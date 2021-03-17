Seven Days in Pittsburgh: March 18-24

TALK • VIRTUAL
Join the magnanimous, well-regarded, and sometimes controversial former Allegheny County Coroner Cyril Wecht for an evening of fascinating conversation that will explore Wecht’s memoir The Life and Deaths of Cyril Wecht: Memoirs of America’s Most Controversial Forensic Pathologist. The virtual talk, hosted by the Heinz History Center, will include Wecht’s co-author Jeff Sewald, and will explore Wecht’s experiences with high-profile cases, such as the deaths of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, as well as his battles inside Pittsburgh politics. 7-8 p.m. $10. heinzhistorycenter.org
Fri., March 19
DANCE • VIRTUAL
The Student Choreography Project, a program highlighting talent from the Point Park University Conservatory Dance Company, looks a little different this year. As opposed to taking the stage, dance students will present works they created via a video-on-demand performance. See the end result of dancers working with and instructing their peers, and coordinating with lighting and stage management to produce a show from start to finish. Video available to view through 11:45 p.m. on Sun., March 21. $5-15. playhouse.pointpark.edu
Sat., March 20
PUPPETS • VIRTUAL
World Puppet Day approaches, and the Virtual Puppet Residency is hosting three Open House events for free: one for children, one for all ages, and one for adults. The two-to-five-minute sketches presented will be variations on the theme of experimentation, and they are all designed specifically for online viewing. The residency was developed by Pittsburgh-based artist Tom Sarver, and its 50 current residents join the program from more than 15 countries. The children’s program will be fun, uplifting shows, while the all-ages event will include announcements before inappropriate material for children is presented, and may address serious social issues. 10 a.m. (children’s show), 2 p.m. (adult and all-ages shows). Free. tomsarver.com/virtual-puppetry-residency
Sun., March 21
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh New Works brings a new virtual play reading experience to the city with A Matter of Trust. The play chronicles an attorney’s journey to find and protect his missing son who’s suspected to be involved with a radical environmental group. The play was written by Barry Kogut, a retired attorney himself. 7 p.m. Free. pittsburghnewworks.org
Mon., March 22
MAGIC • VIRTUAL
Erie native Dorothy Dietrich, oft nicknamed "The First Lady of Magic," gained fame early in her career as an escape artist, but was best known for performing a trick where she appeared to catch a bullet in her mouth. Now, the “female Houdini” is joining fellow female illusionist Jade for Monday Night Magic: Live Online, the weekly off-Broadway virtual magic show aired locally by magic venue Liberty Magic and hosted by David Corsaro. For those who want a more intimate, live show feel, the event offers a “Front Row Experience” where, for an additional fee, audience members can be “part of the action.” 8 p.m. $20-70. trustarts.org
Tue., March 23
LIT • VIRTUAL
Join City of Asylum for the latest iteration of their Latinx & Proud! reading series, which "continues the important work of celebrating Latinx artists, and empowering the local and national Latinx community." Readers include poet Rocío Carlos, writer and performance artist Rosina Conde, community organizer and poet Nico Amador, and more. The reading will be bilingual, and translations will be available. 7 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org
ART • IRL
In 1985, Andy Warhol published his candid photography book America. The Andy Warhol Museum invites several New York-based artists to revisit and expand on the publication for Fantasy America, a show tackling the American Dream in the midst of recent social and political turmoil. Chief curator José Carlos Diaz says Fantasy America serves to “think about the American experience through the lens of some of the most sensational young artists and writers working during this period of transformation,” who cover national identity, race, gender, sexuality, and society in the U.S. Continues through Aug. 30. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Timed ticketing enforced. warhol.org