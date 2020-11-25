Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

ART • IRL
Multimedia artist Gavin Benjamin combines his own photography with everything from paint to Swarovski crystals to make eye-catching collages of regal figures and local legends like Roberto Clemente and Josh Gibson. His exhibit Heads of State is now on display at Boxheart Gallery. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Fri., Jan. 1. Free. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. boxheartgallery.com
Fri., Nov. 27
MUSIC • IRL + VIRTUAL
Whether you want to enjoy live music from a venue or the comfort of your home (COVID numbers are rising, remember), Crafthouse Stage & Grill and Drusky Entertainment are offering patrons the option to do either with their Pittsburgh Live!Stream. Performing live from the Whitehall venue is rock band SuperMonkey, headlining with special guests Brian Genovesi & A Common Crown. 8 p.m. 5024 Curry Road, Whitehall. $15-20. crafthousepgh.com
Sat., Nov. 28
VIRTUAL MARKET • VIRTUAL
If you're going to do your holiday shopping online anyway, you might as well support local artists and makers through two events, Shop Holiday Handmade and the Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace. From Nov. 28-29, Shop Holiday Handmade will feature over 150 artisans as part of a virtual event presented through a partnership between the Pittsburgh I Made It! Market and markets in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. From Nov. 28-Dec. 6, the Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace will give shoppers access to a wide variety of handcrafted goods from over 130 artists and makers. Find Shop Holiday Handmade at shopholidayhandmade.com and Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace at handmadearcade.org
FILM • VIRTUAL
Yinz need a vacation. So why not join Hollywood stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo and reminisce about one of your favorite holiday films with A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation with the Griswolds. This live virtual event put on by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust includes both Chase and D’Angelo sharing clips from the movie, revealing memories from filming, and answering audience questions. VIP upgrade includes a one-on-one video chat with Chase and D’Angelo. 8 p.m. $25-150. trustarts.org
Sun., Nov. 29
LIT • VIRTUAL
Ahead of the release of her newest book, Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America, Ijeoma Oluo, author of So You Want to Talk About Race, will be in a virtual conversation with Pittsburgh author and native, Damon Young, author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker. Along with access to the conversation, hosted by local Black-owned The Tiny Bookstore, there are different ticket tier options which include copies of the authors’ books. 7 p.m. $28-60. tinybooksonline.com
FILM • VIRTUAL
Video artists from all over the world will explore the global impact of HIV and AIDS with Day With(out) Art 2020: TRANSMISSIONS, an online program presented by The Andy Warhol Museum and Visual AIDS. The Visual AIDS website says videos portray the “erasure of women living with HIV in South America, neocolonial public health campaigns in India, and the realities of stigma and disclosure for young people in Uganda.” The program is presented in honor of Thomas Sokolowski, the late former Warhol director who helped pioneer using art to address the AIDS crisis. 6-8 p.m. Mon., Nov. 30. Free. warhol.org/events/day-without-art-2020-transmissions
LIT • VIRTUAL
Reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey exposed Harvey Weinstein's decades of abuse with their historic New York Times investigation. Their 2019 book She Said recounts the investigation, which Kantor will discuss during a virtual event with Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures. 7 p.m. Video of discussion available for one week. $10. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., Dec. 1
CHARITY • VIRTUAL
You probably don’t need more mass-produced stuff, so skip Black Friday and instead participate in Giving Tuesday 2020. The nationwide philanthropic movement is being facilitated locally by Give Big Pittsburgh. The 24-hour event is hosted by Pittsburgh Magazine, and money raised will go to local nonprofits. All day. givebigpittsburgh.com and givingtuesday.org
Wed., Dec. 2
GAMING • IRL
A teenage dream is coming true for Pittsburgh video game enthusiasts. The Oaks Theater is hosting an event where players will compete on the big screen. At Gamer Day, players can bring their own games and are encouraged to bring their own Nintendo Switch controllers. It’s casual play, no serious tournaments. Adult happy hour follows all ages play. 4-8 p.m. $1 to pick game and players for a round. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. theoakstheater.com