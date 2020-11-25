Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

click to enlarge Artwork: Gavin Benjamin Gavin Benjamin’s Heads of State at Boxheart Gallery

click to enlarge Video still: Courtesy of Visual AIDS Charan Singh, They Called it Love, But Was it Love?, 2020. Commissioned by Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020

Multimedia artistcombines his own photography with everything from paint to Swarovski crystals to make eye-catching collages of regal figures and local legends like Roberto Clemente and Josh Gibson. His exhibitis now on display atWhether you want to enjoy live music from a venue or the comfort of your home (COVID numbers are rising, remember),andare offering patrons the option to do either with their. Performing live from the Whitehall venue is rock band, headlining with special guests Brian Genovesi & A Common Crown.If you're going to do your holiday shopping online anyway, you might as well support local artists and makers through two events,and the. From Nov. 28-29, Shop Holiday Handmade will feature over 150 artisans as part of a virtual event presented through a partnership between the Pittsburgh I Made It! Market and markets in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. From Nov. 28-Dec. 6, the Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace will give shoppers access to a wide variety of handcrafted goods from over 130 artists and makers.Yinz need a vacation. So why not join Hollywood stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo and reminisce about one of your favorite holiday films with. This live virtual event put on by theincludes both Chase and D’Angelo sharing clips from the movie, revealing memories from filming, and answering audience questions. VIP upgrade includes a one-on-one video chat with Chase and D’Angelo.Ahead of the release of her newest book,, author of, will be in a virtual conversation with Pittsburgh author and native, Damon Young, author of. Along with access to the conversation, hosted by local Black-owned The Tiny Bookstore, there are different ticket tier options which include copies of the authors’ books.Video artists from all over the world will explore the global impact of HIV and AIDS with, an online program presented byand. The Visual AIDS website says videos portray the “erasure of women living with HIV in South America, neocolonial public health campaigns in India, and the realities of stigma and disclosure for young people in Uganda.” The program is presented in honor of Thomas Sokolowski, the late former Warhol director who helped pioneer using art to address the AIDS crisis.Reportersand Megan Twohey exposed Harvey Weinstein's decades of abuse with their historicinvestigation. Their 2019 bookrecounts the investigation, which Kantor will discuss during a virtual event withYou probably don’t need more mass-produced stuff, so skip Black Friday and instead participate in. The nationwide philanthropic movement is being facilitated locally by. The 24-hour event is hosted by, and money raised will go to local nonprofits.A teenage dream is coming true for Pittsburgh video game enthusiasts.is hosting an event where players will compete on the big screen. At, players can bring their own games and are encouraged to bring their own Nintendo Switch controllers. It’s casual play, no serious tournaments. Adult happy hour follows all ages play.