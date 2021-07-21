Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

click to enlarge Photo: Nick Paradise/Kennywood Park Kidsfest at Kennywood

Thu., July 22



KIDS • IRL

EVENT • IRL

Fri., July 23



DANCE • VIRTUAL

Sat., July 24



MARKET • IRL

DRAG • IRL

Sun., July 25



FUNDRAISER • IRL

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Kenia at Allegheny Overlook

Mon., July 26



LIT • IRL

Tue., July 27



MUSIC • IRL

click to enlarge Photo: Adrenaline PR Gemini Syndrome

Wed., July 28



MUSIC • IRL

It isn’t a Pittsburgh summer without a family trip to. The iconic Pittsburgh amusement park is hosting, a thrilling weekend-long event for the little ones. Besides riding on roller coasters in Kiddieland, Kidsfest includes meet-and-greets with famous costumed superheroes, princes and princesses, furry friends, and more.This season is a great time to enjoy Pittsburgh city parks and green spaces. Enjoy the greenery of nature and a whole host of fun activities at theblock party in. There will be live music, games, and food and drink specials provided by, a Downtown restaurant specializing in rustic Italian cuisine, wine, and classic cocktails.Classic cars and dance meet during, a contemporary ballet performance inspired by’s art exhibition. Caruso, a local dancer and choreographer, joins her Bodiography dancers in the world premiere of this dance film, which also features an original score from composer and multi-instrumentalist Gala Aranaga. The event will take place on City of Asylum’s virtual platform, City of Asylum @ Home. A live Q&A will follow.One of the city’s most popular pop-up marketsheads tothis summer with area vendors selling a wide variety of goods. Support local artists and makers as you shop for family-owned wine, hand-crafted candles, and homemade treats, as well as self-care items, unique gifts, and more.Who says you have to wait until October to get spooky? If you love the macabre and the freaky, you’ll love this night of drag hosted byin Oakland. Thewill feature Violencia!, Miss Ter, May May Graves, and Maddelynn Hatter. Funeral Parlour is described as a “queer party for the macabre and demonic.” So get ready to be thrilled and maybe a little scared.Bobby Lamonde was a beloved presence in the Pittsburgh music scene, stretching back to his days in glam-rock bands Trash Vegas and The Science Fiction Idols. Lamonde died in May at the age of 53, leaving many fans mourning. Remember the local rocker during, a memorial fundraiser at. The event features performances by nine bands and musicians, including Gary Martin of The Science Fiction Idols.Authortravels tofor a signing and discussion of his latest novel,. The novel delves into Shorto’s family history, including the fascinating, seedy exploits of his Sicillian grandfather, who built a small gambling empire in the suburbs of Johnstown, Pa.Brazilian musical artistvisits Pittsburgh for aperformance at. With a singular style described on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website as “deep and sultry, richly diverse, unexpectedly explosive,” Kenia will sing everything from ballads to upbeat Brazilian forro to jazz. She has also displayed her talents at other local events, including the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.LA-based alternative metal bandstops in Pittsburgh during their summer tour for a show at. Look forward to hearing the band’s newly released single “Die with Me,” as well as tracks from their albumsand. The show will also feature performances by special guests A Killer’s Confession, Pushing Veronica, and Eva Under Fire.