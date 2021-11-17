Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 18-24

Thu., Nov. 18
KIDS • VIRTUAL
Have your kids ever wondered why the leaves change colors in the fall? Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has the answers. The nonprofit will present a reading of Why do Leaves Change Color? by Betsey Maestro during its Virtual Nature Story event. Make sure you have some colorful leaves, crayons, paper, glue, and other supplies handy because after the story, there will be some leaf-themed crafting. The event will take place through Zoom and will be led by an educator from Pittsburgh Parks. 5-6:15 p.m. Free. Sign-up required. pittsburghparks.org/events
COMEDY • IRL
In the not too distant future, fans of the cult sci-fi comedy series Mystery Science Theater 3000 will get to see their favorite characters at the Byham Theater for the Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour. Movie riffing bots Tom Servo and Crow will be joined by host Emily as they take on Making Contact, a 1985 German film noted for blatantly ripping off Steven Spielberg (fun fact: it was directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich). 8 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $36.50-205.25. trustarts.org
Fri., Nov. 19
HOLIDAY • IRL
An annual tradition returns to the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden with the opening of the Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden. The theme of this year’s show is Sparkle and Shine, and Phipps is promising “glowing gardens, stunning sights, and twinkling lights.” See favorite displays like the outdoor Winter Light Garden, as well as new features, such as a topiary reindeer, a holiday tree made up of 50 anthurium plants, and more beautiful sights. Continues through January 2022. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. $11.95-19.95. phipps.conservatory.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Lit Fridays at August Wilson African American Cultural Center returns with Matt Broaddus and Jessica Lanay. Lanay is an award-winning poet, and art and short fiction writer who won the Naomi Long Madgett Poetry Prize for her collection am•phib•ian in 2020. Broaddus is a Cave Canem fellow and the author of two chapbooks, Space Station and Two Bolts. The two authors will be in conversation via Facebook Live and Zoom. 5 p.m. Free with registration. aacc-awc.org
Sat., Nov. 20
KIDS • IRL
Make sure your kids aren’t spaced out at home and instead Spaced Out! at the Carnegie Science Center. Astronomy Weekend will include many different astronomical activities, like designing, building, and testing your own spacecraft, learning about stars and how they form from gas and dust in space, and more. Other exhibitions will be incorporated as well, such as the Pompeii exhibit for a new show called Space Volcanoes. The Science Center promises “out-of-this-world” space activities on every floor. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 21. 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. Included with general admission. carnegiesciencecenter.org/events/space-out
EVENT • IRL
Make sure to bundle up for holiday fun in Downtown Pittsburgh with Highmark Light Up Night and Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Now in its 60th year, Light Up Night welcomes crowds to enjoy a full day of activities, including a tree-lighting ceremony in the U.S. Steel Tower Plaza, live music at three different stages, fireworks, and more. Take a selfie in front of the 35-foot tall pickle ornament and enjoy food and drinks by local vendors, food trucks, and pop-up beer and cocktail gardens. Also be sure to start your shopping at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square, where you will find locally made jewelry, art, hand-poured candles, and more, as well as traditional crafts from all over the world. Starts at 12 p.m. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. Holiday Market continues through Thu., Dec. 23. downtownpittsburghholidays.com
Sun., Nov. 21
ART • IRL
BoxHeart Gallery has two exhibitions this fall, Daria Sandburg’s The Workbook and Tiffany Simmons’ Mourning, Morning. Sandburg’s exhibition is described as being titled after a COVID-time sketchbook, “Night Box CODA: The Workbook,” and those familiar with music terminology will know that a “coda” is a passage that brings a movement to an end. Simmons’ paintings are described as “spell binding,” featuring ethereal figures and white hues that depict themes of melancholy and mourning. Continues through Fri., Dec. 3. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com
Mon., Nov 22
MUSIC • IRL
Make your dad jealous by seeing jazz-rock icons Steely Dan at the Benedum Center. The band makes a stop in Pittsburgh for its Absolutely Normal tour, playing their greatest, album-spanning hits from a career going back to the 1970s. Expect to hear songs from Can’t Buy A Thrill, Pretzel Logic, Aja, and more. This is a one-night only performance, so maybe do your dad a favor and buy him a ticket, too. 8 p.m. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $60.60-150.50. trustarts.org
Tue., Nov. 23
MUSIC • HYBRID
Dr. Alton Merrell, a world-class pianist, organist, and composer, will perform at City of Asylum’s Alphabet City venue with his jazz/gospel group IMPACT. Presented by Kente Arts Alliance, the event will showcase the renowned jazz pianist who has performed with legendary artists like Pittsburgh great Roger Humphries, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Curtis Fuller, Benny Golson, and others. See it live or view it streaming online at City of Asylum’s Crowdcast account. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Virtual option also available. alphabetcity.org
Wed., Nov. 24
MAGIC • IRL
See a distinctive figure in modern magic when the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents Jade in A WOMAN’S TOUCH at Liberty Magic. Considered a pioneer in her field, Jade’s craft is described as stemming from her Chinese heritage and her childhood on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Jade has won multiple awards, including International Magicians Society’s Best Female Magician of the Year and France’s prestigious Golden Mandrake Award. Continues through Sun., Nov. 28. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org