Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 11-17

click to enlarge Photo: David Bachman Photography The Magic Flute at Pittsburgh Opera

Thu., Nov. 11



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Pet Expo Costume contest at Pittsburgh Pet Expo

Fri., Nov. 12



Sat., Nov. 13



Sun., Nov. 14



Mon., Nov. 15



Tue., Nov. 16



Wed., Nov. 17



Sound Series is back at thewith, a collaborative effort between, and Baltimore-based sound artist. All three acts will perform with original set pieces designed by Pittsburgh artist and sculptor Rob Hackett. The work is described as exploring “the collapse of capitalism and white supremacist structures on the bodies of people, nationally and globally.” Seeking to deconstruct “hustle culture” and create a process of active imagining for a queer future, weighted sky is more than just dance, sound, and movement.will teach folks how to make new holiday drinks when it presents itsclass. Groups of friends can gather for an evening of boozy fall fun where they’ll learn three different cocktail recipes, all perfect for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or any event you want to show off your new skills. Must be 21 or over to attend.Whether your companion is a doggo, catto, birdo, or snakeo, theat thewill have plenty to see and do. Touted as the second largest pet expo on the East Coast, the weekend-long event will feature tons of vendors, activities, and demonstrations for you and your best animal friend. Expect an array of dogs racing, diving, and getting groomed, a pet costume contest, and a bird show, as well as adoption opportunities.Learn about food insecurity in Pittsburgh withatwill educate people about the issue with the help of 412 Food Rescue and Contemporary Craft’s exhibition. Curators of the exhibit will present 10 “tiny talks” from women working to end food waste, fight hunger, protect the environment, and more. There will also be a rooftop celebration featuring cider and treats made from rescued food.You may have seen him on the FX comedy series, or heard one of his podcasts. Now, Andrew Santino comes to theduring his. The stand-up comedian and actor co-hosts a popular podcast with Bobby Lee called, as well as a solo podcast titled. His first hour-long stand-up specialdebuted on Showtime in 2017, along with his Comedy Central half-hour special. Expect lots of laughs.Thekicks off its latest season withat the. Several dancers from Abraham’s A.I.M company will perform, an evening-length work drawing from the music of R&B legend D’Angelo, and co-presented by the Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Don’t miss this homecoming performance by Abraham, a Pittsburgh native who has gone on to become an award-winning choreographer.Follow young Prince Tamino as he embarks on a hero’s quest to rescue Princess Pamina from the evil Sarastro in Mozart’s final and most celebrated opera,. Staged by the, the production stars David Portillo as Tamino and Adelaide Boedecker as Princess Pamina. Watch as Tamino, accompanied by his magic flute and sidekick Papageno the bird, learns that things aren’t always as they seem.hosts, a concert presented by Opus One and 91.3 WYEP. Headliners include, frontman of indie rock favorite The Walkmen, and, a singer-songwriter with six solo albums, most recently Sundowner in 2020. Country artist Jess Williamson will be a special guest on this night of live music. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result in the past 72 hours will be required to attend.You work hard for the money, so spend it on a night of disco nostalgia whenin Pittsburgh presentsat the. The jukebox musical follows the legendary singer from her roots in Boston to becoming the voice behind massive dance hits like “Last Dance,” “Hot Stuff,” “I Feel Love,” and many others. See the touring show scored to over 20 Donna Summer songs.From now and throughout the winter, you can see work by local Pittsburgh artists during theshow at. Featuring artists from within 300 miles of Pittsburgh, Radical Survey seeks to highlight and support artists from places often overlooked in the national conversation regarding the photography field. See images by Ryan Arthurs, Nakeya Brown, Anique Jordan, Njaimeh Njie, Jay Simple, Raymond Thompson Jr., Hannah Altman, and Nadiya Nacorda.