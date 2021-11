Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 18-24

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Highmark Light Up Night and Peoples Gas Market

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Jade in A WOMAN’S TOUCH at Liberty Magic

Have your kids ever wondered why the leaves change colors in the fall?has the answers. The nonprofit will present a reading ofby Betsey Maestro during itsevent. Make sure you have some colorful leaves, crayons, paper, glue, and other supplies handy because after the story, there will be some leaf-themed crafting. The event will take place through Zoom and will be led by an educator from Pittsburgh Parks.In the not too distant future, fans of the cult sci-fi comedy serieswill get to see their favorite characters at thefor the. Movie riffing bots Tom Servo and Crow will be joined by host Emily as they take on, a 1985 German film noted for blatantly ripping off Steven Spielberg (fun fact: it was directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich).An annual tradition returns to thewith the opening of the. The theme of this year’s show is Sparkle and Shine, and Phipps is promising “glowing gardens, stunning sights, and twinkling lights.” See favorite displays like the outdoor Winter Light Garden, as well as new features, such as a topiary reindeer, a holiday tree made up of 50 anthurium plants, and more beautiful sights. Continues through January 2022.atreturns withand. Lanay is an award-winning poet, and art and short fiction writer who won the Naomi Long Madgett Poetry Prize for her collectionin 2020. Broaddus is a Cave Canem fellow and the author of two chapbooks,and. The two authors will be in conversation via Facebook Live and Zoom.Make sure your kids aren’t spaced out at home and insteadat thewill include many different astronomical activities, like designing, building, and testing your own spacecraft, learning about stars and how they form from gas and dust in space, and more. Other exhibitions will be incorporated as well, such as the Pompeii exhibit for a new show called Space Volcanoes. The Science Center promises “out-of-this-world” space activities on every floor.Make sure to bundle up for holiday fun in Downtown Pittsburgh withand. Now in its 60th year, Light Up Night welcomes crowds to enjoy a full day of activities, including a tree-lighting ceremony in the U.S. Steel Tower Plaza, live music at three different stages, fireworks, and more. Take a selfie in front of the 35-foot tall pickle ornament and enjoy food and drinks by local vendors, food trucks, and pop-up beer and cocktail gardens. Also be sure to start your shopping at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square, where you will find locally made jewelry, art, hand-poured candles, and more, as well as traditional crafts from all over the world.ough Thu., Dec. 23. downtownpittsburghholidays.com BoxHeart Gallery has two exhibitions this fall,’sand. Sandburg’s exhibition is described as being titled after a COVID-time sketchbook, “Night Box CODA: The Workbook,” and those familiar with music terminology will know that a “coda” is a passage that brings a movement to an end. Simmons’ paintings are described as “spell binding,” featuring ethereal figures and white hues that depict themes of melancholy and mourning.Make your dad jealous by seeing jazz-rock iconsat the. The band makes a stop in Pittsburgh for itstour, playing their greatest, album-spanning hits from a career going back to the 1970s. Expect to hear songs from, and more. This is a one-night only performance, so maybe do your dad a favor and buy him a ticket, too., a world-class pianist, organist, and composer, will perform at’svenue with his jazz/gospel group. Presented by, the event will showcase the renowned jazz pianist who has performed with legendary artists like Pittsburgh great Roger Humphries, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Curtis Fuller, Benny Golson, and others. See it live or view it streaming online at City of Asylum’s Crowdcast account.See a distinctive figure in modern magic when thepresentsat. Considered a pioneer in her field, Jade’s craft is described as stemming from her Chinese heritage and her childhood on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Jade has won multiple awards, including International Magicians Society’s Best Female Magician of the Year and France’s prestigious Golden Mandrake Award.