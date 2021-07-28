 Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 29-Aug. 4

Sly Stone in Summer Of Soul, playing at Tull Family Theater
Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Sly Stone in Summer Of Soul, playing at Tull Family Theater

Thu., July 29

FILM • IRL
 The Harlem Cultural Festival took place the same summer as the famed Woodstock festival, but received virtually no coverage, despite featuring names like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. Learn about this incredible event with the documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, drummer of the famous band The Roots. The film is streaming on Hulu but will be playing at the Tull Family Theater for five nights, so you can enjoy the music and performances on a bigger screen. 2:45 p.m. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $11. tullfamilytheater.com

Resolute Accumulations at UnSmoke Systems Artspace
Photo: Shanna Fliegel/Courtesy of UnSmoke Systems Artspace
Resolute Accumulations at UnSmoke Systems Artspace

Fri., July 30

ART • IRL
The work of ceramic artist Shanna Fliegel is showcased in Resolute Accumulations, a solo exhibition at UnSmoke Systems Artspace, described as “an inquiry of how the natural environment and built world shape and influence how humans navigate change and trauma.” Fliegal is a New Jersey native whose ceramic work has taken her across the U.S., from New York to Illinois, and Virginia to Montana, as she explores the anthropocene, or the geological age of humans. Continues through July 31. 1137 Braddock Ave., Braddock. Free. unsmokeartspace.com

Sat., July 31

FASHION • IRL
 Two Pittsburgh-based artists and fashion designers, I Am Yochanan and Norma Cusin of Pynk Pyneapple, present The Legends: Fashion Show & Showcase at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The event features numerous local artists, including poets, fashion designers, and models showcasing their work. The evening also includes music, food, and drinks. 3-10 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25-50. Search “The Legends: Fashion Show & Showcase” on Facebook


EVENT • IRL
The Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit Organizing Committee is looking for help planning next year’s Town Hall and Summit. Let your voice be heard at their annual cookout and recruitment event taking place at the Bartlett Shelter in Schenley Park. The committee will provide hot dogs, veggie burgers, buns, condiments, and ice water. Guests are invited to bring covered side dishes, desserts, and additional things to grill. Those not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bartlett Street and Hobart Road, Squirrel Hill. Free. pittsburghracialjusticesummit.org

Cool Beans truck, coming to Pittsburgh Taco Takeover Festival
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Cool Beans truck, coming to Pittsburgh Taco Takeover Festival

Sun., Aug. 1

FOOD • IRL
 Enjoy tacos, beer, tequila, live music, and more during the Pittsburgh Taco Takeover Festival at Carrie Blast Furnaces, in partnership with Rivers of Steel. Curbside Cocina, El Gusto Criollo International, Cool Beans, Cilantro and Ajo, and Brisketburgh are among the 20 participating food trucks. Millie's Homemade Ice Cream, Sticklers Ice Pops, and Knock About Coffee will be there to provide non-taco options. There will also be live music by the Sweaty Already String Band, Truth & Rites, and The Moat Rats. 12-7 p.m. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $10-15, free for children under 5. Search “Pittsburgh Taco Takeover Festival” on Facebook

Mon., Aug 2

KIDS • IRL
The Mattress Factory invites kids ages 7-10 to experience the museum and its surrounding areas during the Northside Explorers camp. The event takes young participants on an educational hunt around the North Side neighborhood and inside the museum to discover hidden treasures within the art installations, sidewalks, and gardens. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Aug. 6. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. $250 per child, $175 for members. mattress.org/events

Tue., Aug. 3

STAGE • IRL
 Join the Pittsburgh Public Theater at the Allegheny Overlook for a production of Barefoot in the Park. Written by Neil Simon and directed by Marya Sea Kaminski, the romantic comedy follows newlyweds Corie and Paul as they move into their first New York City apartment. Their relationship is tested by endless flights of stairs and eccentric neighbors, as well as their very different personalities. Register by July 29 for free tickets. 7 p.m. Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth and Stanwix Street, Downtown. Free. ppt.org

Wed., Aug. 4

LIT • VIRTUAL
The environmental consequences of human actions may come to mind during these particularly hazy Pittsburgh days. For those who want to continue turning over these concerns, join White Whale Bookstore for a virtual reading with Colin Jerolmack and Seamus McGraw, who will discuss their respective books, Up to Heaven and Down to Hell: Fracking, Freedom, and Community in an American Town and The End of Country: Dispatches from the Frack Zone. 7-8:30 p.m. Free or pay what you can. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

Powered By Foundation