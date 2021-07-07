Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 8-14

click to enlarge Photo: Matt Misisco Fortune Feimster at Pittsburgh Improv

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Faix Hooded vultures at the National Aviary

click to enlarge Rishi Sethi's Contours - a story of First Waves

at thewill offer insight into the process of creating theexhibit. Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum curatorwill share her experiences, and curators from the Frick will join her to discuss women’s sports fashion in the Western world.Stand-up comedian, actor, and writertakes the stage at the. She has appeared on TV shows likeand, and has an hour-long special out on Netflix. In addition to appearing on the big and small screens, she’s done voiceover work for animated TV shows. Some seating may be sold out, so make sure to visit the Pittsburgh Improv website for full showtimes and availability., an organization representing more than 300 members, hosts their. The event will showcase 29 artists and their work, and awards will be given based on a juried selection. The opening reception will be held on Friday for members of the organization, and is available to the public Thursdays through Saturdays.On the second Saturday of every month, tattoo shop and galleryhosts local artists and artisans for a pop-up vendor market. The market will take place at the parklet across the street, and will occur rain or shine. A full list of vendors will be announced.Bring the kids tofor a free afternoon of fun.will feature a balloon artist, crafts, performers, free rides on the PNC Carousel, and more. When you’re in need of a cooling refreshment, get ice cream from Millie’s Ice Cream Truck, which will also be on site for the August, September, and October Kid’s Days.Thecelebrates the conservation of monarch butterflies with the. The festival is held at the market with numerous activities, including crafting butterfly masks and artwork, educational materials, chalk drawing, butterfly hopscotch and more. Mayor Stacie Riley of the Carnegie Borough signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Monarch Pledge in March with a promise to participate in actions like planting monarch-friendly gardens around the area to help expand and conserve the monarch butterfly species.Thehosts, a small convention for collectors at. The event will feature various categories of collectibles to buy, sell, or admire, including vintage baseball cards, Golden Age comic books, Star Wars, local beer cans, and more. C.A.R.L.Con will also include activities such as basket auctions and a cosplay contest, where guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. Food from local vendors will be available as well.Explore the biodiversity of Africa’s wildlife duringat the National Aviary. The immersive show presents birds from the grasslands, savannahs, deserts, and tropical forests, including an African Penguin, a Grey Crowned-crane, and a Red-billed Hornbill. The ongoing show, presented by AAA Travel, will also teach viewers about how they can support conservation efforts in Africa.presents its monthly edition of, featuring a selection of short films created by local artistsand. Schooles collaborated with musicians Heather Kropf, Emay, and Mast, resulting in three music-related shorts “that beautifully match sound and image.” Sethi presents two documentaries:, documenting river surfing, and, the story of a frat bro with a nut allergy. Streaming on Twitch.continues their summer long series,, with an outdoor screening of the 2009 romantic comedystarring Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg. The plot follows young amusement park workers in summer 1987 and was shot in Pittsburgh’s very own Kennywood. The event begins with a live performance by Pittsburgh musician John Gresh.