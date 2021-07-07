Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 8-14

Thu., July 8
ART • VIRTUAL
Curators’ Lecture: Fashioning an Exhibition at the Frick Art Museum will offer insight into the process of creating the Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 exhibit. Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum curator Christina Johnson will share her experiences, and curators from the Frick will join her to discuss women’s sports fashion in the Western world. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. thefrickpittsburgh.org/exhibitions
Fri., July 9
COMEDY • IRL
Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Fortune Feimster takes the stage at the Pittsburgh Improv. She has appeared on TV shows like Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has an hour-long special out on Netflix. In addition to appearing on the big and small screens, she’s done voiceover work for animated TV shows. Some seating may be sold out, so make sure to visit the Pittsburgh Improv website for full showtimes and availability. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sat., July 10. 166 E. Bridge St., Homestead. $35-85. improv.com/pittsburgh
ART • IRL
Pittsburgh Society of Artists, an organization representing more than 300 members, hosts their 55th Annual Juried Exhibition at Brew House Art Gallery. The event will showcase 29 artists and their work, and awards will be given based on a juried selection. The opening reception will be held on Friday for members of the organization, and is available to the public Thursdays through Saturdays. 6 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. pittsburghsocietyofartists.org
Sat., July 10
MARKET • IRL
On the second Saturday of every month, tattoo shop and gallery Sanctuary Pittsburgh hosts local artists and artisans for a pop-up vendor market. The market will take place at the parklet across the street, and will occur rain or shine. A full list of vendors will be announced. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. sanctuarypittsburgh.com
Sun., July 11
KIDS • IRL
Bring the kids to Schenley Plaza for a free afternoon of fun. Kid’s Day will feature a balloon artist, crafts, performers, free rides on the PNC Carousel, and more. When you’re in need of a cooling refreshment, get ice cream from Millie’s Ice Cream Truck, which will also be on site for the August, September, and October Kid’s Days. 12-4 p.m. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org/event/kids-day-in-schenley-plaza
MARKET • IRL
The Carnegie Farmers Market celebrates the conservation of monarch butterflies with the Butterfly Festival. The festival is held at the market with numerous activities, including crafting butterfly masks and artwork, educational materials, chalk drawing, butterfly hopscotch and more. Mayor Stacie Riley of the Carnegie Borough signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Monarch Pledge in March with a promise to participate in actions like planting monarch-friendly gardens around the area to help expand and conserve the monarch butterfly species. 12-3 p.m. E. Main St., Carnegie. Free. carnegieborough.com/monarch
EVENT • IRL
The Irwin Business & Professional Association hosts C.A.R.L.Con - Collectables & Cosplay Show, a small convention for collectors at Shidle Hall. The event will feature various categories of collectibles to buy, sell, or admire, including vintage baseball cards, Golden Age comic books, Star Wars, local beer cans, and more. C.A.R.L.Con will also include activities such as basket auctions and a cosplay contest, where guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. Food from local vendors will be available as well. 12-5 p.m. 417 Main St., Irwin. $6. downtownirwin.com
Mon., July 12
ANIMALS • IRL
Explore the biodiversity of Africa’s wildlife during African Adventure at the National Aviary. The immersive show presents birds from the grasslands, savannahs, deserts, and tropical forests, including an African Penguin, a Grey Crowned-crane, and a Red-billed Hornbill. The ongoing show, presented by AAA Travel, will also teach viewers about how they can support conservation efforts in Africa. 11-11:30 a.m. Continues through Sept. 6. 700 Arch St., North Side. $5. aviary.org/calendar
Tue., July 13
FILM • VIRTUAL
Jump Cut Theater presents its monthly edition of Film Kitchen, featuring a selection of short films created by local artists Brooke Schooles and Rishi Sethi. Schooles collaborated with musicians Heather Kropf, Emay, and Mast, resulting in three music-related shorts “that beautifully match sound and image.” Sethi presents two documentaries: Contours - a story of First Waves, documenting river surfing, and Nut Boys, the story of a frat bro with a nut allergy. Streaming on Twitch. 7 p.m. Free. jumpcuttheater.org
Wed., July 14
FILM • IRL
Southside Works continues their summer long series, Movies On The Mon, with an outdoor screening of the 2009 romantic comedy Adventureland starring Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg. The plot follows young amusement park workers in summer 1987 and was shot in Pittsburgh’s very own Kennywood. The event begins with a live performance by Pittsburgh musician John Gresh. 7 p.m. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. southsideworks.com/featured-events