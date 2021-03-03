Seven Days in Pittsburgh: March 4-10

click to enlarge Photo: Nickolas Murray/The Frick Pittsburgh "Frida with Olmeca Figurine," part of The Frick Pittsburgh's new photography exhibit on Frida Kahlo's life. See Sun., March 7 for more details.

click to enlarge Artwork: Kara Bialecki L'Instant at Thoughtrobbers Gallery

As a part of their new virtual series,, thebrings award-winning vocalistto Pittsburgh. Smith, “The God-Daughter of Soul,” brings her powerhouse vocals and gritty style to the virtual stage, accompanied by Steeltown Horns and other musicians. AW Studio Sessions seeks to create an “intimate music experience” that will make listeners feel like they are enjoying a live performance.Make your own set of textured, adjustable rings in’s three-hour workshop. All materials will be provided, and Rodgers will teach hammer texturing and metal forming techniques. You can further customize your rings by giving them a bright, polished finish or a patina, creating an antiquated aesthetic. Safety precautions, such as masks and social distancing, will be in place, and no food or drinks will be allowed, although participants (age 21 and older) will receive a certificate for a free beer from a local brewery.Head toin the West End for the opening night of the. Artist Kara Bialecki, aka L’Instant, says her latest paintings “started as a vision to connect with inspiring women creators in Pittsburgh and paint them.” She says the show illustrates women of all shades, sizes, backgrounds, and ethnicities, and seeks to “revere each muse in their individual and diverse beauty.”Especially during election times, "Middle America" is lumped together as one homogenous place, which is far from the reality. As shown in, the Midwest, Rust Belt, and other looked-over parts of the country are, and have always been, filled with queer people. Joinfor a reading in celebration of the anthology, including readings from writers Aaron Foley, Angela Pupino, Kai Minosh Pyle, and José Quiñones.Frida Kahlo's paintings are well known to even casual art enthusiasts, but less common is work showing her life behind-the-scenes. A new exhibit at the, shares over 100 photos of Kahlo's private life, including some taken by her father Guillermo Kahlo, who was a professional photographer. The photos show her friends, her marriage to Diego Rivera, and her changing sartorial choices.Warmer weather and a bit of sun have finally arrived, Pittsburgh! Take advantage with an, a curated, comfortable 3-6 mile excursion through the beautiful city park.will be limiting the walk to 15 participants and masks are required to comply with social distancing. Boots recommended.Angry about the moral decay of capitalism? So is National Book Award winner. He, along with fellow writer and translator, are here to share that outrage with Pittsburgh during theat. The virtual event includes readings of passages from Borzutsky’s book, which is described as an “unflinching poetic reckoning with the twenty-first century.”Thewill present two virtual productions,and. Written by Naomi Iizuka,is described on Point Park’s website as a “visceral blend of classical mythology and real-life stories told by street kids,” all set in an abandoned pier on the “outermost edge of a city.”, a 2007 comedy by MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, takes a satirical look at life, death, and technology.