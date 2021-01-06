Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Jan. 7-13

click to enlarge CP file photo: Heather Mull Roger Humphries

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Doors Open Western Penitentiary

click to enlarge Photo: William P. Gottlieb “Pittsburgh’s Piano Girl” Mary Lou Williams

Legendary Pittsburgh drummerkicks off’s first virtual Studio Session of the year with an exciting jazz quartet. Joining Humphries — whose band RH Factor was named second Best Legacy Band in’s 2020 Best of Pittsburgh readers’ poll — is Yoko Suzuki on sax, Dwayne Dolphin on bass, and Max Leake on piano for a 90-minute set.Watching more movies than ever at home during the pandemic? Don’t forget to give your local theaters a little extra love, too. Today, the nonprofit, independentin Sewickley releases the 2020 comedyabout “a struggling filmmaker who realizes the same skill set to make a movie is the same to commit the perfect murder.”Among the other diverse selections available to stream includeWinter in the Mon Valley is a beautiful time to take photographs outdoors. And when you’re being guided by a Pulitzer-Prize winning photographer, the results are sure to be successful., a mix of location-based in-person photo shoots and virtual Zoom feedback sessions, will help photographers enhance their skills from a seasoned pro. Hosted by, participants will also learn how the environment has been impacted by industry and document how nature survives.presents its firstof the year featuring three Pittsburgh writers. Susan Buttenwieser, who teaches creative writing in New York City public schools in high-poverty neighborhoods, wrote the short story collection. M. Soledad Caballero is a professor of English at Allegheny College and an award-winning poet, published in the, and more. Sam Pittman is the author of, which won the 2016 Rane Arroyo Chapbook Prize from. The virtual evening of live readings will be co-curated by writers Pat Hart and Marc Nieson.Western Penitentiary, a 21-acre state correctional institution built in 1882, was located about five miles from Downtown Pittsburgh, until it was shuttered in 2017.is presented as part of theseries, hosted by DOP tour curator and board member Pam Gianni, Expect “stories of escape, madness, and brutality,” according to the event description.Heavy, concentrated industry polluted the Pittsburgh region for decades, even if things are now improving. Delve into that history, and the recent changes, with, sponsored by. The discussion will focus on the legacy of industry in Pittsburgh, and the impact industrialist and philanthropist Henry Clay Frick had on the city's natural surroundings.Everyone knows Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, and Dizzy Gillespie. But have you heard of Mary Lou Williams? She was an American jazz pianist who grew up in East Liberty and was a friend, colleague, and mentor to these jazz greats and many others. Introduce your kids to Williams’ story during, hosted by the. Kids ages 3-5 are invited to join in on this interactive online session.Urban agriculture is often seen as a key step to combating climate change, and while Pittsburgh is joining the trend, it still has some obstacles to overcome. Namely, its soil, which has high levels of lead and other contaminants. But experts are up for the task, and at the, hosted by, people can learn just how they hope to tackle the problem, as well as hear tips on how to become an expert urban gardener.