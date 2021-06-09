‌Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌June 10-16

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Detre Library and Archives at the Heinz History Center Women Welders at Dravo pose for a group photo, 1943-1944, part of the We Can Do It! WWII exhibit at Heinz History Center — see Mon., June 14

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of ZYNKA Gallery Cowboys in the Kitchen at ZYNKA Gallery

IRL = In Real Life event; VIRTUAL = Streaming or Online-only event; HYBRID = Mix of In Real Life and Online event

presents, a solo show celebrating the work and life of Pittsburgh native, who died in August 2020 of accidental heroin/fentanyl poisoning. Described as “spontaneous” and “explosive,” while still utilizing intricate line work, Osterhout’s work depicts “intertwining, curious relationships, with colorful figures flowing into and out of each other, transforming each other in the process.” The drawings are colorful and odd, and are sure to capture the viewer’s eye as they move along the exhibit.Homestead has been home to multiple tragedies over its history, including deaths involved in the Battle of Homestead labor strike. Another less discussed misfortune is being highlighted by thewith its virtual presentation of. The online program from history buff Tammy Hepps details how the government “embarked upon a massive propaganda campaign to convince the 8,000 residents” of The Ward, an immigrant neighborhood in Homestead, to move to make way for expansion of the Homestead Works steel mill.will transport audiences to 1969 New York City with a virtual production of. Based on a novel of the same name, the final show of New Hazlett’s CSA series follows the titular character, a Puerto Rican teen who becomes frustrated with her family and living in Spanish Harlem. Things change, however, when she’s drawn to a Puerto Rican activist group protesting the city’s failure to provide basic services to their neighborhood. The performance will take place over Crowdcast.will become an outdoor dance party when Pittsburgh electronic producer Ron Mist presentssilent disco. The event invites party people to put on some wireless headphones and enjoy two nights of dance music sets by Mist, as well as Royal Haunts, Pink Camo, and Paula from TASTE. All ages are welcome, and masks are required on the dance floor.In 2019, Pittsburgh officially designated Juneteenth as a holiday. Before then, despite the lack of designation, the city's Black community found ways to celebrate the historic event, which commemorates the nationwide emancipation of slavery. Now, city residents can enjoy many festivities from local organizations.andare teaming up to bring theto Chartiers Playground. This event promises a kids fun zone and performances by BHB, House of Soul Band, and jazz violinist Rodney McCoy. Masks are required to attend.It's unlikely Pittsburghers will spot two cowboys and a horse hanging out on the linoleum floors of some yinzer kitchen, but with’s new exhibition, that’s exactly what you can expect.displays surreal oil works from painter, described on Zynka’s website as “an assembly of gatherings, a constructed pastiche of style conflicts, pop transcendence, and a sense of humor in the living room.”If you missed thetraveling exhibit the first time it came to the, don’t worry — it’s back. A press release describes the show as exploring Western Pennsylvania’s “incredible impact on the home, industrial, and battle fronts during World War II.” Learn about local Tuskegee Airmen, and the area connections to the jeep, the iconic Rosie the Riveter, and more. There will also be items from the museum’s collection on display, including the U.S. Army Air Corps jacket worn by Western Pa. native, WWII veteran, and Hollywood star Jimmy Stewart.COVID-19 cases are down and many indoor venues are reopening … time to head to a giant dark room and watch some freaking lasers. And no better tunes go along with those lights than that of The Beatles. Theat theis hosting theshow, which promises an epic, family-friendly journey following John, Paul, George, and Ringo all across their music catalogue. Seating capacity is limited to 25 members per show.has consistently published stories with an emphasis on Appalachian studies and history. To celebrate their new and recent releases, the press is hosting an online party with Bloomfield’s. The evening will focus on four new books: Geoffrey Hilsabeck’s, Renee K. Nicholson’s, Shaun Slifer’s, and last but not least, Deesha Philyaw’s acclaimed. All books are available for purchase on White Whale’s bookshop.org list for recent and upcoming events.