Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Jan. 21-27

click to enlarge Left: Jordan Coyne // Right: Lisa Summe at White Whale Bookstore Left: Jordan Coyne’s “Untitled (Javier in profile),” from Roots Run Deep: A Contemporary Survey of African American Hair Culture at the Brew House Association

Right: Lisa Summe’s Say it Hurts at White Whale Bookstore

Zoom concerts might be a relatively new event, buthas been performing together for nearly 20 years, so the members know how to put on a show under any circumstance. The group’s music combines several genres, including jazz, blues, funk, and rock. You can catch their virtual performance streamed throughAward-winning Pittsburgh playwright TJ Young brings a reading of, a “very loose adaptation” of Alexandre Dumas’, to’s digital PlayTime benefit series Classics N’at. And by “very loose,” they’re not exaggerating. The description guarantees a “one for all” kind of comedy filled with “charm, wit, and hilarious hijinks.”Theis going virtual, but it will still pack as much information and resources into the event as ever. With over 20 information sessions and two panels across a whole weekend, the summit will touch on all corners of the racial justice movement, from how to create sustainable change, to self-care for activists, to anti-racism in academia.presents the latest show exhibition from its emerging curator program, Prospectus, with. Curated by Tara Fay Coleman, the show is described as a tribute to the varied heritage, tradition, and community that inform Black hair styling. Through a variety of photography, sculpture, and mixed media works from local and national artists, Roots Run Deep demonstrates hair as a mode of creative expression, explores the many facets of Black identity, and serves as an entry point for viewers to connect with nostalgia of their past, or to learn more about histories that they have not experienced.Join a group of local writers for a celebration of poetdebut book,, with. The collection features poems where "joy and loss hold hands," and tackle the complexities of grief, love, queerness, healing, growing up, and everything that happens in between. The event will also feature readings from Jari Bradley, Micaela Corn, Sara Watson, and Diannely Antigua.Joinfor, a virtual evening of original performance art, improvisation, and more. Special guest Joanna Lowe will present a set that may include original poems, stories, or comedy. The potato will then be passed, so to speak, to the improv team, who will create new scenes inspired by Lowe's material. The show concludes with poet and improviser Torrey Shineman delivering a poem that mashes together themes and characters from throughout the night. The event will stream live on the Steel City Improv Twitch channel.If day and night have been blending together a bit too much lately because everyone’s always stuck at home, plug in some reinforcements. The Story Pirates, dubbed “some of the best creators and performers in kids’ media today” by Sirius XM, have launched, a family-friendly virtual theater production, as part of this year’s. Turn your kids’ bedroom into a rocket ship as Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper becomes the “Dream Queen.” (An additional add-on immersive kit can be purchased, but simple household items can also be used.)Andy Warhol had a knack for documenting talented people in a variety of forms, and in the 1960’s, jazz singer and actress Tally Brown became one of his favorite subjects.’s newest exhibition,, pays homage to the performer with a collection organized by former film and video curator Geralyn Huxley.wants to bring a bit of levity to an especially tough time with. To celebrate the new year, the monthly screening series will stream 21 locally made, humorous short films on the Jump Cut Theater Twitch channel. A live post-screening discussion with the filmmakers, as well as event organizers and hosts Matthew R. Day of Film Kitchen and Steven Haines of Jump Cut Theater, will take place on Zoom.Can’t make it to the museum or the zoo in person? Thehas you covered. Every Wednesday, the museum holds. Meet the creatures the museum cares for from the comfort of your home. Will you get to see a python, a sun conure, or a Russian tortoise? Tune in!