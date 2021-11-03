Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 4-10

Thu., Nov. 4
STAGE • IRL
Two literary icons collide when Kinetic Theatre Company presents Oscar and Walt at City Theatre. The award-winning play by Donald Steven Olson dramatizes an encounter between 62-year-old American poet Walt Whitman and 28-year-old Irish writer Oscar Wilde in 1882. Oscar and Walt won the 2019 Best Full-Length Play award from the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights/City of West Hollywood Reading Festival, and the Kinetic production will be the play’s U.S. premiere, so catch it while you can. 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 20. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $20-45. kinetictheatre.org
Fri., Nov. 5
FILM • IRL
Get ready to say “Oh hi, Row House Cinema” when the single-screen theater hosts an interactive screening of the cult film The Room. Audience members will be provided with cues and props to help them fully enjoy the 2003 hit known for its enigmatic star Tommy Wiseau, inexplicable use of green screens and footballs, and many, MANY quotable lines. 10 p.m. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $13. rowhousecinema.com/events
Sat., Nov. 6
EVENT • IRL
Celebrate Paganism at the Pittsburgh Witches Ball and International Pagan Music Awards this weekend. Taking place at the American Serbian Club, the event will feature six Pagan authors, live music, food, and vendors. There will also be healers, readers, and an opening and midnight ritual. Presented by The Pittsburgh Black Hat Society Network, the event description promises a “sprinkle of magic, and a chance to wear a costume or best Witchy Wear.” 6 p.m. 2524 Sarah St., South Side. $40-50. tpbhs.com
MARKET • IRL
Fans of quality second-hand clothing, accessories, decor, and more will rejoice when the Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer returns for in-person shopping at NOVA Place. The family-friendly event will feature over 50 vendors selling everything from kitschy gems to one-of-a-kind fashion, as well as food and beverages. There are also 8 a.m. Early Bird tickets available for $20 that come with a free reusable tote. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 100 South Commons, North Side. $6, free for kids under 12. pghvintagemixer.com/events
The city’s biggest public library and adjoining museums are welcoming people to experience the buildings in all their splendor with Crash the Carnegies. The weekend-long event invites participants to enjoy free museum admission, live performances, tours, hands-on artmaking, story-time, live animal encounters, a scavenger hunt, and more at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Main Branch, Carnegie Museum of Art, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Masks required inside the buildings. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 7. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registrations recommended. crashthecarnegies.org
Sun., Nov. 7
FEST • VIRTUAL
The Slovak Heritage Festival returns with a virtual event hosted by local celebrity Rick Sebak. Touted as the second largest Slovak Heritage Festival in North America, the celebration will feature submitted videos by Pittsburghers who are proud of their Slovak heritage, as well as lectures, craft demonstrations, and traditional musical and folk dance performances. The virtual event can be accessed through the Slovak Heritage Festival YouTube channel. 1 p.m. Free. facebook.com/SlovakHeritageFestival
EVENT • IRL
The David L. Lawrence Convention Center will have everything for your big day when it presents the Pennsylvania Bridal & Wedding Expo. Find your dream photographer, caterer, or venue from a selection of vendors. There will also be DJ demos, prizes, and giveaways, as well as a fashion show to help you say yes to the dress. 1-5 p.m. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Free advance passes available online. $10 at the door. bridalshowspa-dl.com
Mon., Nov. 8
MUSIC • IRL
The Carnegie Mellon University School of Music will present an evening of outstanding classical music at the Kresge Theatre with Carnegie Mellon Chamber Series: The New B’s Bologne and Beethoven. The free concert series combines the talents of CMU faculty members with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The New B’s Bologne and Beethoven will feature the CMU Honors String Quartet for a Bologne piece and members of the PSO for the Beethoven quintet. 7:30-8:30 p.m. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmu.edu/cfa/music
Tue., Nov. 9
LIT • IRL
The North Hills-based Riverstone Books recently expanded into Squirrel Hill and, as promised, the new location has been putting on events for literary fans ever since gathering restrictions have allowed for it. For poetry fans, the book store is hosting a Pittsburgh Poetry Society Reading, which is sure to delight those in love with verses, rhymes, stanzas, and other poetic marvels. 7-9 p.m. 5825 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. riverstonebookstore.com
ART • VIRTUAL
Join The Frick Pittsburgh for the virtual panel John Ruskin, Booker T. Washington, and African-American Connections to the Arts & Crafts Movement. Experts Dr. Michael Bieze and Dr. Marie Lo will discuss the “19th-century Black industrial education movement in the United States” and its connections to the British Pre-Raphelite Brotherhood and the international Arts & Crafts movement. 7-8 p.m. $10, $5 for students, free for members. Registration required. thefrickpittsburgh.org/calendar
Wed., Nov. 10
MUSIC • IRL
Multi-Grammy winning artist Gary Clark Jr. brings his talents to Stage AE on the heels of his new album release This Land. Clark is known for combining blues, rock, and soul music into one sound, as well as incorporating hip-hop elements into his music. He will be joined by the Southern hip-hop/rap duo Blackillac. Concert goers must provide proof of full vaccination status. 7 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $45.50-99. promowestlive.com