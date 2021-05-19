Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

click to enlarge Photo: BikePGH Women & Non-Binary Confident & Comfortable Cycling Workshop

Riding a bike in urban settings can be intimidating for just about everyone, and unfortunately, bike commuting is disproportionately male. But building confidence is possible for everyone, and bike-advocacy groupwants to help. At its virtual, bike experts will address everything from being bike fit, maneuvering in traffic, and feeling in control of your bike.To calibrate your phone, sometimes you need to shake it, and to calibrate yourself, sometimes you need to do the same.will let you do just that in its three-day. Presented with ComMotion and Yes, You Can Dance, the free virtual dance series is designed for children and adults with emotional, cognitive, and physical disabilities. The opening reception lasts an hour, and each class will be 45 minutes of dancing in a variety of styles, including merengue, contemporary, jazz, and ballet.celebrates the season with their. Enjoy Threadbare ciders and libations, and shop from local vendors like Petal and Stem Floral truck, Cherry Valley Organics, Olive and Marlow, Maia Leppo Jewelry, Finch and Flourish, and Pittsburgh Honey. On top of this selection of vendors, the market will also be hosting a special cider sale that includes a bundle featuring Sweet Guava, Sweet Raspberry, and Sweet Cherry bottles for only $45.The Walnut Street shopping district becomes an open-air marketplace when Howard Alan Events presents. The weekend-long event will feature original artwork by over 100 fine artists, including painters, potters, jewelers, photographers, and others. There will also be a Craft Marketplace with an array of care products, clothing, and home decor. Find a new painting to hang over your couch or treat yourself and your loved ones to some handmade gifts. Face masks are mandatory.Joinfor a family-friendly book launch featuring author. This book follows the protagonist of the first in theseries. This time, Auggie and his magical friends’ lives are shaken up when a new character enters their world: the Tattle Tail. At first, Auggie and his friends think the Tattle Tail is in danger, but things are actually quite the opposite.Nobody likes online trolls, but garden trolls are a delight. Experience a whole world inhabited by these magical creatures duringat. The special Summer Flower Show presents a cast of troll characters, many made from organic materials like dried plants and ferns, bathing in pools, hiding under bridges, and looming over the Phipps' many blooms. Keep an eye out for the tiny troll doors spread throughout the space.After presenting its first Homegrown Stories in August 2020,andare teaming up again to present. They commissioned five local playwrights to respond to our current world in 10-minute plays designed for a digital medium. Playwrights Patrick Cannon, Gab Cody, Kim El, Monteze Freeland, and Molly Rice represent a variety of personal, creative, and academic backgrounds. The digital recordings will remain available for four days after the performance.is hosting renowned curatorfor a free virtual lecture. After 26 years as the head of the Akron Art Museum’s curatorial area, Tannenbaum joined the Cleveland Museum of Art in 2011 as a curator of photography. After starting with the Cleveland Museum of Art, she organized the first “museum exhibition of print-on-demand photobooks,” titled. Learn more about Tannenbaum’s life and works by attending this Zoom event.Spend an afternoon outdoors watching and listening toat. The performance of dance music from 18th Century Spain and the “New World” will feature Chatham Baroque artistic directors Andrew Fouts on the violin, Patricia Halverson on the viola da gamba, and Scott Pauley on the theorbo and baroque guitar. Dawn Posey, principal second violin of the Pittsburgh Ballet Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra, will join the performance as the guest violinist. Presented as part ofon Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s mobile stage.= In Real Life event;= Streaming or Online-only event;= Mix of In Real Life and Online event