Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

BIKE • VIRTUAL
Riding a bike in urban settings can be intimidating for just about everyone, and unfortunately, bike commuting is disproportionately male. But building confidence is possible for everyone, and bike-advocacy group Bike Pittsburgh wants to help. At its virtual Women & Non-Binary Confident & Comfortable Cycling Workshop, bike experts will address everything from being bike fit, maneuvering in traffic, and feeling in control of your bike. 12-1 p.m. Free with registration. bikepgh.org
DANCE • VIRTUAL
To calibrate your phone, sometimes you need to shake it, and to calibrate yourself, sometimes you need to do the same. Attack Theatre will let you do just that in its three-day Adaptive Dance Series. Presented with ComMotion and Yes, You Can Dance, the free virtual dance series is designed for children and adults with emotional, cognitive, and physical disabilities. The opening reception lasts an hour, and each class will be 45 minutes of dancing in a variety of styles, including merengue, contemporary, jazz, and ballet. 5-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 23. Free with registration. attacktheatre.com/adsaa
Sat., May 22
MARKET • IRL
Threadbare Cider House & Meadery celebrates the season with their Spring Mini Market. Enjoy Threadbare ciders and libations, and shop from local vendors like Petal and Stem Floral truck, Cherry Valley Organics, Olive and Marlow, Maia Leppo Jewelry, Finch and Flourish, and Pittsburgh Honey. On top of this selection of vendors, the market will also be hosting a special cider sale that includes a bundle featuring Sweet Guava, Sweet Raspberry, and Sweet Cherry bottles for only $45. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., Troy Hill. Free. Register for tickets online. threadbarecider.com/events
MARKET • IRL
The Walnut Street shopping district becomes an open-air marketplace when Howard Alan Events presents Shadyside - The Other Art Festival. The weekend-long event will feature original artwork by over 100 fine artists, including painters, potters, jewelers, photographers, and others. There will also be a Craft Marketplace with an array of care products, clothing, and home decor. Find a new painting to hang over your couch or treat yourself and your loved ones to some handmade gifts. Face masks are mandatory. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues on Sun., May 23. 739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. Free. Reservation required. artfestival.com
Sun., May 23
LIT • VIRTUAL
Join White Whale Bookstore for a family-friendly book launch featuring author Jonathan Auxier’s Fabled Stables #2: Trouble with Tattle-Tails. This book follows the protagonist of the first in the Fabled Stables series. This time, Auggie and his magical friends’ lives are shaken up when a new character enters their world: the Tattle Tail. At first, Auggie and his friends think the Tattle Tail is in danger, but things are actually quite the opposite. 3-4 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
EVENT • IRL
Nobody likes online trolls, but garden trolls are a delight. Experience a whole world inhabited by these magical creatures during The Hidden Life of Trolls at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The special Summer Flower Show presents a cast of troll characters, many made from organic materials like dried plants and ferns, bathing in pools, hiding under bridges, and looming over the Phipps' many blooms. Keep an eye out for the tiny troll doors spread throughout the space. Continues through September. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. Timed ticketing required for all guests. $11.95-19.95. Free for members. phipps.conservatory.org
Tue., May 25
STAGE • VIRTUAL
After presenting its first Homegrown Stories in August 2020, City Theatre Company and Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse are teaming up again to present Homegrown Stories 2. They commissioned five local playwrights to respond to our current world in 10-minute plays designed for a digital medium. Playwrights Patrick Cannon, Gab Cody, Kim El, Monteze Freeland, and Molly Rice represent a variety of personal, creative, and academic backgrounds. The digital recordings will remain available for four days after the performance. 7-8 p.m. Streamed from the City of Asylum @ Home virtual channel. Free with registration. citytheatrecompany.org/play/homegrown-stories-2
ART • VIRTUAL
Pgh Photo Fair is hosting renowned curator Barbara Tannenbaum for a free virtual lecture. After 26 years as the head of the Akron Art Museum’s curatorial area, Tannenbaum joined the Cleveland Museum of Art in 2011 as a curator of photography. After starting with the Cleveland Museum of Art, she organized the first “museum exhibition of print-on-demand photobooks,” titled DIY: Photographers & Books. Learn more about Tannenbaum’s life and works by attending this Zoom event. 6 p.m. Free. Registration required. pghphotofair.com
MUSIC • IRL
Spend an afternoon outdoors watching and listening to Chatham Baroque at Flagstaff Hill. The performance of dance music from 18th Century Spain and the “New World” will feature Chatham Baroque artistic directors Andrew Fouts on the violin, Patricia Halverson on the viola da gamba, and Scott Pauley on the theorbo and baroque guitar. Dawn Posey, principal second violin of the Pittsburgh Ballet Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra, will join the performance as the guest violinist. Presented as part of Open Air: A Series in Celebration of the Performing Arts on Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s mobile stage. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff Hill, Oakland. Free with registration. chathambaroque.org/live-performances
IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event