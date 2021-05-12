Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 13-19

click to enlarge Photo: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera; Costumes: Pittsburgh Opera Costume Shop Manager Jason Bray Aaron Crouch as Jove, and Maire Therese Carmack as Juno in Pittsburgh Opera’s Semele

click to enlarge Photo: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Yoga in the Park

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Rick Miller’s MacHomer

IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event

See the art world from the perspective of two Black women artists when thepresentsLocal arts leaderand New York-based curator and educatorwill speak during a panel moderated by Naomi Chambers. The event is co-presented by ArtHouse, german’s community arts space in Homewood. Space for this event is limited.Enjoy a night with theduring a livestream performance of, a “Baroque gem” by composer George Frideric Handel.chronicles the journey of Princess Semele in her quest to marry Jove (Jupiter), King of the Gods, “a cad who is all too happy to add Semele to his long list of human mistresses.” However, Semele is set to marry Athamas, a human prince. Find out if Semele achieves her dream of marrying a god by tuning into this tale of ambition and vanity. Tickets for the in-person event are sold out, but you can still watch the special livestream on Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page.Spend two hours hiking in nature with theand the Pittsburgh chapter of, an organization that fosters and supports Black connections, experiences, and leadership in nature. Tiffany Taulton, the director of community initiatives for Hazelwood Initiative, will lead, a medium-paced hike through the Hazelwood Greenway starting at the top of the hill on Elizabeth Street and walking to Calvary Cemetery and back. All are welcome, regardless of age or race. Masks are required for participation, and bug repellant, boots, and pants are recommended.Indulge in musical nostalgia with, presented byat the. The Plaids, a classic barbershop quartet, will perform pop hits from decades past in a revue directed by local artist and arts manager Seth Laidlaw. Performances will have limited audience capacity, with some lawn and bleacher seating available. Tickets must be purchased as a group of up to six people to ensure social distancing, and masks must be worn.partners with a local nonprofit publishing house for. The event features three Autumn House writers — a poet, a short story writer, and a memoirist — who will talk about their writing and how their work integrates themes of immigration and multiculturalism. The three writers presenting are, author of, author of, and, author ofThe twice weeklyseries continues with, owner and founder of Yoga U PGH, an online group of yoga instructors focused on teaching educational and sustainable yoga practices. Bring your own mat toto learn from Chiappetta through socially distanced yoga. Mats will be spaced at least six feet apart, and masks are required for participation, along with registration to allow for proper social distancing. The series will continue through the summer and fall on Wednesdays and Sundays.Kids and adults alike will not want to miss the final day of. The long-running, one-man show turns tragedy into comedy by taking Shakespeare’sto Springfield, with Miller doing impressions of over 50 characters from. Presented as part of the EQT Bridge Theater Series and the EQT Children's Theater Festival @ Home,ensures that audiences enjoy the bard’s words with a hilarious modern twist.Picture it — nine acres of recreational vehicles, all begging to be driven to campgrounds and other stops across the country. This is what you’ll find during theat, a multi-day event featuring the latest in motor homes, travel trailers, golf carts, and more. There will also be tons of exhibitors to check out when you can’t possibly look at another camper. Be sure to read the Pittsburgh RV Show’s COVID-19 health guidelines before you head out.Thepresents afor, part of its ongoing exhibition series. The silent, animated video work by Iranian filmmakerwas originally exhibited as a part of the 2013 Carnegie International. The film follows the wedding procession of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, the live-action footage accompanied or replaced by “fantastical forms and anthropomorphic figures.”Theandwelcomefor a virtual reading event over Zoom. Enjoy selections from the Chinese-American poet’s 2014 debutand her 2019 collection, described on Mao’s website as exploring “exile not just as a matter of distance and displacement, but as a migration through time and a reckoning with technology.” Her work has appeared in numerous publications and earned her number of awards and recognitions, including the prestigious Pushcart Prize.