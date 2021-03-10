Seven Days in Pittsburgh: March 11-17

click to enlarge Photo: Phil Johnson II Spring Flower Show: Canopy of Color at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, see Mon., March 15 for more details

Learn how science and art complement each other with science writer and naturalist Rosemary Mosco during, part of the’s Virtual Speaker Series. Mosco is the creator of theandseries, which use art to educate about ecology and environmental issues. She will share her professional journey of blending cartoons with science, as well as some of the funny creatures she’s met along the way.Beer, brown bread, balsamic vinegar made from Irish stout. That’s right, it’s time to celebrate all things Irish during the. The virtual event comes with tons of goodies — like the aforementioned treats and a customized beer glass from(we’re sponsors!) — as well as Irish pastries and candies, not to mention a ticket to the Pittsburgh Irish Festival in September. The shindig also features lessons on how to bake Irish classics and pour proper pints, as well as music from theand bagpiper. Pick up kits at designated times before the event.Join thefor, a special night where musical director Honeck conducts the musicians for the first time in over a year. The orchestra will perform Mozart's "Serenade No. 6," and “Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence," as well as other classics. Access to the virtual concert will be available through PSO's Front Row program, which provides performances from the orchestra while in-person shows remain suspended.presents, a show featuring the highly textured paintings and collage work of local artist. In his artist statement, Cavalline says he uses organic elements incorporated with “old and found materials such as maps, handwritten notes, and other ephemera.” BoxHeart describesas recalling a “sensitive boy’s pure and desperate creation of mythology,” posting on its website that it “speaks to a quiet and insistent longing for magic amid the devastating loss that comes with growing up.”In celebration of the coming spring,is hosting a spectacular new show featuring seasonal blooms.has tens of thousands of spring flowers including hyacinths, petunias, and more, either placed on beds or suspended in the air. Phipps is boasting rain curtains that “cast April showers in the Sunken Garden” and a motorized windmill in the South Conservatory.Fun fact: The oldest site of human habitation in North America is located just an hour from Pittsburgh! Theis in Washington County, and thanks to the, a new virtual event sponsored by several libraries in Allegheny and Washington counties, you don’t even have to leave your home to explore the ancient artifacts of the 19,000 year old shelter.Did you know that the 19th century "plume bloom," an era when wild birds were hunted to make fancy hats out of their feathers, caused such damage to bird populations that some species nearly went extinct? Did you know that the movement against hunting sparked the creation of the National Audubon Society? Learn about all this and more during, a virtual event from theThe Pittsburgh punk bandis synonymous in the city for its annual St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, and the band isn’t letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating again this year. Instead of an in-person concert, the band is hosting ato have some fun and raise money for the Staff Covid Relief Fund of Rex Theater, a South Side music venue which closed in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic. General admission ticket holders get access to the pre-recorded, hour-long event, featuring a mix of new and old performances from the Bastard Bearded gents (who will be watching the show live virtually along with their fans), plus some “fun surprise elements.” For an even more personal experience, VIP participants get a prepared “take and bake” meal from South Side’s Piper’s Pub (either Shepherd's pie or Corned beef and cabbage), a band merch package, and more.