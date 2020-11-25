 Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 26-Dec. 2 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

An art exhibit featuring local legends, virtual holiday markets from regional makers, a program dedicated to a beloved friend, and more events this week in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Gavin Benjamin’s Heads of State at Boxheart Gallery - ARTWORK: GAVIN BENJAMIN
Artwork: Gavin Benjamin
Gavin Benjamin’s Heads of State at Boxheart Gallery
Thu., Nov. 26
ART • IRL
 Multimedia artist Gavin Benjamin combines his own photography with everything from paint to Swarovski crystals to make eye-catching collages of regal figures and local legends like Roberto Clemente and Josh Gibson. His exhibit Heads of State is now on display at Boxheart Gallery. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Fri., Jan. 1. Free. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. boxheartgallery.com

Fri., Nov. 27
MUSIC • IRL + VIRTUAL
 Whether you want to enjoy live music from a venue or the comfort of your home (COVID numbers are rising, remember), Crafthouse Stage & Grill and Drusky Entertainment are offering patrons the option to do either with their Pittsburgh Live!Stream. Performing live from the Whitehall venue is rock band SuperMonkey, headlining with special guests Brian Genovesi & A Common Crown. 8 p.m. 5024 Curry Road, Whitehall. $15-20. crafthousepgh.com

Sat., Nov. 28
VIRTUAL MARKET • VIRTUAL
 If you're going to do your holiday shopping online anyway, you might as well support local artists and makers through two events, Shop Holiday Handmade and the Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace. From Nov. 28-29, Shop Holiday Handmade will feature over 150 artisans as part of a virtual event presented through a partnership between the Pittsburgh I Made It! Market and markets in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. From Nov. 28-Dec. 6, the Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace will give shoppers access to a wide variety of handcrafted goods from over 130 artists and makers. Find Shop Holiday Handmade at shopholidayhandmade.com and Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace at handmadearcade.org


FILM • VIRTUAL
 Yinz need a vacation. So why not join Hollywood stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo and reminisce about one of your favorite holiday films with A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with the Griswolds. This live virtual event put on by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust includes both Chase and D’Angelo sharing clips from the movie, revealing memories from filming, and answering audience questions. VIP upgrade includes a one-on-one video chat with Chase and D’Angelo. 8 p.m. $25-150. trustarts.org

Sun., Nov. 29
LIT • VIRTUAL
 Ahead of the release of her newest book, Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America, Ijeoma Oluo, author of So You Want to Talk About Race, will be in a virtual conversation with Pittsburgh author and native, Damon Young, author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker. Along with access to the conversation, hosted by local Black-owned The Tiny Bookstore, there are different ticket tier options which include copies of the authors’ books. 7 p.m. $28-60. tinybooksonline.com
click to enlarge Charan Singh, They Called it Love, But Was it Love?, 2020. - Commissioned by Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020 - VIDEO STILL: COURTESY OF VISUAL AIDS
Video still: Courtesy of Visual AIDS
Charan Singh, They Called it Love, But Was it Love?, 2020. Commissioned by Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020
Mon., Nov. 30
FILM • VIRTUAL
 Video artists from all over the world will explore the global impact of HIV and AIDS with Day With(out) Art 2020: TRANSMISSIONS, an online program presented by The Andy Warhol Museum and Visual AIDS. The Visual AIDS website says videos portray the “erasure of women living with HIV in South America, neocolonial public health campaigns in India, and the realities of stigma and disclosure for young people in Uganda.” The program is presented in honor of Thomas Sokolowski, the late former Warhol director who helped pioneer using art to address the AIDS crisis. 6-8 p.m. Mon., Nov. 30. Free. warhol.org/events/day-without-art-2020-transmissions

LIT • VIRTUAL
Reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey exposed Harvey Weinstein's decades of abuse with their historic New York Times investigation. Their 2019 book She Said recounts the investigation, which Kantor will discuss during a virtual event with Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures. 7 p.m. Video of discussion available for one week. $10. pittsburghlectures.org

Tue., Dec. 1
CHARITY • VIRTUAL
You probably don’t need more mass-produced stuff, so skip Black Friday and instead participate in Giving Tuesday 2020. The nationwide philanthropic movement is being facilitated locally by Give Big Pittsburgh. The 24-hour event is hosted by Pittsburgh Magazine, and money raised will go to local nonprofits. All day. givebigpittsburgh.com and givingtuesday.org


Wed., Dec. 2
GAMING • IRL
 A teenage dream is coming true for Pittsburgh video game enthusiasts. The Oaks Theater is hosting an event where players will compete on the big screen. At Gamer Day, players can bring their own games and are encouraged to bring their own Nintendo Switch controllers. It’s casual play, no serious tournaments. Adult happy hour follows all ages play. 4-8 p.m. $1 to pick game and players for a round. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. theoakstheater.com

Trending

10 Reasons to Stay Home This Thanksgiving
Black-led community spotlight: Anti-poverty group Circles is getting a new start, channeling focus to boosting Black homeownership and entrepreneurship
Making Holidays Great Again
Takeout review: Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers Pizza
Allegheny County Jail transitioning to eBook system, accepting book donations through December
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

I Made It! and Handmade Arcade provide alternative to big box retailers with online holiday markets

By Amanda Waltz

I Made It! Market

Commemorate this holiday season with the 2020 Repaired Sinkhole Ornament

By Amanda Waltz

Commemorate this holiday season with the 2020 Repaired Sinkhole Ornament

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Nov. 19-25

By Hannah Lynn

The Winter Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory (see Mon., Nov. 23)

Heinz History Center charts incredible global journey with Nellie Bly: Around the World

By Amanda Waltz

Promo image for Nellie Bly: Around the World
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 25- 1, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh-shot Happiest Season is historic, but lacks spark (2)

Pittsburgh-shot Happiest Season is historic, but lacks spark

By Hannah Lynn

I Made It! Market

I Made It! and Handmade Arcade provide alternative to big box retailers with online holiday markets

By Amanda Waltz

Code Orange

Code Orange grabs second Grammy nomination, and other national Pittsburgh music news

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation