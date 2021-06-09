‌Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌June 10-16

ART • IRL
Irma Freeman Center for Imagination presents Phantasmagoricals, a solo show celebrating the work and life of Pittsburgh native Kevin Osterhout, who died in August 2020 of accidental heroin/fentanyl poisoning. Described as “spontaneous” and “explosive,” while still utilizing intricate line work, Osterhout’s work depicts “intertwining, curious relationships, with colorful figures flowing into and out of each other, transforming each other in the process.” The drawings are colorful and odd, and are sure to capture the viewer’s eye as they move along the exhibit. Continues through July 2. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
TALK • VIRTUAL
Homestead has been home to multiple tragedies over its history, including deaths involved in the Battle of Homestead labor strike. Another less discussed misfortune is being highlighted by the Battle of Homestead Foundation with its virtual presentation of Destruction of "The Ward" — 80 Years Later. The online program from history buff Tammy Hepps details how the government “embarked upon a massive propaganda campaign to convince the 8,000 residents” of The Ward, an immigrant neighborhood in Homestead, to move to make way for expansion of the Homestead Works steel mill. 7:30-9 p.m. Free. battleofhomestead.org
Fri., June 11
THEATER • VIRTUAL
New Hazlett Theater will transport audiences to 1969 New York City with a virtual production of The Revolution of Evelyn Serrano. Based on a novel of the same name, the final show of New Hazlett’s CSA series follows the titular character, a Puerto Rican teen who becomes frustrated with her family and living in Spanish Harlem. Things change, however, when she’s drawn to a Puerto Rican activist group protesting the city’s failure to provide basic services to their neighborhood. The performance will take place over Crowdcast. 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Pay what you like. newhazletttheater.org/events/revolution-evelyn-serrano
Sat., June 12
PARTY • IRL
Schenley Plaza will become an outdoor dance party when Pittsburgh electronic producer Ron Mist presents A Celebration of Being Alive silent disco. The event invites party people to put on some wireless headphones and enjoy two nights of dance music sets by Mist, as well as Royal Haunts, Pink Camo, and Paula from TASTE. All ages are welcome, and masks are required on the dance floor. 7:30-11 p.m. Continues on Sun., June 13. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15. linktr.ee/Ronmist
EVENT • IRL
In 2019, Pittsburgh officially designated Juneteenth as a holiday. Before then, despite the lack of designation, the city's Black community found ways to celebrate the historic event, which commemorates the nationwide emancipation of slavery. Now, city residents can enjoy many festivities from local organizations. Pittsburgh Parks and Pittsburgh’s District 2 are teaming up to bring the Western Pa. Juneteenth Kickoff Fest to Chartiers Playground. This event promises a kids fun zone and performances by BHB, House of Soul Band, and jazz violinist Rodney McCoy. Masks are required to attend. 10 a.m.-9:00 p.m. 3799 Chartiers Ave., Chartiers. Free. pittsburghparks.org/juneteenth
ART • IRL
It's unlikely Pittsburghers will spot two cowboys and a horse hanging out on the linoleum floors of some yinzer kitchen, but with Zynka Gallery’s new exhibition, that’s exactly what you can expect. Cowboys in the Kitchen displays surreal oil works from painter Scott Hunter, described on Zynka’s website as “an assembly of gatherings, a constructed pastiche of style conflicts, pop transcendence, and a sense of humor in the living room.” Continues through July 18. 12-4 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com
Mon., June 14
EXHIBIT • IRL
If you missed the We Can Do It! WWII traveling exhibit the first time it came to the Heinz History Center, don’t worry — it’s back. A press release describes the show as exploring Western Pennsylvania’s “incredible impact on the home, industrial, and battle fronts during World War II.” Learn about local Tuskegee Airmen, and the area connections to the jeep, the iconic Rosie the Riveter, and more. There will also be items from the museum’s collection on display, including the U.S. Army Air Corps jacket worn by Western Pa. native, WWII veteran, and Hollywood star Jimmy Stewart. Continues through Dec. 31. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with museum admission. heinzhistorycenter.org/exhibits
Tue., June 15
SCREEN • IRL
COVID-19 cases are down and many indoor venues are reopening … time to head to a giant dark room and watch some freaking lasers. And no better tunes go along with those lights than that of The Beatles. The Buhl Planetarium at the Carnegie Science Center is hosting the Laser Beatles show, which promises an epic, family-friendly journey following John, Paul, George, and Ringo all across their music catalogue. Seating capacity is limited to 25 members per show. 1:30-2 p.m. 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. $2 for members, $8 for non-members. carnegiesciencecenter.org
Wed., June 16
LIT • VIRTUAL
WVU Press has consistently published stories with an emphasis on Appalachian studies and history. To celebrate their new and recent releases, the press is hosting an online party with Bloomfield’s White Whale Bookstore. The evening will focus on four new books: Geoffrey Hilsabeck’s American Vaudeville, Renee K. Nicholson’s Fierce and Delicate: Essays on Dance and Illness, Shaun Slifer’s So Much to Be Angry About: Appalachian Movement Press and Radical DIY Publishing, 1969-1979, and last but not least, Deesha Philyaw’s acclaimed The Secret Lives of Church Ladies. All books are available for purchase on White Whale’s bookshop.org list for recent and upcoming events. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com