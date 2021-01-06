 Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Jan. 7-13 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Jan. 7-13

A performance by a Pittsburgh legend, stories from inside a Pittsburgh penitentiary, and more virtual events this week in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Roger Humphries - CP FILE PHOTO: HEATHER MULL
CP file photo: Heather Mull
Roger Humphries
Thu., Jan. 7
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
 Legendary Pittsburgh drummer Roger Humphries kicks off August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s first virtual Studio Session of the year with an exciting jazz quartet. Joining Humphries — whose band RH Factor was named second Best Legacy Band in Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2020 Best of Pittsburgh readers’ poll — is Yoko Suzuki on sax, Dwayne Dolphin on bass, and Max Leake on piano for a 90-minute set. 8 p.m. $12. trustarts.org

Fri., Jan. 8
FILM • VIRTUAL
 Watching more movies than ever at home during the pandemic? Don’t forget to give your local theaters a little extra love, too. Today, the nonprofit, independent Tull Family Theater in Sewickley releases the 2020 comedy I Blame Society about “a struggling filmmaker who realizes the same skill set to make a movie is the same to commit the perfect murder.”Among the other diverse selections available to stream include Citizens of the World, Sol, and Tazzeka. $10 for three-day rental. thetullfamilytheater.org

Sat., Jan. 9
ART • IRL/VIRTUAL
 Winter in the Mon Valley is a beautiful time to take photographs outdoors. And when you’re being guided by a Pulitzer-Prize winning photographer, the results are sure to be successful. Nature Photography with Martha Rial, a mix of location-based in-person photo shoots and virtual Zoom feedback sessions, will help photographers enhance their skills from a seasoned pro. Hosted by Venture Outdoors, participants will also learn how the environment has been impacted by industry and document how nature survives. 9-10:30 a.m. Free with registration. ventureoutdoors.org


Sun., Jan. 10
LIT • VIRTUAL
City of Asylum presents its first Free Association Reading Series of the year featuring three Pittsburgh writers. Susan Buttenwieser, who teaches creative writing in New York City public schools in high-poverty neighborhoods, wrote the short story collection We Were Lucky with the Rain. M. Soledad Caballero is a professor of English at Allegheny College and an award-winning poet, published in the Missouri Review, Anomaly, and more. Sam Pittman is the author of Mostly Water, which won the 2016 Rane Arroyo Chapbook Prize from Seven Kitchens Press. The virtual evening of live readings will be co-curated by writers Pat Hart and Marc Nieson. 5 p.m. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org
click to enlarge Western Penitentiary - PHOTO: COURTESY OF DOORS OPEN
Photo: Courtesy of Doors Open
Western Penitentiary
Mon., Jan. 11
LIT • VIRTUAL
 Western Penitentiary, a 21-acre state correctional institution built in 1882, was located about five miles from Downtown Pittsburgh, until it was shuttered in 2017. Western Penitentiary: Life and Death Inside the “Wall” is presented as part of the DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh Stories series, hosted by DOP tour curator and board member Pam Gianni, Expect “stories of escape, madness, and brutality,” according to the event description. 7:30 p.m. $5. (Pay what you can.) doorsopenpgh.org

Tue., Jan. 12
TALK • VIRTUAL
 Heavy, concentrated industry polluted the Pittsburgh region for decades, even if things are now improving. Delve into that history, and the recent changes, with What's Past is Prologue: Industrialization & Changing Landscapes, sponsored by The Frick Pittsburgh. The discussion will focus on the legacy of industry in Pittsburgh, and the impact industrialist and philanthropist Henry Clay Frick had on the city's natural surroundings. 7-8 p.m. Free with registration. thefrickpittsburgh.org

click to enlarge “Pittsburgh’s Piano Girl” Mary Lou Williams - PHOTO: WILLIAM P. GOTTLIEB
Photo: William P. Gottlieb
“Pittsburgh’s Piano Girl” Mary Lou Williams
Wed., Jan. 13
KIDS • VIRTUAL
 Everyone knows Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, and Dizzy Gillespie. But have you heard of Mary Lou Williams? She was an American jazz pianist who grew up in East Liberty and was a friend, colleague, and mentor to these jazz greats and many others. Introduce your kids to Williams’ story during Hop into History: Pittsburgh’s Piano Girl, hosted by the Heinz History Center. Kids ages 3-5 are invited to join in on this interactive online session. 10:30-11 a.m. Free with registration. heinzhistorycenter.org

NATURE • VIRTUAL
Urban agriculture is often seen as a key step to combating climate change, and while Pittsburgh is joining the trend, it still has some obstacles to overcome. Namely, its soil, which has high levels of lead and other contaminants. But experts are up for the task, and at the Third Annual Three Rivers Urban Soils Symposium, hosted by Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, people can learn just how they hope to tackle the problem, as well as hear tips on how to become an expert urban gardener. 3-5 p.m. Free with registration. phipps.conservatory.org

Trending

Takeout Review: Oak Hill Post
Pa. GOP lawmakers remove Fetterman from senate and refuse to seat Sen. Brewster in same session
Pittsburgh chosen as Reforestation Hub to increase its urban tree cover
New January releases from Bilal Abbey, Sam Stucky, and Lindsay Dragan
New "Yinz Coffee" shop set to take over former Crazy Mocha in North Side
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

New Year's events with Hot Mass and Mostbeautifullest offer two days of dance music, performances, and more

By Amanda Waltz

New Year's events with Hot Mass and Mostbeautifullest offer two days of dance music, performances, and more

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 17-23

By CP Staff

Virtual Stories with Santa with Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Ho-ho-how will Santa find his way to kids this year?

By Amanda Waltz

Ho-ho-how will Santa find his way to kids this year?

Etsy Market brings first-ever virtual shopping experience to Pittsburgh with ShopTheBurgh

By Amanda Waltz

Holiday card by The Etsy Market: ShopTheBurgh seller theBird+theBeard
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 6-12, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Allegheny Animals with Attitude art project creates fake sports teams from local wildlife

Allegheny Animals with Attitude art project creates fake sports teams from local wildlife

By Amanda Waltz

Black Forge Coffee launches Save our Stages coffee to support independent music venues

Black Forge Coffee launches Save our Stages coffee to support independent music venues

By Maggie Weaver

New January releases from Bilal Abbey, Sam Stucky, and Lindsay Dragan

New January releases from Bilal Abbey, Sam Stucky, and Lindsay Dragan

By Hannah Lynn

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation