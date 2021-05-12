Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 13-19

TALK • IRL
See the art world from the perspective of two Black women artists when the August Wilson African American Cultural Center presents Unhoarding Our Stories: Black Women Talking Art, Heart, and the Insides of the Art World. Local arts leader vanessa german and New York-based curator and educator Niama Safia Sandy will speak during a panel moderated by Naomi Chambers. The event is co-presented by ArtHouse, german’s community arts space in Homewood. Space for this event is limited. 6:30 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Registration required. COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented. aacc-awc.org
Fri., May 14
OPERA • VIRTUAL
Enjoy a night with the Pittsburgh Opera during a livestream performance of Semele, a “Baroque gem” by composer George Frideric Handel. Semele chronicles the journey of Princess Semele in her quest to marry Jove (Jupiter), King of the Gods, “a cad who is all too happy to add Semele to his long list of human mistresses.” However, Semele is set to marry Athamas, a human prince. Find out if Semele achieves her dream of marrying a god by tuning into this tale of ambition and vanity. Tickets for the in-person event are sold out, but you can still watch the special livestream on Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page. 7:30 p.m. Free. pittsburghopera.org
OUTDOORS • IRL
Spend two hours hiking in nature with the Hazelwood Initiative and the Pittsburgh chapter of Outdoor Afro, an organization that fosters and supports Black connections, experiences, and leadership in nature. Tiffany Taulton, the director of community initiatives for Hazelwood Initiative, will lead Hazelwood Hike with Outdoor Afro, a medium-paced hike through the Hazelwood Greenway starting at the top of the hill on Elizabeth Street and walking to Calvary Cemetery and back. All are welcome, regardless of age or race. Masks are required for participation, and bug repellant, boots, and pants are recommended. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. hazelwoodinitiative.org
Sat., May 15
THEATER • IRL
Indulge in musical nostalgia with Forever Plaid, presented by Stage 62 at the Crafton Park Amphitheater. The Plaids, a classic barbershop quartet, will perform pop hits from decades past in a revue directed by local artist and arts manager Seth Laidlaw. Performances will have limited audience capacity, with some lawn and bleacher seating available. Tickets must be purchased as a group of up to six people to ensure social distancing, and masks must be worn. 2 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 16, and Sat., May 22-Sun., May 23. $15 for standard or bleacher seating, $20 for lawn seating. stage62.org/forever-plaid
LIT • VIRTUAL
City of Asylum partners with a local nonprofit publishing house for LitFest: International Perspectives from Autumn House Press. The event features three Autumn House writers — a poet, a short story writer, and a memoirist — who will talk about their writing and how their work integrates themes of immigration and multiculturalism. The three writers presenting are Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, author of Praise Song for My Children, Michael X. Wang, author of Further News of Defeat, and Dickson Lam, author of Paper Sons. 8-9 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org
OUTDOORS • IRL
The twice weekly Yoga in the Square series continues with Laurel Chiappetta, owner and founder of Yoga U PGH, an online group of yoga instructors focused on teaching educational and sustainable yoga practices. Bring your own mat to Market Square to learn from Chiappetta through socially distanced yoga. Mats will be spaced at least six feet apart, and masks are required for participation, along with registration to allow for proper social distancing. The series will continue through the summer and fall on Wednesdays and Sundays. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free with registration. downtownpittsburgh.com/programs-activities/yoga-in-the-square
Kids and adults alike will not want to miss the final day of Rick Miller’s MacHomer. The long-running, one-man show turns tragedy into comedy by taking Shakespeare’s Macbeth to Springfield, with Miller doing impressions of over 50 characters from The Simpsons. Presented as part of the EQT Bridge Theater Series and the EQT Children's Theater Festival @ Home, MacHomer ensures that audiences enjoy the bard’s words with a hilarious modern twist. Streaming online. $15. pghkids.trustarts.org/events
Mon., May 17
EVENT • IRL
Picture it — nine acres of recreational vehicles, all begging to be driven to campgrounds and other stops across the country. This is what you’ll find during the Pittsburgh RV Show at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, a multi-day event featuring the latest in motor homes, travel trailers, golf carts, and more. There will also be tons of exhibitors to check out when you can’t possibly look at another camper. Be sure to read the Pittsburgh RV Show’s COVID-19 health guidelines before you head out. Continues through Sun., May 23. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-12. pittrvshow.com
Tue., May 18
ART • VIRTUAL
The Carnegie Museum of Art presents a Watch Party & Workshop for Reign of Winter, part of its ongoing exhibition series. The silent, animated video work by Iranian filmmaker Rokni Haerizadeh was originally exhibited as a part of the 2013 Carnegie International. The film follows the wedding procession of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, the live-action footage accompanied or replaced by “fantastical forms and anthropomorphic figures.” 7–8 p.m. Pay what you wish. cmoa.org
Wed., May 19
LIT • VIRTUAL
The University of Pittsburgh Asian Studies Center and Pitt Global Hub welcome Sally Wen Mao for a virtual reading event over Zoom. Enjoy selections from the Chinese-American poet’s 2014 debut Mad Honey Symposium and her 2019 collection Oculus, described on Mao’s website as exploring “exile not just as a matter of distance and displacement, but as a migration through time and a reckoning with technology.” Her work has appeared in numerous publications and earned her number of awards and recognitions, including the prestigious Pushcart Prize. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. ucis.pitt.edu/asc/events