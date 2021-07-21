 Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

By

click to enlarge Kidsfest at Kennywood - PHOTO: NICK PARADISE/KENNYWOOD PARK
Photo: Nick Paradise/Kennywood Park
Kidsfest at Kennywood

Thu., July 22

KIDS • IRL
It isn’t a Pittsburgh summer without a family trip to Kennywood. The iconic Pittsburgh amusement park is hosting Kidsfest, a thrilling weekend-long event for the little ones. Besides riding on roller coasters in Kiddieland, Kidsfest includes meet-and-greets with famous costumed superheroes, princes and princesses, furry friends, and more. Continues through Sat., July 24. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $24.99-54.99. kennywood.com/events

EVENT • IRL
This season is a great time to enjoy Pittsburgh city parks and green spaces. Enjoy the greenery of nature and a whole host of fun activities at the Summer at the Square block party in Mellon Square. There will be live music, games, and food and drink specials provided by Talia, a Downtown restaurant specializing in rustic Italian cuisine, wine, and classic cocktails. 5-8 p.m. Mellon Square at Sixth Avenue, Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org/event

Fri., July 23

DANCE • VIRTUAL
Classic cars and dance meet during Maria Caruso’s Ornamental Ecstasy, a contemporary ballet performance inspired by The Frick Pittsburgh’s art exhibition Cast in Chrome: The Art of Hood Ornaments. Caruso, a local dancer and choreographer, joins her Bodiography dancers in the world premiere of this dance film, which also features an original score from composer and multi-instrumentalist Gala Aranaga. The event will take place on City of Asylum’s virtual platform, City of Asylum @ Home. A live Q&A will follow. 6:30 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org/events


Sat., July 24

MARKET • IRL
One of the city’s most popular pop-up markets I Made It! heads to Bakery Square this summer with area vendors selling a wide variety of goods. Support local artists and makers as you shop for family-owned wine, hand-crafted candles, and homemade treats, as well as self-care items, unique gifts, and more. 2-7 p.m. 6424 Penn Ave., Larimer. Free. imadeitmarket.com

DRAG • IRL
Who says you have to wait until October to get spooky? If you love the macabre and the freaky, you’ll love this night of drag hosted by P-Town Bar in Oakland. The Funeral Parlour: Midsommar SCREAM will feature Violencia!, Miss Ter, May May Graves, and Maddelynn Hatter. Funeral Parlour is described as a “queer party for the macabre and demonic.” So get ready to be thrilled and maybe a little scared. 10 p.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $25. ptownbarpgh.com

Sun., July 25

FUNDRAISER • IRL
Bobby Lamonde was a beloved presence in the Pittsburgh music scene, stretching back to his days in glam-rock bands Trash Vegas and The Science Fiction Idols. Lamonde died in May at the age of 53, leaving many fans mourning. Remember the local rocker during Life on Mars with Bobby: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Bobby Lamonde, a memorial fundraiser at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. The event features performances by nine bands and musicians, including Gary Martin of The Science Fiction Idols. 5 p.m. 4023 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12 advance, $15 at the door. thunderbirdmusichall.com

click to enlarge Kenia at Allegheny Overlook - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Kenia at Allegheny Overlook

Mon., July 26

LIT • IRL
Author Russell Shorto travels to Riverstone Bookstore for a signing and discussion of his latest novel, Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob. The novel delves into Shorto’s family history, including the fascinating, seedy exploits of his Sicillian grandfather, who built a small gambling empire in the suburbs of Johnstown, Pa. 7-8:30 p.m. 8850 Covenant Ave., McCandless. Free with registration. riverstonebookstore.com/events


Tue., July 27

MUSIC • IRL
Brazilian musical artist Kenia visits Pittsburgh for a BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive performance at Allegheny Overlook. With a singular style described on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website as “deep and sultry, richly diverse, unexpectedly explosive,” Kenia will sing everything from ballads to upbeat Brazilian forro to jazz. She has also displayed her talents at other local events, including the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. 5 p.m. Seventh Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Gemini Syndrome - PHOTO: ADRENALINE PR
Photo: Adrenaline PR
Gemini Syndrome

Wed., July 28

MUSIC • IRL
LA-based alternative metal band Gemini Syndrome stops in Pittsburgh during their summer tour for a show at Crafthouse Stage & Grill. Look forward to hearing the band’s newly released single “Die with Me,” as well as tracks from their albums Lux and Memento Mori. The show will also feature performances by special guests A Killer’s Confession, Pushing Veronica, and Eva Under Fire. 6 p.m. 5024 Curry Road, Whitehall. $20-25. crafthousepgh.com

