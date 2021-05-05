Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 6-12

click to enlarge Photo: Leigh Hallingby Mural of a Townsend’s Warbler, part of the Audubon Mural Project in NYC

IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event

returns this year with a virtual lineup of both live and pre-recorded shows. The event lets writers, artists, and performers from Pittsburgh and around the world experiment by creating and presenting new, original works. Expect over 50 performances representing various genres, as well as puppetry, spoken word, opera, and much more. You can also do a virtual walkthrough of 3D art shows.Bird watching is hard. It requires patience, skill, knowledge, and a good pair of binoculars. But giant murals of birds? Anyone can easily enjoy those. Learn more about thein New York City when thepresents a virtual talk from tour guide. This event is meant to educate people about the mural project, which highlights bird species threatened by climate change.Humanity doesn’t want to be alone in the universe, and increates a 15-minute interactive experience for those who want to teach an alien about what it means to be an “Earth Human.” Pérez is the artistic director of Big Storm Performance Collaborative, and his latest show — running May 7-9 and 14-16 — gives people the opportunity to show the extraterrestrial facial expressions, share nice memories, and offer life advice. Each performance will be limited to a single pod of up to six people, and performances will not occur if any audience members are unmasked.will host a special Science on Screen presentation of the documentarywith guest Dr. Barb DeRiso, a longtime member of the Western PA Mushroom Club. The film captures the story of Italian elders who secretly hunt for the white Alba truffle, a rare, highly desired, difficult-to-obtain delicacy found in the forests of Northern Italy. DeRiso will discuss her own travels to Italy, including visiting the International White Truffle Fair in Alba, Italy.When an octopus wakes, its arms stretch out in all directions. To stay true to its name, thehouse is reaching out and welcoming artists and community members to the. Co-hosted with Diverse Medium: The Art of John Shook, the jam will feature 22 to 32 artists working in stained glass, wire sculpting, garment making, and more in what is also known as the Yingling Mansion in Wilkinsburg. The family-friendly event will have potluck food and beverages provided by participating artists and the house hosts Brian Sieffert and Nicole Santella.and theare putting on, a series of monologues derived from stories told by real Pittsburghers. The Red Masquers performed this collection in March and recorded it to share with the general public. Directed by Justin Sines with assistant direction bynews intern Colleen Hammond, these monologues are sure to liven up your pandemic Saturday night.Most flea markets in the Pittsburgh area tend to be located on the outskirts of the region. Butis bringing all the finds, vendors, and excitement into the heart of the city. The flea market is taking overin the Strip District for the first of its six monthly markets this summer. COVID precautions will be in place, and food can be purchased from local food trucks. Parking is available.It’s Mother’s Day, and moms should get to do exactly what they want. So if your mom likes to volunteer,withis a great way to celebrate. The event honors mothers, domestic workers, and caregivers with different virtual and in-person programs. Join mom for a variety of good deeds like neighborhood and cemetery clean ups, food drives, community gardening, and more. Repair the World Pittsburgh will also use the day to fundraise for the National Bail Out Collective’s Mama’s Day Bail Outs, an effort to provide bail for the release of incarcerated Black mothers and caregivers.Internationally acclaimed guitaristwill show off his skills during, part of‘s 60th Anniversary Digital Series. Villegas is considered an ambassador of Spanish culture as well as the official tourism ambassador of La Rioja, an autonomous province in the north of Spain, where he was born. He has played in more than 40 countries and is the founder of Music Without Borders Legacy, a philanthropic project that promotes cross-cultural understanding.In continuance of the museum’s programs exploring Frida Kahlo’s work,presents. The event followsof Mexico Lindo, who has bought and sold several of Kahlo’s pieces over the past 17 years. DiGiola-Nutini is best known for her work as a Mexican folk art dealer and her former local gallery in Squirrel Hill. Special guest Maria Belen Nilson, an Argentinian born jewelry designer, will join DiGiola-Nutini. Part of, on view at the museum through May 30.Can art be used as therapy to heal trauma? It’s a question that will be explored during, a Women in the Arts Network virtual meet-up hosted by the. Local artist Kirsten Ervin. Val Morschl, a counselor and art therapist, and Alycia Washington, an artist and social worker, will tackle this subject while discussing their work as mental health professionals who work in the arts. Participants are encouraged to “explore their own creativity” during the event by bringing simple art materials, such as colored pencils or clay, while they watch the presentation.