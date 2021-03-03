Seven Days in Pittsburgh: March 4-10

MUSIC • VIRTUAL
As a part of their new virtual series, AW Studio Sessions, the August Wilson African American Cultural Center brings award-winning vocalist Lyndsey Morgan Smith to Pittsburgh. Smith, “The God-Daughter of Soul,” brings her powerhouse vocals and gritty style to the virtual stage, accompanied by Steeltown Horns and other musicians. AW Studio Sessions seeks to create an “intimate music experience” that will make listeners feel like they are enjoying a live performance. 8 p.m. $12. aacc-awc.org
Fri., March 5
CRAFTS • IRL
Make your own set of textured, adjustable rings in Contemporary Craft’s three-hour workshop Crafts & Drafts: Adjustable Textured Rings with Stacy Rodgers. All materials will be provided, and Rodgers will teach hammer texturing and metal forming techniques. You can further customize your rings by giving them a bright, polished finish or a patina, creating an antiquated aesthetic. Safety precautions, such as masks and social distancing, will be in place, and no food or drinks will be allowed, although participants (age 21 and older) will receive a certificate for a free beer from a local brewery. 6-9 p.m. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35. contemporarycraft.org
ART • IRL
Head to Thoughtrobbers Gallery in the West End for the opening night of the L’Instant Muse Exhibition. Artist Kara Bialecki, aka L’Instant, says her latest paintings “started as a vision to connect with inspiring women creators in Pittsburgh and paint them.” She says the show illustrates women of all shades, sizes, backgrounds, and ethnicities, and seeks to “revere each muse in their individual and diverse beauty.” 6-10 p.m. 438 S. Main St., Suite 100, West End. Free. thoughtrobbers.com
LIT • VIRTUAL
Especially during election times, "Middle America" is lumped together as one homogenous place, which is far from the reality. As shown in Sweeter Voices Still: An LGBTQ Anthology from Middle America, the Midwest, Rust Belt, and other looked-over parts of the country are, and have always been, filled with queer people. Join White Whale Bookstore for a reading in celebration of the anthology, including readings from writers Aaron Foley, Angela Pupino, Kai Minosh Pyle, and José Quiñones. 7 p.m. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com
Sun., March 7
ART • IRL
Frida Kahlo's paintings are well known to even casual art enthusiasts, but less common is work showing her life behind-the-scenes. A new exhibit at the Frick Pittsburgh, Frida Kahlo — An Intimate Portrait: The Photographic Albums, shares over 100 photos of Kahlo's private life, including some taken by her father Guillermo Kahlo, who was a professional photographer. The photos show her friends, her marriage to Diego Rivera, and her changing sartorial choices. Continues through Sun., May 30. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $8-15. Free for members. Reserved tickets required for entry. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Mon., March 8
OUTDOORS • IRL
Warmer weather and a bit of sun have finally arrived, Pittsburgh! Take advantage with an Afterwork Stroll at Frick Park, a curated, comfortable 3-6 mile excursion through the beautiful city park. Venture Outdoors will be limiting the walk to 15 participants and masks are required to comply with social distancing. Boots recommended. 5-6 p.m. Frick Park, Squirrel Hill. Free with registration. ventureoutdoors.org
Tue., March 9
LIT • VIRTUAL
Angry about the moral decay of capitalism? So is National Book Award winner Daniel Borzutzky. He, along with fellow writer and translator Poupeh Missaghi, are here to share that outrage with Pittsburgh during the Live Reading and Conversation at City of Asylum. The virtual event includes readings of passages from Borzutsky’s book Written After a Massacre in the Year 2018, which is described as an “unflinching poetic reckoning with the twenty-first century.” 7-8:30 p.m. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org
Wed., March 10
THEATER • VIRTUAL
The Pittsburgh Playhouse Conservatory Theatre Company will present two virtual productions, Polaroid Stories and Dead Man's Cell Phone. Written by Naomi Iizuka, Polaroid Stories is described on Point Park’s website as a “visceral blend of classical mythology and real-life stories told by street kids,” all set in an abandoned pier on the “outermost edge of a city.” Dead Man's Cell Phone, a 2007 comedy by MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, takes a satirical look at life, death, and technology. On-demand videos of the shows will be available to view through Sun., March 14. $5-15. playhouse.pointpark.edu