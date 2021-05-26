Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 27-June 2 ‌

click to enlarge Photo: Amy Fisher/Pawsburgh Photography Croatian Mother Raises Her Son for War (Maxo Vanka 1937) in Saint Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church

Maksimilijan Vanka, a Croatian-American artist, is best known for his murals in. Join assistant professor of art and art history Dr. Heidi Cook, along with Dr. Barbara McCloskey, forto learn about one of Vanka’s earlier paintings, “Our Mothers.” The painting, completed between 1914 and 1918 in Zagreb, Croatia, would later inform his mural, “Croatian Mothers Raise Their Sons for War,” in Millvale. The event will take place over Zoom.Swing in for the first community movie night at. Families and film fans can bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for a free outdoor screening of the 2018 animated feature, presented in partnership with Row House Cinema. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, or purchase a snack from on-site food trucks and movie concessions. Face masks and social distancing encouraged.presents, a new exhibit by Pittsburgh-based artist, described as an exploration on how anti-Blackness has affected the artist personally. Yussuf is a Yoruba-American artist from the Bronx who specializes in textile and audiovisual art. Their work is described as vibrant and tactile, appealing to the senses through “a mix of traditional and digital media.” Those interested can schedule 30-minute timed gallery visits, limited to four visitors, on the Assemble website.is back with its summer kickoffat, with different vendors Saturday and Sunday. Creatives Drink will serve drinks both days to sip while exploring more than a dozen vendors selling stained glass, candles, jewelry, clothing, ceramics, and more. Masks are required for both vendors and shoppers.See the final performance of’s production of the comedy. Actor Helga Terre stars in this one-person play about a desperately bored Liverpool wife and mother who finds a new lust for life during a trip to Greece. Presented in Little Lake’s new on-site Open Air Performance venue. Face masks are mandatory in many public areas.is bringing more live comedy and entertainment to Pittsburgh for its run of outdoor, live performances in the month of May. These in-person shows are fun and safe for adults, especially. Led by singer, actor, and comedian, Musical Mayhem is sure to be a night of fun. Moreno has gotten a lot of press for being a comedy star here in Pittsburgh, so you’ll be in good hands with her at the helm.A casual yard game no more, cornhole has transformed into a serious competition for many. The game where teams try to throw bean bags into a small hole has spawned professional leagues and legitimate competitions. At the inaugural, players can compete in a tournament for a cash prize to determine the best cornhole team in Pittsburgh. Benefits the, the charity arm of two Black fraternities.Join thefor its first socially distanced. Attendees will see princesses, mascots, dancers from the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance, and more. The parade, presented by Busy Beaver, makes its way from Forest Passage through the African Savanna and up Bear Hill, along the walking path past Water’s Edge, and ends at the Kids Kingdom patio.welcomes legendary Yinzer and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coachfor a discussion of his memoirwith local sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani. Cowher recounts his life, from growing up in Crafton to playing college football aint North Carolina, and on to his big coaching break in Cleveland to finally helming Pittsburgh’s beloved football team. This virtual talk goes beyond football, as Cowher also reflects on personal grief, resilience, and the importance of family.is described on thewebsite as a “unique collaboration” between American photographerand Mexican-American sculptor and composer. The bodies of work by both artists create a conversation around the Mexican-American border region, a site of much debate. Misrach’stakes large-scale portraits of the various landscapes around the border, while Galindo’sis an original score composed of eight instruments, all created from discarded objects found at the border.