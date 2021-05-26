Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 27-June 2 ‌

ART • VIRTUAL
Maksimilijan Vanka, a Croatian-American artist, is best known for his murals in St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church. Join assistant professor of art and art history Dr. Heidi Cook, along with Dr. Barbara McCloskey, for Vanka Murals Table Talk: Vanka’s Our Mothers and the First World War to learn about one of Vanka’s earlier paintings, “Our Mothers.” The painting, completed between 1914 and 1918 in Zagreb, Croatia, would later inform his mural, “Croatian Mothers Raise Their Sons for War,” in Millvale. The event will take place over Zoom. 6:30 p.m. Free with registration. vankamurals.org/get-involved
Fri., May 28
SCREEN • IRL
Swing in for the first community movie night at Hazelwood Green. Families and film fans can bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for a free outdoor screening of the 2018 animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, presented in partnership with Row House Cinema. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, or purchase a snack from on-site food trucks and movie concessions. Face masks and social distancing encouraged. 7-10 p.m. 4734 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com/calendar
Assemble presents Future Correspondence, a new exhibit by Pittsburgh-based artist Khadijat Yussuf, described as an exploration on how anti-Blackness has affected the artist personally. Yussuf is a Yoruba-American artist from the Bronx who specializes in textile and audiovisual art. Their work is described as vibrant and tactile, appealing to the senses through “a mix of traditional and digital media.” Those interested can schedule 30-minute timed gallery visits, limited to four visitors, on the Assemble website. 7-9 p.m. 4824 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. assemblepgh.org
Sat., May 29
MARKET • IRL
Made and Found is back with its summer kickoff Rooftop Market at Arsenal Motors, with different vendors Saturday and Sunday. Creatives Drink will serve drinks both days to sip while exploring more than a dozen vendors selling stained glass, candles, jewelry, clothing, ceramics, and more. Masks are required for both vendors and shoppers. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues Sun., May 30. 3706 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/madeandfoundpgh
See the final performance of Little Lake Theatre’s production of the comedy Shirley Valentine. Actor Helga Terre stars in this one-person play about a desperately bored Liverpool wife and mother who finds a new lust for life during a trip to Greece. Presented in Little Lake’s new on-site Open Air Performance venue. Face masks are mandatory in many public areas. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $16-22. littlelake.org/shirleyvalentine
Sun., May 30
COMEDY • IRL
Arcade Comedy Theater is bringing more live comedy and entertainment to Pittsburgh for its run of outdoor, live performances in the month of May. These in-person shows are fun and safe for adults, especially Musical Mayhem. Led by singer, actor, and comedian Missy Moreno, Musical Mayhem is sure to be a night of fun. Moreno has gotten a lot of press for being a comedy star here in Pittsburgh, so you’ll be in good hands with her at the helm. 7 p.m. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com/outside
SPORTS • IRL
A casual yard game no more, cornhole has transformed into a serious competition for many. The game where teams try to throw bean bags into a small hole has spawned professional leagues and legitimate competitions. At the inaugural Steel City Throwdown, players can compete in a tournament for a cash prize to determine the best cornhole team in Pittsburgh. Benefits the Iota Phi Foundation, the charity arm of two Black fraternities. 2-7 p.m. 1612 Manhattan St., North Side. $50 entry fee per team. Donation suggested for spectators. steelcitythrowdown.com
Mon., May 31
ZOO • IRL
Join the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for its first socially distanced Opening Season Parade. Attendees will see princesses, mascots, dancers from the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance, and more. The parade, presented by Busy Beaver, makes its way from Forest Passage through the African Savanna and up Bear Hill, along the walking path past Water’s Edge, and ends at the Kids Kingdom patio. 11 a.m. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Free with general zoo admission. pittsburghzoo.org/parade
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures welcomes legendary Yinzer and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher for a discussion of his memoir Heart and Steel with local sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani. Cowher recounts his life, from growing up in Crafton to playing college football aint North Carolina, and on to his big coaching break in Cleveland to finally helming Pittsburgh’s beloved football team. This virtual talk goes beyond football, as Cowher also reflects on personal grief, resilience, and the importance of family. Pre-recorded. Watch anytime on or after June 1. $40. Tickets come with a signed copy of Cowher’s book. pittsburghlectures.org
Wed., June 2
ART • IRL
Border Cantos | Sonic Border is described on the Westmoreland Museum of Art website as a “unique collaboration” between American photographer Richard Misrach and Mexican-American sculptor and composer Guillermo Galindo. The bodies of work by both artists create a conversation around the Mexican-American border region, a site of much debate. Misrach’s Border Cantos takes large-scale portraits of the various landscapes around the border, while Galindo’s Sonic Border is an original score composed of eight instruments, all created from discarded objects found at the border. Continues through Sept. 5. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free. thewestmoreland.org