those who are new to the genre. This evening, Alphabet City @ City of Asylum will feature Witkowski performing songs in-person from Williams’ compositions, with a virtual performance available for streaming. 6-7:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org

click to enlarge Charles Yu - PHOTO: TINA CHIOU
Photo: Tina Chiou
Charles Yu

Mon., Oct. 18

LIT • VIRTUAL
 Join TV writer, fiction and nonfiction writer, and now novelist Charles Yu for a discussion of his 2020 novel Interior Chinatown in Ten Evenings, hosted by Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures. Interior Chinatown explores race, pop culture, immigration, and assimilation through the media stereotypes male Asian actors are often boxed into: the “Disgraced Son,” the “Background Oriental Making a Weird Face,” or even the supposedly top-shelf “Kung Fu Guy.” The book won the 2020 National Book Award, and Yu also received the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” Award. 7:30 p.m., available for online viewing for a week. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org


click to enlarge pittsburgh-river-photo-night-evening.jpg

Tue., Oct. 19

OUTDOORS • IRL
 Admire Pittsburgh all lit up while biking along the riverwalk with Peak Experience: Pittsburgh Riverfront Evening Photo Ride. The 10-mile ride will allow riders to stop and capture the city’s beauty after the sun sets. With the moon reflecting off the rivers, it’s sure to be a sight to see. 6:30-8:30 p.m. North Shore Drive, North Side. $15-18. tinyurl.com/venturepeak

Wed., Oct. 20

STAGE • IRL
 The curtains at O’Reilly Theater are opening for the first time since 2020 for a Pittsburgh Public Theater performance. First premiered in 2003, and continuously revived by the theater for many years since, Rob Zellers and Gene Collier’s The Chief follows Steelers’ founder Art Rooney from his early life onward for a play the PPT boasts “theater lovers, football fans, and history buffs will all but rejoice” in. This year’s rendition is directed by Kyle Haden and stars Philip Winters. (Winters was announced this week as a last-minute replacement for original actor John Noble.) 8 p.m. Continues through Sun. Nov. 7. $40-85. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. ppt.org

Trending

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency
5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols
Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position
Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County
Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Concert Preview: Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in November

By Dani Janae

Sue Foley

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 7-13

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Oct. 7-13

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

By Amanda Waltz

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 23-29

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 23-29
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Spirit, and more (Oct. 14-17)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Spirit, and more (Oct. 14-17)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Hop Farm Brewing Co., and more (Oct. 7-10)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Hop Farm Brewing Co., and more (Oct. 7-10) (2)

National Aviary’s new exhibit highlights forest habitats with fun, interactive programming

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

National Aviary’s new exhibit highlights forest habitats with fun, interactive programming

Goodlander to host block party in Larimer with cocktails, live music, and more

By Dani Janae

Lex Haynesworth of Goodlander Cocktail Brewery
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 13-19, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

White Whale Bookstore

White Whale Bookstore expands store as part of fifth anniversary celebration

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Spirit, and more (Oct. 14-17)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Spirit, and more (Oct. 14-17)

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols (2)

5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols

By Dani Janae

Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America

Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America

By Rege Behe

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation