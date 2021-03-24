Seven Days in Pittsburgh: March 25-31

click to enlarge Photo: David Bachman Photography James Lesniak at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters during the recording of “Women’s March – A Celebration of Women Composers” — see Fri., March 26

click to enlarge Photo: Emily Kane/Bike PGH Attendees at a prior Bike PGH event demonstrate fixing a flat tire ahead of WMNBikePGH Workshop’s Spring Tune Up.

click to enlarge Screenshot: Stephen A. Schrum Cast of Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company’s Dark Hamlet

Top Row, left to right: Stephen A. Schrum, director; John Paul Ritchey, Hamlet; Logan Tomko, Horatio; Emily Buckel, Ophelia; Middle Row, left to right: Jason Vichinsky, Claudius/Ghost; Felicia Dusha, Gertrude; Cletus McConville, Polonius; Clayton Gregg V, Laertes; Third Row, left to right: Joseph Fitz, Rosencrantz, Player King; Callum Vargo, Guildenstern/Gravedigger; Deanna Lesso: Osric/Player Queen; Michele Laity, stage manager; Bottom row: Chloe Mager, assistant stage manager

click to enlarge Photo: Sandy Parks Beverley Street members Allan Carr, Janie Rothfield, and Bill Wellington, part of Calliope’s Celtic Music Fest

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Murrell Event moderator for Honoring Women on the Frontline of COVID-19 Audrey J. Murrell, Ph.D. Professor of Business Administration, Psychology, Public and International Affairs, University of Pittsburgh

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures/CNN Films Justice Ginsburg mid workout routine in RBG

Hear from queer Pittsburgh authoras they read from their latest bookduring aat. Described as “creative nonfiction with a surreal twist,” Lefever’s work will be read along with readers Lisa Summe, Shooooz, and Pres DaPoet.Next in line for the2021 CSA performance season is, a play about “the last surviving support group in Pittsburgh for lonely people.” The performance, written by Pittsburgh-based playwright and musician Nick Navari, focuses on Penny, her surprise pregnancy, and her boyfriend’s subsequent departure. Local Singles is described as a pop musical, so be prepared to have songs stuck in your head long after the show has ended.To learn more about The Andy Warhol Museum’s current exhibition, join thefor. The Lit Fridays series features monthly conversations and performances on the last Friday of each month. Faustine will share her “My Country” series that is part of, in which artists revisit Andy Warhol’s 1985 publicationby producing their own picture of contemporary American life. Faustine, a native New Yorker and award-winning photographer, examines modern injustices through photography of public monuments and civic buildings that relate to African American histories.Join thefor, a virtual concert event celebrating the history of female composers, from Hildegard von Bingen, famed 11th-century musician and Benedictine nun, to Grammy award-winning modern classical composer Libby Larsen. The event will be broadcast through the Opera's YouTube channel.It’s time to pull out the old Schwinn from the basement and get ready to ride. But if your bike needs a bit of a tune up before hitting the pavement, join Katie Blackburn from Free Ride for a virtual class on how to get your brakes, tires, and gear shifts in proper order. Theis presented byin partnership with Venture Outdoors, and available by Zoom, so Blackburn can answer any questions riders might have.If you’ve ever wondered what Shakespeare’swould be like if Hamlet were in the middle of a morphine dream, joinfor a production of. The production, directed by Dr. Stephen A. Schrum, begins with the “To be or not to be” soliloquy and continues for just under an hour with about one-sixth of the original script out of its usual order. Schrum edited the script for the production, which will feature current students, alumni, and a special guest alum.Join a trio of folk musicians and singers for. Described on the Calliope website as a “journey in song and melody from Scotland to Appalachia and back again,” the Facebook Live event features theband, with Janie Rothfield on the fiddle, Bill Wellington on clawhammer banjo and mandolin, and Allan Carr on backup guitar and mandocello. Enjoy concerts and storytelling, as well as jams and musical workshops over Zoom.The start and success of the American Revolution led to a democracy subsequently copied the world over. Learn just exactly how America won its sovereignty from Britain with theexhibit now on display at the. There are rare artifacts, engaging interactives, and an immersive exhibit design that showcases the history of how Americans have voted, protested, and engaged with our politics.The University of Pittsburgh Library System and the Pitt Community Engagement Center in Homewood will conclude Women’s History Month with. The virtual event welcomes women across health care, education, and other industries to talk about the struggles and consequences of balancing work with the stress of taking on extra duties in the home, such as childcare.Thewill host a screening of the documentary, about the life and work of the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, along with the. The film will be followed by a Q&A with representatives from the ACLU and a discussion about what needs to be done for women's rights in Pennsylvania.