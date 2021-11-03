Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 4-10

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kinetic Theatre Nick Giedris as Oscar Wilde and Sam Tsoutsouvas as Walt Whitman in Kinetic Theatre’s Oscar & Walt

Two literary icons collide whenpresentsat City Theatre. The award-winning play by Donald Steven Olson dramatizes an encounter between 62-year-old American poet Walt Whitman and 28-year-old Irish writer Oscar Wilde in 1882.won the 2019 Best Full-Length Play award from the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights/City of West Hollywood Reading Festival, and the Kinetic production will be the play’s U.S. premiere, so catch it while you can.Get ready to say “Oh hi,” when the single-screen theater hosts an interactive screening of the cult film. Audience members will be provided with cues and props to help them fully enjoy the 2003 hit known for its enigmatic star Tommy Wiseau, inexplicable use of green screens and footballs, and many, MANY quotable lines.Celebrate Paganism at thethis weekend. Taking place at the, the event will feature six Pagan authors, live music, food, and vendors. There will also be healers, readers, and an opening and midnight ritual. Presented by The Pittsburgh Black Hat Society Network, the event description promises a “sprinkle of magic, and a chance to wear a costume or best Witchy Wear.”Fans of quality second-hand clothing, accessories, decor, and more will rejoice when thereturns for in-person shopping at. The family-friendly event will feature over 50 vendors selling everything from kitschy gems to one-of-a-kind fashion, as well as food and beverages. There are also 8 a.m. Early Bird tickets available for $20 that come with a free reusable tote.The city’s biggest public library and adjoining museums are welcoming people to experience the buildings in all their splendor with. The weekend-long event invites participants to enjoy free museum admission, live performances, tours, hands-on artmaking, story-time, live animal encounters, a scavenger hunt, and more at the, and. Masks required inside the buildings.Thereturns with a virtual event hosted by local celebrity Rick Sebak. Touted as the second largest Slovak Heritage Festival in North America, the celebration will feature submitted videos by Pittsburghers who are proud of their Slovak heritage, as well as lectures, craft demonstrations, and traditional musical and folk dance performances. The virtual event can be accessed through the Slovak Heritage Festival YouTube channel.Thewill have everything for your big day when it presents the. Find your dream photographer, caterer, or venue from a selection of vendors. There will also be DJ demos, prizes, and giveaways, as well as a fashion show to help you say yes to the dress.Thewill present an evening of outstanding classical music at thewith. The free concert series combines the talents of CMU faculty members with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The New B’s Bologne and Beethoven will feature the CMU Honors String Quartet for a Bologne piece and members of the PSO for the Beethoven quintet.The North Hills-basedrecently expanded into Squirrel Hill and, as promised, the new location has been putting on events for literary fans ever since gathering restrictions have allowed for it. For poetry fans, the book store is hosting a, which is sure to delight those in love with verses, rhymes, stanzas, and other poetic marvels.Joinfor the virtual panel. Experts Dr. Michael Bieze and Dr. Marie Lo will discuss the “19th-century Black industrial education movement in the United States” and its connections to the British Pre-Raphelite Brotherhood and the international Arts & Crafts movement.Multi-Grammy winning artistbrings his talents toon the heels of his new album release. Clark is known for combining blues, rock, and soul music into one sound, as well as incorporating hip-hop elements into his music. He will be joined by the Southern hip-hop/rap duo Blackillac. Concert goers must provide proof of full vaccination status.