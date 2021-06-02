Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌June 3-9

ART • VIRTUAL
Many writers have heard the truism “write what you know.” In a virtual exhibition at BoxHeart Gallery, guest curator Cindy Lisica presents a turn on the phrase in What We Know, a show featuring Stephanie Gonzalez from Houston, Tobia Makover from Savannah, and Claudia Parducci from Los Angeles. The artists work in a variety of media, from abstract paintings and graphic design to carving and torching. Their work explores what they know and moves viewers through the unique space created by their art. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Wed., June 9. In-person reception with artists on Sat., June 5. Free. boxheartgallery.com/exhibitions
Fri., June 4
FESTIVAL • HYBRID
It’s time once again for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, kicking off today in Downtown Pittsburgh. After being canceled and moved online last year, festival organizers are ready to return to in-person events, most of which are free and open to the public. Check out live performances at the Dollar Bank Main and Riverside stages, look for unique items in the Artist Market, and visit various gallery shows in the Cultural District. There will also be plenty of offerings for those only comfortable experiencing the festival virtually. Continues through Sun., June 13. Various locations. traf.trustarts.org
Get inspired to make the world a more environmentally friendly place with the Go Green at Market Square celebration. The two-day event will include live music from local performers like The Nox Boys, Nina Sainato, Elias Khouri, Deryck Tines and the Lemington Gospel Choir, and Scott Blasey of The Clarks. There will also be educational booths highlighting green initiatives like electric vehicles and home gardening. 12-6 p.m. Continues Sat., June 5. Market Square, Downtown. Free. pittsburghearthday.org
Sat., June 5
EVENT • VIRTUAL
Support the work of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania during its virtual Spring Gala. The reproductive and sexual health nonprofit will present Let Laughter Bloom: An Evening of Humor and Heart, an event hosted by Ophira Eisenberg of the NPR program Ask Me Another and featuring a lineup of New York-based comedians. There will also be a raffle. 7:30-8:30 p.m. $150. Click on the Upcoming Events tab at plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-western-pennsylvania
EVENT • IRL
Celebrate Pride with Trans YOUniting and the Pittsburgh Pride Group during the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Parade. The community march will begin Downtown in front of the City-County Building and cross the Andy Warhol Bridge to Allegheny Commons Park West, where there will be a mini-fest with food trucks, music and performances, and organization booths. The march and mini-fest are part of a larger slate of Pride events over the weekend, including a Rocky Horror Picture Show singalong and International Whores Day with Sex Workers Outreach Project. 12-6 p.m. Begins at 414 Grant St., Downtown. Free. lgbtqpittsburgh.com
Sun., June 6
FESTIVAL • IRL
Discover the biodiversity of a beloved Pittsburgh park when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents its BioBlitz Family Fun Festival. Head to Schenley Park for a day full of nature-themed activities like nature walks, yoga, and botanical drawing classes, all led by scientists and community organizations. Visitors are also encouraged to download the free iNaturalist app to record and share their progress through the day. Face masks required. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration required. phipps.conservatory.org/calendar/detail/bioblitz
Check out one of Pittsburgh’s newest craft breweries when Trace Brewing welcomes local queens for its Drag Brunch. Presented in partnership with S&S Productions, the event will include performances by Luna Skye, Indi Skies, and others. Tickets get you a table reservation for one of the two shows. Food by Soul Biscuit and drinks from Trace will be available to purchase. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. tracebloomfield.com
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” is one of the most recognizable pieces of classical music. Hear another rendition of it when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents violinist Joshua Bell, who will perform his signature interpretation of the piece. The orchestra’s cello section will also be featured in Piazzolla's “Primavera Porteño” (Spring) from “Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas” (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires), as well as Bell’s new arrangement of Chopin’s “Nocturne in B-Flat Minor.” The program will close with "Verano Porteño” (Summer) from “Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas.” 7:30 p.m. Available through Sat., June 20. $15. pittsburghsymphony.org/calendar
FILM • VIRTUAL
Halloween is months away, but Film Kitchen just can’t wait to creep out viewers with a locally made offering. The monthly screening event will present Macabre Manor, a horror comedy series about a local TV station still operating after a global zombie pandemic, and the rivalry between the station’s morning news crew and late-night scary movie show host. A press release says the series creators were inspired by zombie films and late-night horror movie series such as Pittsburgh’s own Chiller Theater. The event will take place on the Film Kitchen Twitch channel. 7 p.m. Free. jumpcuttheater.org
EVENT • IRL
Remember that scene in Jurassic Park when the T-Rex attacked the kids in the car? Now you can live that experience — minus the fear of death — at the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru. The interactive adventure, taking over The Pavilion at Star Lake, dares families to drive past animatronic dinosaurs displayed in realistic scenes. Highlights include a 50-foot Spinosaurus and the gigantic Megalodon shark. 1-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 13 with extended times Thu.-Sun. Closed Mon.-Tue. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. jurassicquest.com