‌Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 1-7

A DC Theatre Scene review says, a stage comedy written by Greg Edwards and Andy Sandberg, has “all the ingredients that have made hits of, and.” If that appeals to you, head tofor the opening of their own production of this hit Off-Broadway play, which follows travel agents Gary and Joanne as they try to satisfy the often unreasonable demands of their clients.returns to hosting their monthly art openings with a new show featuring the work of. The consistent themes of the Pittsburgh artist’s work includes queer bodies, self-reflection, and flow, with images depicting vibrant and strange figures, especially through her automatic paintings. Richardson’s inspirations include “bright colors of both cityscapes and ocean creatures, which cause optical flicker and confusion.” The opening is part of Penn Avenue's Unblurred First Fridays.The rising talent of the Hans and Leslie Fleischner Young Artists Program will perform as part of, a series of three outdoor events presented by. Because the company is known for performing at non-traditional venues, the evening will take place at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall’s. Expect arias, duets, trios, and Broadways standards.Enjoy music performances, magic acts, and the Wiener 100 dachshund races whenthrows its multi-dayevent. From July 2-4, Kennywood presents a variety of festive Independence Day weekend events in addition to its regular amusement park rides, food, games, and more. Special offers for active duty and retired military vets are available.Join Boy Scouts and local veterans at thefor, an educational celebration of the Fourth of July. Museum staff will lower a British ensign and raise a 13-star Garrison flag featuring a design that may have flown over Fort Pitt during the American Revolution. Living history demonstrations will follow the flag raising and singing of the National Anthem, including tomahawk throwing and costumed reenactors playing out 18th-century life at Fort Pitt.Take an hour-plus drive outside the city to, where you’ll find tons of ways for the whole family to celebrate. The day-long event has pony rides for the kids, poolside activities, live music, and more. Once the sun goes down, gather around a campfire for s’mores and backyard games, then settle in for a show by Zambelli Fireworks.Interested in science and saving the environment? Join, a PhD student at the University of Pittsburgh, for. In the same way we use tree rings or ice cores to record past climate change, Lei will talk about biomarkers and how they help scientists understand past climates. Lei is a student in the Department of Geology and Environmental Science, and will be discussing current research in Mexico and Central America.Due to popular demand,has extended itsexhibition, more than a year after it saw its world premiere. Described in a press release as combining “the artistry of Gaston Design with the scientific expertise of CMNH researchers,” the immersive show features armored dinosaurs, prehistoric invertebrates, fish, reptiles, and mammals. Learn about incredible adaptations, from the “14-inch spikes that lined the backs of ankylosaurs to the clubbed tails of two-ton prehistoric armadillo-like creatures to body armor innovated by humans.”kicks off, a pilot program that will automatically include captions for every film screening that day. Tull says the program was designed to accommodate viewers with auditory issues and hearing loss. Assistive Listening Devices and Audio Description will remain available daily at no cost, but the theater notes that this program will “create an even stronger communal experience” for audiences. The program will continue through August, and it may extend further depending on reception and funding.