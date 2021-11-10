Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 11-17

Thu., Nov. 11
ART • IRL
Sound Series is back at the Andy Warhol Museum with weighted sky, a collaborative effort between slowdanger, MICHIYAYA Dance, and Baltimore-based sound artist Abdu Ali. All three acts will perform with original set pieces designed by Pittsburgh artist and sculptor Rob Hackett. The work is described as exploring “the collapse of capitalism and white supremacist structures on the bodies of people, nationally and globally.” Seeking to deconstruct “hustle culture” and create a process of active imagining for a queer future, weighted sky is more than just dance, sound, and movement. 8 p.m. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $10-15. warhol.org
FOOD • IRL
The Pennsylvania Market will teach folks how to make new holiday drinks when it presents its Friendsgiving Cocktails class. Groups of friends can gather for an evening of boozy fall fun where they’ll learn three different cocktail recipes, all perfect for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or any event you want to show off your new skills. Must be 21 or over to attend. 6:30-8 p.m. 108 19th St., Strip District. $40. thepamarket.com/classes
Fri., Nov. 12
PETS • IRL
Whether your companion is a doggo, catto, birdo, or snakeo, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center will have plenty to see and do. Touted as the second largest pet expo on the East Coast, the weekend-long event will feature tons of vendors, activities, and demonstrations for you and your best animal friend. Expect an array of dogs racing, diving, and getting groomed, a pet costume contest, and a bird show, as well as adoption opportunities. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 14. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-10, free for pets and kids 5 and under. pghpetexpo.com
Sat., Nov. 13
FOOD • IRL
Learn about food insecurity in Pittsburgh with The Salon at Arsenal Motors. Food Summit 2021 will educate people about the issue with the help of 412 Food Rescue and Contemporary Craft’s exhibition Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community through Art. Curators of the exhibit will present 10 “tiny talks” from women working to end food waste, fight hunger, protect the environment, and more. There will also be a rooftop celebration featuring cider and treats made from rescued food. 1-6 p.m. 3706 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25-40. thesalonpgh.com/events
COMEDY • IRL
You may have seen him on the FX comedy series Dave, or heard one of his podcasts. Now, Andrew Santino comes to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall during his Tito Cheeto Tour. The stand-up comedian and actor co-hosts a popular podcast with Bobby Lee called Bad Friends, as well as a solo podcast titled Whiskey Ginger. His first hour-long stand-up special Home Field Advantage debuted on Showtime in 2017, along with his Comedy Central half-hour special. Expect lots of laughs. 7 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $35-45. librarymusichall.com
DANCE • IRL
The Pittsburgh Dance Council kicks off its latest season with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham at the Byham Theater. Several dancers from Abraham’s A.I.M company will perform An Untitled Love, an evening-length work drawing from the music of R&B legend D’Angelo, and co-presented by the Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Don’t miss this homecoming performance by Abraham, a Pittsburgh native who has gone on to become an award-winning choreographer. 8 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $10-65. trustarts.org
Sun., Nov. 14
OPERA • IRL
Follow young Prince Tamino as he embarks on a hero’s quest to rescue Princess Pamina from the evil Sarastro in Mozart’s final and most celebrated opera, The Magic Flute. Staged by the Pittsburgh Opera, the production stars David Portillo as Tamino and Adelaide Boedecker as Princess Pamina. Watch as Tamino, accompanied by his magic flute and sidekick Papageno the bird, learns that things aren’t always as they seem. 2 p.m. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $25-162.50. pittsburghopera.org
Mon., Nov. 15
MUSIC • IRL
Mr. Smalls Theatre hosts Fall Mixer, a concert presented by Opus One and 91.3 WYEP. Headliners include Hamilton Leithauser, frontman of indie rock favorite The Walkmen, and Kevin Morby, a singer-songwriter with six solo albums, most recently Sundowner in 2020. Country artist Jess Williamson will be a special guest on this night of live music. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result in the past 72 hours will be required to attend. 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $30. mrsmalls.com/events
Tue., Nov. 16
STAGE • IRL
You work hard for the money, so spend it on a night of disco nostalgia when PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Benedum Center. The jukebox musical follows the legendary singer from her roots in Boston to becoming the voice behind massive dance hits like “Last Dance,” “Hot Stuff,” “I Feel Love,” and many others. See the touring show scored to over 20 Donna Summer songs. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 21. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $33-115. trustarts.org
Wed., Nov. 17
ART • IRL
From now and throughout the winter, you can see work by local Pittsburgh artists during the Radical Survey, Vol. 2 show at Silver Eye Center for Photography. Featuring artists from within 300 miles of Pittsburgh, Radical Survey seeks to highlight and support artists from places often overlooked in the national conversation regarding the photography field. See images by Ryan Arthurs, Nakeya Brown, Anique Jordan, Njaimeh Njie, Jay Simple, Raymond Thompson Jr., Hannah Altman, and Nadiya Nacorda. Continues through February 2022. 4808 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. silvereye.org