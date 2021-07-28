Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures Sly Stone in Summer Of Soul, playing at Tull Family Theater

The Harlem Cultural Festival took place the same summer as the famed Woodstock festival, but received virtually no coverage, despite featuring names like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. Learn about this incredible event with the documentary, directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, drummer of the famous band The Roots. The film is streaming on Hulu but will be playing at thefor five nights, so you can enjoy the music and performances on a bigger screen.The work of ceramic artist Shanna Fliegel is showcased in, a solo exhibition at, described as “an inquiry of how the natural environment and built world shape and influence how humans navigate change and trauma.” Fliegal is a New Jersey native whose ceramic work has taken her across the U.S., from New York to Illinois, and Virginia to Montana, as she explores the anthropocene, or the geological age of humans.Two Pittsburgh-based artists and fashion designers, I Am Yochanan and Norma Cusin of Pynk Pyneapple, presentat the. The event features numerous local artists, including poets, fashion designers, and models showcasing their work. The evening also includes music, food, and drinks.TheOrganizing Committee is looking for help planning next year’s Town Hall and Summit. Let your voice be heard at their annual cookout and recruitment event taking place at the Bartlett Shelter in. The committee will provide hot dogs, veggie burgers, buns, condiments, and ice water. Guests are invited to bring covered side dishes, desserts, and additional things to grill. Those not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.Enjoy tacos, beer, tequila, live music, and more during theat Carrie Blast Furnaces, in partnership with. Curbside Cocina, El Gusto Criollo International, Cool Beans, Cilantro and Ajo, and Brisketburgh are among the 20 participating food trucks. Millie's Homemade Ice Cream, Sticklers Ice Pops, and Knock About Coffee will be there to provide non-taco options. There will also be live music by the Sweaty Already String Band, Truth & Rites, and The Moat Rats.invites kids ages 7-10 to experience the museum and its surrounding areas during thecamp. The event takes young participants on an educational hunt around the North Side neighborhood and inside the museum to discover hidden treasures within the art installations, sidewalks, and gardens.Join theat thefor a production of. Written by Neil Simon and directed by Marya Sea Kaminski, the romantic comedy follows newlyweds Corie and Paul as they move into their first New York City apartment. Their relationship is tested by endless flights of stairs and eccentric neighbors, as well as their very different personalities. Register by July 29 for free tickets.The environmental consequences of human actions may come to mind during these particularly hazy Pittsburgh days. For those who want to continue turning over these concerns, joinfor a virtual reading withand, who will discuss their respective books,