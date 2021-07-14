 Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 15-21 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 15-21

By

click to enlarge Angelina Spicer - PHOTO: COURTESY OF POSITIVE JAM PR
Photo: Courtesy of Positive Jam PR
Angelina Spicer

Thu., July 15

EVENT • VIRTUAL
Hotline Ring returns for its second year to support arts and entertainment programs in Pittsburgh. In the virtual world again this year, you’ll be able to enjoy live performances from your home and support organizations like 1Hood Media, BOOM Concepts, Braddock Carnegie Library Association, Dreams of Hope, The Legacy Arts Project, and PearlArts. This year's program is also offering snack boxes from Casa Brasil, and a Sugar Fix Box from Everyday’s a Sunday. Donations are encouraged and can be given online now. 6-10 p.m. Streaming on YouTube. Free. kelly-strayhorn.org/hotlinering

Fri., July 16

FESTIVAL • IRL
Dozens of the most delicious food trucks in the area are meeting at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino for a weekend at the 2021 Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival. The food trucks will be joined by live entertainment, craft beer and wine, regional artisans and vendors. Family Fun Night on Friday also brings kids’ activities and wiener dog races. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 18. 210 Racetrack Road, Washington. Free. pghfoodtruckfest.com

OUTDOOR • IRL
Fox Chapel Parks Conservancy invites you to discover clusters of Pittsburgh Opera singers and Attack Theatre dancers in Hardie Valley Park during the Summer Candlelit Field Wander. The candlelit fields will create what the conservancy calls a “reverent, diaphanous experience.” To maintain that atmosphere, they ask that people speak in hushed voices and mute their cell phones. Appropriate walking footwear is also recommended. Guests park at the Fairview Elementary School and board shuttles going to the fields every 15 minutes. 9-10 p.m. 738 Dorseyville Road. Fox Chapel. Free. Registration required. foxchapelparksconservancy.org


Sat., July 17

COMEDY • IRL
Showcasing her talents on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, comedian Angelina Spicer is ready to take on Pittsburgh at the Tull Family Theater. The Postpartum Revolution Road Trip chronicles Spicer’s journey into motherhood and her struggle with postpartum depression. At the event, she’ll screen her comedy special, then open the floor for discussion with other survivors and local experts, connecting moms to the care they need when struggling with PPD. 7-9:30 p.m. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $19.50. thetullfamilytheater.org

click to enlarge Christmas in July at The Mall at Robinson - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE MALL AT ROBINSON
Photo: Courtesy of The Mall at Robinson
Christmas in July at The Mall at Robinson
EVENT • IRL
Pittsburgh might be surfing through successive heat waves, but The Mall at Robinson is giving people a taste of winter with the Nutcracker Crawl. This Christmas in July event features 50 nutcrackers from The Steubenville Nutcracker Village, as well as “elfie” photo stations, specialty drinks such as the Grinch Frappucino, and rides on the Robinson Express. Events with Mrs. Claus will also occur throughout the month, including cookie decorating, cupcake decorating, and storytime. Continues through July 31. 100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson. Free. shoprobinsonmall.com/event

Sun., July 18

ART • IRL
The Pittsburgh Drawing Meetup Group is hosting a “drink and draw” event at the Irma Freeman Center For Imagination. The venue is right next door to Bantha Tea Bar which offers a variety of unique tea flavors. Grab a drink and gather your favorite art supplies for a day of blended creativity. The Pittsburgh Drawing Meetup Group welcomes all ages to participate in the event. 2:30-4:30 p.m. 5006 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Pay what you can. meetup.com/pittsburgh-drawing-meetup-group

Mon., July 19

MUSIC • VIRTUAL
Let Pinchas Zukerman’s virtuosity on the violin and viola wash over you during Bow and Baton, an evening with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Zuckerman presents centuries of music, from Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Concerto in G major” to Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, BWV 1041” to Benjamin Britten’s “Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Opus 49.” Principal oboe Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida will also feature on the solo “Interlude.” 7:30 p.m. Available through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1. $15. pittsburghsymphony.org/calendar


Tue., July 20

MUSIC • IRL
If you love classic jazz, and especially the music of Louis Armstrong, you won’t want to miss The Hot Club at Alphabet City. This deep dive into the work of Armstrong will take place in person at the Sampsonia Way Tent. Hot Club leader Tom Roberts will be there to help listeners unpack the incredible and complicated life of Armstrong, with rare and recently discovered images and restorations of early recordings. 8-9:15 p.m., 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. Reservation required. alphabetcity.org

click to enlarge 2019 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Tune-Up - PHOTO: MATTHEW LITTLE
Photo: Matthew Little
2019 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Tune-Up

Wed., July 21

EVENT • IRL
Calling all car lovers! SouthSide Works is hosting the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Tune-Up, an automotive showcase featuring hundreds of different cars. No matter what era or style of car you prefer, Tune-Up will have it, including race cars, exotics, antiques, and show cars. The festival will also have a live performance from acoustic trio The Bricks in the plaza beside Hofbräuhaus. 6-9 p.m. 424 South 27th St., South Side. $20-40. southsideworks.com/featured-events

