Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 15-21

Thu., July 15



Fri., July 16



Sat., July 17



Christmas in July at The Mall at Robinson

Sun., July 18



Mon., July 19



Tue., July 20



2019 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Tune-Up

Wed., July 21



returns for its second year to support arts and entertainment programs in Pittsburgh. In the virtual world again this year, you’ll be able to enjoy live performances from your home and support organizations like, and. This year's program is also offering snack boxes from Casa Brasil, and a Sugar Fix Box from Everyday’s a Sunday. Donations are encouraged and can be given online now.Dozens of the most delicious food trucks in the area are meeting at thefor a weekend at the 2021. The food trucks will be joined by live entertainment, craft beer and wine, regional artisans and vendors. Family Fun Night on Friday also brings kids’ activities and wiener dog races.invites you to discover clusters ofsingers anddancers in Hardie Valley Park during the. The candlelit fields will create what the conservancy calls a “reverent, diaphanous experience.” To maintain that atmosphere, they ask that people speak in hushed voices and mute their cell phones. Appropriate walking footwear is also recommended. Guests park at the Fairview Elementary School and board shuttles going to the fields every 15 minutes.Showcasing her talents on, and, comedian Angelina Spicer is ready to take on Pittsburgh at the. Thechronicles Spicer’s journey into motherhood and her struggle with postpartum depression. At the event, she’ll screen her comedy special, then open the floor for discussion with other survivors and local experts, connecting moms to the care they need when struggling with PPD.Pittsburgh might be surfing through successive heat waves, butis giving people a taste of winter with the. This Christmas in July event features 50 nutcrackers from The Steubenville Nutcracker Village, as well as “elfie” photo stations, specialty drinks such as the Grinch Frappucino, and rides on the Robinson Express. Events with Mrs. Claus will also occur throughout the month, including cookie decorating, cupcake decorating, and storytime.is hosting a “drink and draw” event at the. The venue is right next door to Bantha Tea Bar which offers a variety of unique tea flavors. Grab a drink and gather your favorite art supplies for a day of blended creativity. The Pittsburgh Drawing Meetup Group welcomes all ages to participate in the event.Let’s virtuosity on the violin and viola wash over you during, an evening with the. Zuckerman presents centuries of music, from Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Concerto in G major” to Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, BWV 1041” to Benjamin Britten’s “Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, Opus 49.” Principal oboe Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida will also feature on the solo “Interlude.”If you love classic jazz, and especially the music of, you won’t want to missat. This deep dive into the work of Armstrong will take place in person at the Sampsonia Way Tent. Hot Club leader Tom Roberts will be there to help listeners unpack the incredible and complicated life of Armstrong, with rare and recently discovered images and restorations of early recordings.Calling all car lovers!is hosting the, an automotive showcase featuring hundreds of different cars. No matter what era or style of car you prefer, Tune-Up will have it, including race cars, exotics, antiques, and show cars. The festival will also have a live performance from acoustic trio The Bricks in the plaza beside Hofbräuhaus.